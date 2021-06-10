Euro 2020: Quarter of England fans say Football's Coming Home

Euro 2020 is nearly here and there are signs that optimism is growing among fans that this may be England's year to win the tournament.

Almost a quarter of fans surveyed by Betfair said they believe England will win Euro 202o which kicks off tomorrow. England are 7.26/1 on the Exchange and are one of the front runners with only France 6.05/1 ahead of them in the betting.

The survey which was carried out by pollsters YouGov, spoke to more than 2,000 football fans for Betfair and saw 23% of England fans pick their nation as this year's winners, ahead of tournament France (21%), Belgium and Germany (both 17%).

More than half of England fans who are backing their nation to lift the trophy think this is the best England team since the Golden Generation of 2006. That team was managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson and included David Beckham, Steve Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, but was eliminated by Portugal in the quarter-finals.

England went one better at the last World Cup, reaching the semi-finals, and there is a sense that in Gareth Southgate they have a manager who knows how to get the best out of his players.

Three years ago in Russia, England exceeded expectations and our survey showed that almost 40% feel more confident about the team's chances going in to the Euros than they did before the World Cup.

England play their two Group games, including Sunday's opener against Croatia, at Wembley. THe semi-finals and final will be played there too and 31% of fans think playing at home will be a massive advantage for Harry Kane and co.

It came as no surprise that only one in 20 (5%) Scotland fans and one in 14 Welsh fans (7%) think England will prevail, with Scottish fans favouring Belgium and the Welsh believing France will be crowned champions.

Keep track of what fans think of England's chance throughout the tournament with our swing-o-meter:

The survey, which polled fans from all three qualified home nations, saw 61% of Scotland fans admitting they think they won't go any further than the group stages - although 2% of loyal fans believe they can win it.

Almost half of Welsh fans (46%) think their team will go out after the round of 16, although one in 10 believe their team will repeat their performance of 2016 and make the semi-finals.

