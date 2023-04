West Brom's win at Stoke puts them back in play-off picture

Ipswich have scored 33 goals in last 10 home games

Sheffield Wednesday have one win in eight

Blackpool v West Brom

Tuesday, 19:45

Baggies Banker at Blackpool

West Brom's season looked over when 1-0 down at the in-form Stoke on Saturday, especially when considering that they'd taken one point from their previous six away trips and were winless in four, but a Jayson Molumby brace inspired a comeback that has Baggies fans glancing up at the play-offs again.

Blackpool had a similarly positive weekend after a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Wigan boosted their slim survival chances, but in truth there was little in the performance after Jerry Yates' 2nd minute strike to inspire confidence. West Brom are the better side here and, if maintaining their performance level from the 2nd half at Stoke.

Back West Brom to Win @ 19/20

Ipswich v Port Vale

Tuesday, 19:45

Bulldozer Boys to Humble Valiants

It's not often that a 6-0 win can be met with a shrug, but Ipswich's dominance at Portman Road is so consistent that few will have raised an eyebrow at Saturday's scoreline when hosting Charlton. Town have only dropped points in two of their last ten home games and those were draws against promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday. In the other eight wins, they've scored a remarkable 30 goals, covering the over 2.5 goal line in all but one, in which they scored exactly two.

Andy Crosby will be in charge of Port Vale for this one after Darrell Clarke was sacked on Monday morning following a run of form that has Vale hovering on the edge of the survival scrap. They've conceded three goals in each of their last two away games at two of the poorest attacking sides in the league in Accrington and Lincoln, and will do well to avoid doing so again against the best here.

Back Ipswich Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/4

Bristol Rovers v Sheff Wed

Tuesday, 19:45

Gas To Compound Wednesday Woes

Sheffield Wednesday are now relying on Argyle and Ipswich to slip up if they are to win automatic promotion back to the Championship after being beaten at Burton on Saturday. They have won just one of their last eight games and now have another tricky trip to a resurgent Bristol Rovers side who might look to make a habit of pooping parties after scoring a very late equaliser against play-off chasing Derby at the weekend.

Joey Barton's side came into that came off the back of two wins and were well worth their point in a showing that suggests his side could enjoy their role of having nothing to play for beyond dashing the dreams of their opponents.