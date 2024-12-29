Sunday League 1 & 2 Tips: Back Bromley boys to deliver in 11/2 and 24/1 trebles

Orient one of the form teams in League One

League One

Backing Orient on Boxing Day and the Over 1.5 Goals landed easily with a 3-0 win at Brisbane Road and there's no need to deviate from that angle again with the O's so short in the match odds at 1/21.50 and deservedly so.

Richie Wellens' team are hot right now with just one defeat from 12 and haven't conceded a goal from their last six.

It's hard to argue with Wellens' assessment from the Crawley win as he described it as a "complete performance" with the Londoners taking advantage of Crawley changing their shape - which meant attackers were often left in one versus one situations.

It's two big wins now on the trot following their superb 4-0 success at Barnsley and have won each of their last two Football League games against Cambridge United and will be looking to win three in succession against this opponent for the first time since February 1986.

KEY OPTA STAT: Cambridge United have lost just two of their last eight away Football League games against Leyton Orient (D3 L3), conceding exactly two goals in each of their last three such matches.

Reading's home form of W8 D0 L2 is keeping them towards the higher end of League One, but Mansfield are finding their feet again after a run of five straight defeats and are ones for a double chance bet on Sunday.

Despite those five losses in succession, and they played Wrexham, Huddersfield and Wycombe in that run, manager Nigel Clough maintained his team were unlucky and so it's proved with the Stags thumping Peterborough on the road on Thursday with a 0-3 win.

Mansfield had clearly done their homework on Peterborough's inexperienced back four who were so poor at defending set-pieces that Mansfield scored twice and Clough got his team to fire and wing in plenty of crosses. Indeed, the first 45 at London Road was described as the best of the season by Cloughie Junior.

Five of Reading's last seven final league games of a calendar year have ended in draws (W1 L1), including each of their last two and while and odds-on price at 4/91.44 with the Double Chance bet, Mansfield have won five on the road this season and can get another positive result on Sunday.

KEY OPTA STAT: Mansfield haven't lost their final league game in any of the last four years (W3 D1) since a 2-0 defeat to Bradford in 2019.

After a wobbly spell and some pretty horrendous performances in dull games, Charlton have turned a mini-corner over Christmas with back-to-back wins which included a 5-0 success at Northampton.

The Addicks however have drawn four at the Valley this term and in the big games it's an angle I've gone with a few times this season for the stalemate and they surely won't have the opportunities and gifts that were afforded to them by the Cobblers recently, as Wycombe have scored 31 and conceded 16 on the road.

Wycombe's recent run included three draws from their last five and it was a source of frustration they couldn't score at Bolton, a side who had only kept four clean sheets in their previous 26 games.

Charlton will have to stand firm here at the back as Wycombe, while not quite as direct as the Gareth Ainsworth days, still like to use their aerial presence and are a real threat from set-pieces. I can see a similar sort of match to the Bolton stalemate and the 8/19.00 price with Under 1.5 Goals is massive to boost the treble.

KEY OPTA STAT: Wycombe Wanderers have won just one of their six away league games against Charlton Athletic (D1 L4), conceding exactly three goals in three of those matches.

League Two

There has to be a tipping point when Port Vale start to go off at chunky odds, as they are in a poor run of form at the moment in terms of results and haven't won in their last six.

It's a worrying time for backers of Vale for the title too as they are losing ground rapidly on Walsall with the gap now at nine points with Vale on 22 played, one more than their title rivals.

Vale's inefficiency in front of a goal is another cause for concern as they've scored just five goals since mid-November and not hit more than one in a single game in that run. Indeed, they conceded early at Bradford on Boxing Day (losing 2-1) and recorded an output of just 0.67xG.

Grimsby have played some good football in patches this season and when they get it right can look good, but they are patchy and inconsistent and often concede a goal or two with F16 A21 at home.

This bet is more to do with Port Vale's form and while short at 4/91.44 we have Grimsby and Draw both running for us and Grimsby are good historically in this fixture as have won five of their last seven Football League games against Port Vale (D1 L1), keeping a clean sheet in three of the last five such games

KEY OPTA STAT: Port Vale are winless on each of the last four occasions their final Football League game of a year has been away from home (D1 L3).

Managers tend to occupy the seat at Salford on a short team basis with the trigger-happy owners searching for more, but could it be Karl Robinson's time to deliver?

Salford are up in the giddy territory of ninth in the table with just one defeat from six and three successive wins coming into Sunday's game thanks to a pair of 3-0 home wins against Barrow and Notts County.

"If you look at our performances of late, I think they've been tremendous and I certainly think we've deserved a lot more from them than we have," said Robbo following the Notts County win, although he didn't quite have the same performance levels on Boxing Day as his side breezed past Barrow, a performance described as below-par.

That's a good sign surely? Winning 3-0 and not playing well.

Tyrese Fornah, who netted against Barrow, was also sent-off in the game and misses this Sunday but Salford are defending well and have conceded just nine at home all season.

KEY OPTA STAT: Morecambe are winless on the last five occasions their final Football League game of the year has been away from home (D2 L3), failing to score in the last three such games.

Bromley are outperforming expectations as a newly promoted team and a top half finish could be on the cards and are only three behind Salford following an outstanding run of form.

Andy Woodman's south Londoners are now four wins from five and hammered Newport on Boxing Day 5-2 with goals from everywhere.

In recent matches Bromley have looked more potent in attack and especially in the final third, although they were helped by Newport's inability at defending set-pieces, and that's something that has to be on the table for Sunday as Swindon have conceded a massive 20 goals away from home.

Bromley know their game well, and while Swindon earned a good point at Wimbledon on Boxing Day (1-1), they are not a side for a clean sheets.

KEY OPTA STAT: Swindon have won just one of their last six Football League games against newly promoted sides (D2 L3), scoring nine goals and conceding 12 in that time.