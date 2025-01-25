Saturday League 1 and 2 Tips: Back Tykes for a shutout in weekend 11/2 and 13/2 trebles

Bank on Stevenage's lack of goals at Oakwell this weekend

County's strike-force to prove too much for Bromley

Alan Dudman picks out Saturday EFL accas at 11/2 6.50 and 13/2 7.50

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Mo Salah and Chris Wood have been in sensational form this season and both have excellent opportunities on Saturday to continue their great form with games against Ipswich and Bournemouth respectively.

Salah averages 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes this season while Wood averages 1.18 shots on target per 90. They are first and fourth in the Premier League top goalscoring charts and they've registered 56 shots on target between them this term.

Salah to have one shot on target v Ipswich and Wood to have one shot on target v Bournemouth was originally chalked up at 4/71.57, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00! To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

League One

Lincoln's home form is not what you would have expected on last term's efforts, likewise Peterborough away, who are struggling with just two wins away from London Road all season, so backing the hosts requires a leap of faith.

For that reason I cannot back either outright, but with Lincoln's lack of goals to go with their lack of victories the Under 2.5 Goals does appeal at odds-against and the bigger of the two compared to Unders. The hosts also have failed to score in their last two home league games, last having a longer run without a goal in the Football League in May 2011 (4).

Five of the Imps' last six have all hit Under 2.5 Goals and they've failed to score in four of those. While they have netted just 16 in 12 games at Sincil Bank with a home xG of just 1.29 for and 1.05 against.

Peterborough have been desperately trying to get back out of League One and they are going about it the right way, unfortunately to League Two, as they failed to win any of their last nine away league games (D2 L7), the club's longest run since March 2022 (12 matches).

KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough have won just one of their last six away league games against Lincoln (D3 L2), but are unbeaten in their last three visits to Sincil Bank (W1 D2).

Ian Evatt has gone and the search begins for a new Bolton manager following the mutual consent decision by club and Evatt this week, and while Steven Schumacher would be an obvious choice, the old romantic in me would love to see one last swansong from Sam Alladyce.

Evatt's departure had been coming, and Tuesday's home loss to Charlton was the final straw. But for this weekend, I want to keep them onside for goals at Huddersfield as both sit high in the xg table with similar metrics at 1.43 and 1.42 for the season.

Huddersfield have drawn three of their last five and are mega-frustrating. Just when you think they will kick on and challenge at the top, they stutter. Bolton's six of previous seven have all been BTTS games and it's hard to see a 0-0 here even with Bolton's sweeping backroom changes with Evatt's staff all out the door.

The Terriers have the wood on Bolton from earlier this season with a 0-4 away win thanks to a Josh Koroma double and Huddersfield were involved in a terrific 2-2 with Blackpool recently which highlighted Michael Duff's frustrations with consistency. A game of two halves if there ever was.

Bolton have won just four of their last 29 away league games against sides from Yorkshire (D7 L18), conceding 2.2 goals on average per fixture across that time and that has to still be a worry considering the attacking threat that Huddersfield often promise.

KEY OPTA STAT: Huddersfield are unbeaten across their last 16 league games (W10 D6), the club's longest streak since a run of 17 matches between December 2021 and March 2022.

Stevenage's away goals column of F3 has to be one of the lowest ever at this stage of a season - three goals in 10 games with an xG of just 1.05.

On the flipside they have only conceded eight in that run away with five draws and five of those were 0-0s, but surely the 9/101.90 on offer for the BTTS 'No' is too big here?

Backing that price is bigger than going with Barnsley for the win who are 17/201.85 in the match odds, and that would be a bet justified considering they've won four of their last five, but Stevenage have kept out good sides on the road this term with shutouts against Wigan and Blackpool.

Stevo have won just one of their last 18 away league games (D10 L7), with each of their last three matches on the road finishing 0-0 and backers of the draw and 0-0s will be twitching this weekend.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stevenage have lost each of their last three away league games against sides from Yorkshire, only once losing more in succession - four between January 2016 and September 2020.

League Two

Salford let down the League Two treble and the big three last weekend with a shock 0-2 home loss to Fleetwood - their first defeat since early December, thus taking them down to seventh.

Karl Robinson called it a stale game with their inability to take the chances in the first-half, and he would have been left reeling with the defending for not only giving away the set-pieces, but the defending for the goals.

He tried three different shapes and they couldn't find a way through. And while they have been missing players, Salford are not a bad team overnight and have won six of their last seven league games (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.

KEY OPTA STAT: Cheltenham lost their last home league game 5-3 to Notts County, and will be looking to avoid losing successive matches on home soil in the fourth tier for the first time since September 2018 (run of 5).

Stuart Maynard's Notts County are enjoying a fine run of late - winning five of their last six with the only defeat in that run to leaders Walsall.

While they may have lost the midfield schemer Dan Crowley to MK Dons last week, a surprising move, the Magpies can still boast one of the best attacks in the division with Alassana Jatta and David McGoldrick - with Jatta 15 in 23 and McGoldrick 12 in 23 and the latter's recent double against Swindon was described as the best performance at this level he'd even seen from Ian Holloway.

In the reverse fixture between these two sides in September, Bromley took a two-goal lead inside six minutes, only to lose 4-2 - it remains the only time they have lost a League Two match in which they scored more than once and I expect goals could be on the cards again and wouldn't out playing the hosts with BTTS.

County have won five of their last six league games (L1), scoring 16 goals in total across that time while Bromley have lost both of their last two league games, and will be looking to avoid losing three in succession for the first time in the EFL.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County have only won one of their last six League Two games against newly promoted opponents (D1 L4), although that was the reverse fixture at Bromley this season (4-2).

Fleetwood's improved form under new manager Peter Wild has yielded two recent victories with the aforementioned Salford win, and also a midweek 2-1 success against the MK Dons - with the Cod Army doing a real number on the Milton Keynes men and are in search of their third win on the spin.

Wild's tactics were spot on v MK, allowing them to play their pretty passing while soaking up the pressure and not giving away too much in front of goal and Saturday could be a similar game as Carlisle certainly enjoy the majority of possession in their games.

Carlisle are still bottom and have netted just nine times all season and have earned just one victory since November 16th. The Cods probably are not a bad price here at 4/51.80 to win the game but Mike Williamson's side have failed to score in six since the November date mentioned.

KEY OPTA STAT: Carlisle United are winless in six meetings with Fleetwood Town in all competitions (D3 L3) since a 2-1 victory in the League Cup in August 2017.