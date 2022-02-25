NTT20 Podcast Saturday Acca: Rovers and Owls to win in boosted 5/1 treble

Rovers to get back to winning ways

Crawley v Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green, by their standards, are undergoing a blip. One point from their last two games is not what we have come to expect from Rob Edwards' side, but the defeat to Walsall was no fluke and there will be a determination to get back to winning ways to ensure that their 10pt gap isn't dented.

Their class should show for the rest of the season, and the shred of market doubt makes this a good time to buy Forest Green stock. Their hosts have an awful home record, winning just one in their last 12, so any home advantage that is factored into the prices seems mislaid.

Charlton's losing streak to continue

Sheff Wed vs Charlton

Four consecutive defeats leave Charlton's play-off hopes in tatters, and Johnnie Jackson will have it all to do between now and the end of the season to show the owners that he is the man for the job long-term.

Aggregate 6-0 defeats at home to Oxford and MK Dons shows where this Addicks side are, and the assignment gets no easier with a visit to Hillsborough.

Darren Moore's Wednesday are playing some of the best football in the division and their run of good form has made them locks for the Top 6. There seems little reason why Charlton would halt their charge here.

Sheridan's men can avoid defeat

Colchester vs Oldham

This is a titanic relegation clash in League Two, with one club struggling and the other going through yet another Shezurrection.

This is John Sheridan's sixth spell in charge of Oldham, where he is known for miraculous escapes, and he is at it again with an unbeaten record since taking over last month. The improvement is evident in the under-lying data too, with Oldham going from the team with the worst xG ratio in the division to amongst the Top 7.

Wayne Brown had a similarly good start in charge of Colchester, a job he is previously familiar with as well, but recent performances have been poor and there seems little reason as to why his side should be such short favourites against Sheridan's men.