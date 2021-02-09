Midweek League One Tips: Imps to win top of the table clash

Lincoln can take honours in top of table clash

Hull City v Lincoln City

Tuesday 9th Feb, kickoff 19:00

The great mystery of Hull City continued on Saturday. Regular readers will know how hopeless I am in picking out a Tigers result. For a team that have been top or thereabouts for the whole season, I have managed to find just about every single loss.

I left them alone at the weekend; and they lost at lowly Burton. I cannot fathom them out.

Lincoln however are a rocking good team and they did us a good turn by easily winning the Sky match at Gillingham 0-3. It was a clinical performance although manager Steve Evans took exception to the referee calling the Imps' players by their nicknames. Evans is never happy. In contrast, Michael Appleton doesn't rant or moan, his team are so well organised and efficient in doing their jobs.

This is a big game with top against third, but the visitors have won nine on the road this season and are going so well that the 3.1511/5 price is very attractive. The Draw No Bet does come into play at the price, but Lincoln are good enough to take the points.

KEY OPTA STAT: Hull have only won once in their last 12 meetings with Lincoln.

Dons to out-pass opponents at Spotland

Rochdale v MK Dons

Tuesday 9th Feb, kickoff 19:00

This game most certainly looks one for goals. Rochdale tend to be involved in some high-scoring affairs, and a huge nine of their last 11 have hit the Over 2.5 Goals target, so we can expect a little bit of a hit on the price for that bet.

I don't think they are a winning proposition, though at 4.216/5 as they concede too many goals. Twenty seven in fact, only Burton have shipped in fewer.

The Dons are finding a bit more consistency these days, and this will be a battle of the possession-based teams. The hosts overdo the passing, the Dons play all on the floor.

I was frustrated I didn't play the DNB with Russell Martin's team on Saturday in the 2-2 with Sunderland, but at 1.9520/21 for this, they should have enough class to come through.

KEY OPTA STAT: Rochdale have one win from their last nine matches in League One.

Stick with the U's again on the road

Bristol Rovers v Oxford United

Tuesday 9th Feb, kickoff 19:00

Oxford look a sound bet on the road at 1.9520/21 to gain another victory against a relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers side on Tuesday night.

The Gas are winless in seven and were embarrassed recently at Accrington losing 6-1. Paul Tisdale continues to chop and change the formation and he is a bit short on midfield numbers too.

We can count ourselves unlucky with the Oxford bet at Doncaster on Saturday as the best team lost 3-2 - although by all accounts it was a high quality League One affair.

The visitors score plenty on the road - netting five at Burton, three at Plymouth and four at Rochdale. And whilst backing odds-on away from home is one of the cardinal sins on Betfair, I cannot see Rovers taking anything from this.

KEY OPTA STAT: Oxford have lost only one of their last eight matches in League One.