Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Don't trust Posh in weekend 14/1 and 5/1 accas

League One

We could have been counting a 25/126.00 treble in midweek as Dilan Markanday netted for us as a 4/15.00 Anytime Scorer at Exeter and Stevenage got one of the results of the night with a win at Wrexham. Unfortunately Wigan let us down against a Peterborough side that never keep clean sheets.

Orient however have been the one constant recently for the column and they look a superb price again at 7/52.40 for a win, and while they are fighting a few injuries, they are a side with goals in them and Azeem Abdulai is another of their young players who looks too good for this level.

He looks a talent with the way he glides around midfield and he has a knack of finding space - highlighted with a hat-trick in midweek against Exeter who were carved open at will.

Operating in a midfield with almost a three behind the striker, the O's are now up to sixth in the table and look brimming with confidence, and while I hope Markanday is fit after picking up a shin injury on Tuesday, Abdulai looks too big at 9/25.50 to get on the scoresheet again.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stockport have lost three of their last five away league games (W1 D1), as many defeats as across their prior 22 away matches in the EFL combined (W9 D10).

Exeter have lost five of their last seven away league games (W1 D1), failing to score in four matches during that time and not many teams will look forward to playing Stevenage at the moment.

Alex Revell's side are now up to 15th and not many would have had them scoring three at Wrexham in midweek, with Revell praising the performance by saying: "To a man, everyone worked incredibly hard tonight for the win, and I can't single out anyone really because of the whole team's performance."

They played some fine football at times and while they haven't blown away the numbers in terms of xG with a home metric of 1.18, they have given up just 1.08 at home all season and Exeter were prised open at will on Tuesday and have conceded more than they have scored away from St James Park (F11 A16).

KEY OPTA STAT: Stevenage have lost just one of their last six home league games played on a Saturday (W3 D2), though that sole defeat came in their last match during a 2-1 loss to Wigan.

Sunday's game poses the question whether Peterborough can back up a win, as prior to Tuesday, their manager Darren Ferguson had called the team the "softest he'd ever worked with".

As one performance doesn't make a bad team overnight, likewise a good result must be treated with a bit of caution here as Peterborough's away record has been poor in terms of goals conceded - 26.

This fixture produced goals earlier in the season with Posh coming out on top 3-2, but they have failed to win any of their last ten away league games (D2 L8), last enduring a longer winless streak on the road between October 2021 and March 2022 in the second tier (12 games).

The Gas did beat Barnsley 3-2 at the Mem in January and neither like a side for a clean sheet.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bristol Rovers have lost just two of their last eight home league games (W3 D3) and will be looking to win successive home matches for the third time this season after beating Barnsley 3-1 last time out at the Memorial Stadium.

League Two

With Walsall's recent stutter it's time for Doncaster to close the gap at the summit of League Two and three wins on the spin have put Rovers within nine points of the leaders, albeit with a game played more.

Donny have landed the BTTS 'Yes' in six of their last seven home games and the reverse fixture was a 1-1 earlier in the season.

MK have a habit of conceding on the road and shipped six at Newport just before Christmas and since have since failed to keep a clean sheet in their subsequent three matches. Doncaster have lost just three of their last 22 home league games (W15 D4), failing to score in just two matches during that time and that's a strong stat to take into the weekend.

KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons have lost three of their last four away league games (W1), conceding a total of 13 goals across that time.

We're going down the BTTS route once more and Bromley are in a bad trot at the moment with three losses from four in the league and their 10-men (red card on 31 minutes) were thoroughly outplayed at Chesterfield in midweek.

In 10 of their last 12 at Hayes Lane, the BTTS 'Yes' bet has copped and their home xG and xA metrics are 1.49 and 1.50.

After winning six of their seven away league games between September and December, Grimsby have now lost four on the road in succession whilst conceding exactly three goals in each match and are too inconsistent to consider for a match win bet as outsiders, but with the goals against as 22 for the Mariners, that's the highest amount conceded of the top ten teams.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bromley have won two of their five competitive games against Grimsby Town (L3), four of which were played in the National League across the 2015-16 and 2021-22 seasons.

Notts County look a good price for a win on Saturday in the early kick-off and with six wins from their last eight, they should have a bit too much quality to make it seven from nine and push on from their third position.

Alassana Jatta got the crucial goal in a 1-0 win against Carlisle on Tuesday - his 16th in 25 appearance this term, but it was at the back where County look solid.

Tuesday's shutout was their eleventh clean sheet of the season, a good platform as they have won each of their last three away wins games whilst scoring 10 goals in the process. The Magpies haven't run four on the road in succession in the EFL since September 2017.

KEY OPTA STAT: Gillingham have lost six of their last nine home league games (W2 D1), as many defeats as across their prior 34 games at the Priestfield Stadium combined (W18 D10).