Midweek League One Betting: Tigers can keep their title push going at Sunderland's expense

Addicks can maintain their superb away record

Plymouth Argyle v Charlton Athletic

Tuesday 20th April

Charlton's position in and around the play-off places is solely down to their excellent away form. It really is keeping them in the hunt at the moment. And we can back odds-against again on the Addicks for Tuesday's trip to Plymouth.

The Greens themselves are far better at home (11 wins compared to three away), and they were denied in stoppage time on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Burton. That was a decent point against an in-form team.

However, it's two wins since March for Ryan Lowe's team and Charlton look well-equipped for this. New manager Nigel Adkins might be shunning possession-based football at the moment, but they are a real threat from set-pieces. That was strikingly evident in the 1-2 win at Sunderland. They created quite a few chances there and defended superbly. Adkins said they could have score more too.

Charlton's last away loss was back in January at Peterborough, and they've still got something to play for too.

Keep on backing the Tigers

Hull City v Sunderland

Tuesday 20th April

Tuesday's top of the table clash is a massive game, and it could go some way to extinguishing Sunderland's evaporating title hopes. Or indeed automatic promotion ones, as they are fully 11 points behind Hull.

Having regularly called the wrong result in nearly all of the Tigers' games I tipped in earlier in the season, we've found ourselves on a bit of a roll at the moment with Grant McCann's team as they are now four wins on spin and served us well at the weekend - albeit at a very short price against Fleetwood.

They weren't at their best, which is a good sign, and Fleetwood went hard early and gave it a go. But two second-half goals sealed the points and the brilliant Keane Lewis-Potter grabbed the winner. He really is a lovely player to watch.

The hosts are scoring plenty too and the last time they failed to find the net was back in February, with a quartet of three goals in a game during that run. It's nice to able to back them for once at odds-against.

Expect another dull affair with Town

Northampton Town v Ipswich

Tuesday 20th April, 19:00

If you are an Ipswich player at the moment, you'd be worried. New manager Paul Cook has criticised some of the performances of late, and he went as far to say there will be a huge turnover of players. Not good for those there at the moment.

Town's trouble is they can't score. They were involved in a tepid 0-0 on Saturday, a game they barely created a chance. Cook wants some free-flowing football, and he is very much an attack-minded coach, but he's not getting the rewards at the moment.

Although the draw at Charlton was an improvement on the mauling at AFC Wimbledon. Cook tore into his players after that.

It's shaping up like an Under 2.5 game, and the market is well aware with a skinny 1.511/2 on offer for that.

Northampton have undergone a transformation from the long-ball under Keith Curle, and save for a couple of defeats against the big guns of the division, they look a good bet at the bigger price of the two. They've been solid at home recently.