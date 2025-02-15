Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Back Addicks for a result at St Andrews with 15/2 and 32/1 accas

Addicks look worth a punt on Double Chance market

Bradford and Swindon form teams the moment in League Two

Alan Dudman picks out weekend EFL trebles at 15/2 8.50 and 32/1 33.00

League One

It all may be getting rather predicable putting Leyton Orient up in the column, but they keep winning and thumped Mansfield in midweek 3-0 to continue their remarkable run.

The fixture list has been kind to Richie Wellens and home comforts are a case in point as since Boxing Day across all competitions, they've been at Brisbane Road eight times against three on the road. I thought they played terrifically well against Manchester City in the FA Cup with their young stars excelling. Indeed, midfielder Ethan Galbraith scored a beauty - and their midfield has goals in them.

Lincoln City have won just one of their last 11 away league matches (D5 L5), having won nine of their previous 12 away games beforehand (D3) and it's going to be a bit of a clash of style as Lincoln tend to go direct, but it has to be a worry with their away form here.

Orient's home xG is the best of all their metrics with 1.50 against a home defensive record of 1.07 xA. They dominated possession at Lincoln earlier in the season in a 2-1 defeat, but the O's are in great shape at the moment.

KEY OPTA STAT: Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is winless in all five of his Football League encounters with Lincoln (D2 L3). It is the most he's faced any opponent without recording at least one victory.

With a seven-point lead at the top of League One, it will be a brave soul to oppose Blues here and deserve to be a 1/21.50 price as the market tends to swarm all over them.

Their record at St Andrews is almost exemplary with 11 wins, three draws and just seven conceded - the best defensive record in the third tier and the only team in the league with a goals against number in single figures.

So the task is difficult, but Charlton are in rampant form with five wins from six and it should have been 100% as they blew a two-goal lead at Blackpool.

The Addicks have scored in all but one of their last 11 matches and have lost just one of their last five away league games against Birmingham (W2 D2), with their last visit to St Andrews finishing in a 1-1 draw in July 2020.

I was tempted to play the draw at 3/14.00 here but with two running for us on the Double Chance with Charlton to win or draw, the 13/102.30 price is more than fair.

KEY OPTA STAT: Four of Birmingham's last five home league games against London clubs have ended as draws, winning the other 2-0 against QPR in October 2022.

Stevenage's fine run of form has been halted and were surprising losers in midweek with a 3-1 loss at lowly Crawley. Conceding three was most unlike Alex Revell's team but it highlights the inconsistencies at this level as they had previously beaten Barnsley and Wrexham on the road.

They were really flat at Broadhall on Tuesday and some sloppy passing in midfield was a million miles away from how they were on the ball at Wrexham. Previously they had 14 kept clean sheets so Revell needs a response here.

Peterborough are a point ahead of second-from-bottom Burton, and that would have been deemed unthinkable at the start of the season, but they've lost 10 on the road and conceded a massive 31 away - with an xA of 1.61, quite alarming that.

They've conceded two, three and five from the last trio of games including that horror show at Lincoln, and Stevenage have a good chance to bounce back.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stevenage have enjoyed three home league wins by a margin of 3+ goals this season, last having more within one season in 2017-18 in League Two (four).

League Two

Mark Hughes' first day, or first match in the job resulted in a 2-1 loss to Grimsby last weekend and another loss followed in midweek with a 1-0 defeat at Newport.

Carlisle might count themselves unlucky as the metrics pointed to an improved performance with a 1.45xG against Newport's 0.49 and they had six chances on target with Newport registering just one.

"We were the dominant side in both halves and they get a breakaway, which is their threat. It's what enabled them to go on the run they've had," said Hughes.

"But up to that, we were very comfortable in the game. I always felt there was just one chance waiting for us to take, but unfortunately we didn't do it."

Carlisle just are clinical enough and are fairly flimsy in the final third, and with Colchester earning eight draws on the road this season, which is a league high, it could be the sort of game Carlisle might be happy with a point. Colchester United have won just one of their last seven away league games against Carlise United (D2 L4), a 3-0 victory in March 2020 too, and while it might not be pretty here, a point looks the play.

KEY OPTA STAT: Carlisle United are unbeaten across their last five league games against Colchester United (W1 D4), keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Bradford have won eight times since Boxing Day and have glided almost serene-like into third in the table and with Walsall's current wobbles, they are just seven behind the League Two leaders and might be in with a shot at the title - an outside one, but a shot nonetheless.

They are doing a good line in 1-0 victories - and got three in quick succession with wins against Morecambe, Harrogate and Accrington all at home.

The Bantams have lost just once in ten league matches since Christmas, with 25 points from the last 30 available and scored home win number eight in midweek - the first time they achieved the feat since 1954. Although manager Graham Alexander has played down talk of the title, which is to be expected.

Bradford have won just one of their last eight away games in League Two (D4 L3), beating Carlisle 1-0 last month, so the away form needs addressing, but the run of 1-0 successes puts them into a win and unders bet here, especially with the superlative number 10 Antoni Sarcevic in such good form.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bradford City won their last away league game against Newport County 4-1 last season, and will be looking to win two in succession for the first time since September 1979.



We're going for some bold prices on Saturday and Swindon are most certainly a dangerous team for anyone at the moment.

Ian Holloway is doing a marvellous job and are four wins from five and earned a winning tip for the column last Saturday with a 3-3 draw against Port Vale. They went toe-to-toe with a good team and Holloway said: "I'm really proud of the performance. I would have paid to watch it. We went stride for stride with a good team. We've come a long way."

Swindon have won both of their last two away league outings, last winning three in a row in May 2022 - a run which included a win at Harrogate (4-1), and they have to be worth chancing this weekend considering such improved form, while the hosts are winless in five league games (D2 L3), scoring just two goals in total across that period.

Simon Weaver called some of their play "dopey" last week and Swindon can be played here also on the Double Chance.

KEY OPTA STAT: Harrogate Town have won just one of their seven league games against Swindon Town (D4 L2), a 3-0 victory in July 2022.