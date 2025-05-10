Wycombe Wanderers v Charlton Athletic Tips: Addicks to stifle hosts in opening playoff tussle
Alan Dudman previews Sunday's League One playoff fixture between Wycombe and Charlton and is backing a close game with few goals...
-
Charlton hold the edge in terms of head-to-head record
-
Godden hit form for the Addicks at the end of the season
-
Alan Dudman previews Sunday evening's League One playoff semi-final first leg with three tips
Football...Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode
Hot meets cold on Sunday
Wycombe's end of season run somewhat petered out and I suspect if Matt Bloomfield had stayed they might just have pressed on with their title claims as they were red hot at one stage of the campaign with 11 straight wins from October into November.
Wanderers lost their last three, while Charlton won six of their last eight with one defeat.
The hosts go into the playoffs as 5/23.50 shots in the promotion market with the Addicks at 11/53.20 as second favourites.
Wycombe v Charlton Match Odds
Wycombe 31/202.55, Charlton 21/202.05, the draw 19/102.90
Charlton collected 15 wins at the Valley this season and ran out 2-1 winners against Wycombe in London back in December - Miles Leaburn blasted in two goals in a bit of a counter-attack smash and grab.
But more pertinent and more recent form is Charlton's 0-4, a result of ecstatic proportions with four different goalscorers and a comfortable performance too on the xG metric with 1.60 playing 1.84.
For Wycombe, that heavy loss was the first time since Mike Dodds took over that Wycombe had conceded more than one goal at home. Wycombe, usually so organised gifted goals and Dodds called the performance embarrassing. Another of those displays will not be acceptable and both are pretty organised.
On recent form you'd have Charlton here easily, but sometimes it's dangerous to read too much into pre-playoff runs with places already booked.
While Charlton won both, and they do look the better team with more quality, but the backing the draw appeals to me to set up the return leg at the Valley.
Charlton xA away means a tight affair in store
The Under 2.5 Goals is short here at 6/101.60, which is tricky based on Charlton's form as nine of their last ten matches in League One all were over.
The price is clearly based on Wycombe's home defence with just 18 conceded throughout the season and just 27 scored.
1.47 and 1.13 with Charlton's away metric on the xG at 1.57 and xA at just 0.96 - one of the best in the division.
With the Under 2.5 Goals looking too short, the BTTS 'No' bet is around the 20/231.87 mark on the Sportsbook and that might be the way to play this.
Can Kone rediscover his scoring touch?
Richard Kone has been the find of the season with 18 league goals but with a mooted moved to Luton that failed to materialise in the January transfer window, his form faded and was without a goal in the final eight matches he featured in.
Miles Leaburn scored twice against Wycombe earlier in the season but has only netted twice since and is just one in his last 12.
Thierry Small is a player that has shone in the Nathan Jones system, with Jones' desire for mobile and pacey players suiting Small who has rejuvenated his career and it's no surprise Millwall and Preston have both been linked.
Tyreece Campbell and Matty Gooden are 23/103.30 and 9/52.80 in the Anytime To Score or Assist market and the latter appeals with a strong end of season run, as Gooden scored four in four including a brace on the final day of the season against Burton and a goal against Wycombe in the 0-4 win.
Now read more football tips for this weekend from Betfair's team of writers!
Recommended bets
EFL and FA Cup Multiples P & L season including all antepost bets settled
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Back Emery to outsmart Iraola with Evens play
-
Football Betting Tips
Notts County v AFC Wimbledon: Jackson's Dons to stand firm in opening playoff game
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including 18/1 tip for Anfield comeback
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star
-
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: Bayern legend to celebrate in style