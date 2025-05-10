Wycombe Wanderers v Charlton Athletic Tips: Addicks to stifle hosts in opening playoff tussle

Charlton hold the edge in terms of head-to-head record

Godden hit form for the Addicks at the end of the season

Alan Dudman previews Sunday evening's League One playoff semi-final first leg with three tips

Hot meets cold on Sunday

Wycombe's end of season run somewhat petered out and I suspect if Matt Bloomfield had stayed they might just have pressed on with their title claims as they were red hot at one stage of the campaign with 11 straight wins from October into November.

Wanderers lost their last three, while Charlton won six of their last eight with one defeat.

The hosts go into the playoffs as 5/23.50 shots in the promotion market with the Addicks at 11/53.20 as second favourites.

Charlton collected 15 wins at the Valley this season and ran out 2-1 winners against Wycombe in London back in December - Miles Leaburn blasted in two goals in a bit of a counter-attack smash and grab.

But more pertinent and more recent form is Charlton's 0-4, a result of ecstatic proportions with four different goalscorers and a comfortable performance too on the xG metric with 1.60 playing 1.84.

For Wycombe, that heavy loss was the first time since Mike Dodds took over that Wycombe had conceded more than one goal at home. Wycombe, usually so organised gifted goals and Dodds called the performance embarrassing. Another of those displays will not be acceptable and both are pretty organised.

On recent form you'd have Charlton here easily, but sometimes it's dangerous to read too much into pre-playoff runs with places already booked.

While Charlton won both, and they do look the better team with more quality, but the backing the draw appeals to me to set up the return leg at the Valley.

Recommended Bet Back the draw outright with 90 minutes payout SBK 8/5

The Under 2.5 Goals is short here at 6/101.60, which is tricky based on Charlton's form as nine of their last ten matches in League One all were over.

The price is clearly based on Wycombe's home defence with just 18 conceded throughout the season and just 27 scored.

1.47 and 1.13 with Charlton's away metric on the xG at 1.57 and xA at just 0.96 - one of the best in the division.

With the Under 2.5 Goals looking too short, the BTTS 'No' bet is around the 20/231.87 mark on the Sportsbook and that might be the way to play this.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'No' SBK 20/23

Richard Kone has been the find of the season with 18 league goals but with a mooted moved to Luton that failed to materialise in the January transfer window, his form faded and was without a goal in the final eight matches he featured in.

Miles Leaburn scored twice against Wycombe earlier in the season but has only netted twice since and is just one in his last 12.

Thierry Small is a player that has shone in the Nathan Jones system, with Jones' desire for mobile and pacey players suiting Small who has rejuvenated his career and it's no surprise Millwall and Preston have both been linked.

Tyreece Campbell and Matty Gooden are 23/103.30 and 9/52.80 in the Anytime To Score or Assist market and the latter appeals with a strong end of season run, as Gooden scored four in four including a brace on the final day of the season against Burton and a goal against Wycombe in the 0-4 win.