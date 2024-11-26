Midweek League One and League Two Tips: Bank on Imps again for a point in 25/1 treble

Lincoln with four draws away can earn a point

League One

Lincoln delivered a draw win selection recently for the column at Exeter in a 0-0 - their fourth stalemate on the road away from home this season and that's the way to explore Tuesday's trip to Wales.

They will certainly have to sharpen up after a disastrous home loss to Wycombe on Saturday when they conceded a massive 3.34xg and Michael Skubala has enough credit in the bank in terms of their defensive away performances this season as from their eight games they've conceded eight and scored just nine.

Keeping Wrexham's attacking aces is never easy, but five of their games since the start of October have hit the Under 2.5 Goals, and in any low-scorer, you've always got half a chance with the draw.

Assuming three points for a win throughout history, Lincoln's 2024 average of 1.89 points-per-game away from home is their best in a single calendar year in their EFL history, so we have to accept the Wycombe loss on Saturday for Skubala whose side still are hunting down promotion.

KEY OPTA STAT: The last meeting between Wrexham and Lincoln was in the National League in November 2016 - the Imps won 1-0 with a goal from Elliott Whitehouse.

Burton Albion have won just one of their last six league games against Charlton Athletic (D2 L3), though that sole victory did come in their last meeting against the London side in January (2-0), and while the Addicks are not exactly flourishing, they have to view this as a win possible against League One's bottom team.

The Brewers lost again on Saturday with a 0-3 loss at home to Stockport and it's now just one win at home all season and goals are hard to come by.

Albion haven't won any of their last 10 league games not played on a Saturday (D2 L8) since a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in December 2023 in a game played on a Friday

Charlton's loss at Huddersfield on Saturday saw them create a higher xG than the Terriers and were in the game despite playing the majority of it with 10-men with the skipper Greg Docherty going on 36 minutes.

Jones would have been fuming with the defending at set-pieces, but for spells, it was a bit more like the Charlton we are used to under Jones.

KEY OPTA STAT: This will be Charlton Athletics' sixth away league game against Burton Albion, with the previous results being perfectly split as both sides have won two matches each with the other clash ending in a 3-3 draw in November 2022

The shock of the weekend saw Birmingham concede three at Shrewsbury in a defeat and Blues are slipping off the lead. That's not to say they are not a bet this Tuesday as goals often come at both ends with City.

The template over the past two games (which includes a home 1-1 with Northampton) for Chris Davies' side seems to be to completely dominate possession but fail to win. They've had nearly 80% of the ball in those two recent games.

Birmingham's Alfie May has been directly involved in five goals in five league starts against Exeter, scoring four and assisting one and it's not a shock to see him as Anytime Scorer at 11/102.11, and his input goes against the Grecians superb home defence this term as they've inly shipped in four.

KEY OPTA STAT: Exeter City have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home league matches, and have conceded more than twice in just one of 45 home league games under Gary Caldwell.

League Two

Walsall are turning into genuine title contenders and remain on the coat tails of leaders Port Vale with a three point deficit and there's so much to like about Mad Salder's team.

Their last defeat was at the beginning of August and Saturday's 0-1 win at AFC Wimbledon was a splendid result considering the Dons' home form and it was Nathan Lowe providing the stardust again - what a fine he's been this term.

That was the Stoke forward's 11th of the season and he's now three in three, which makes him an obvious play to score on Tuesday.

Bromley have generally been better away from Hayes Lane this term, but Walsall have scored in each of their last 16 home league games, last having a longer run of scoring on home soil in the Football League between October 1998 and May 1999 (18 games).

KEY OPTA STAT: Bromley's only previous midweek league games this season saw them avoid defeat in both, drawing 2-2 with Chesterfield and winning 1-0 at Doncaster (both in October).

With just the two fixture in League Two for Tuesday night it's a chance to play a big priced double with the Walsall selection, and Omar Bugiel to score first is the one to take a punt with at 11/26.50.

This will be a different sort of game to the Walsall one as Johnnie Jackson's team didn't have too much of the ball on Saturday, although they tend to be very good out of possession, but they did create a higher xG against one of the league's top defences.

Tranmere Rovers have won just one of their last four league games against AFC Wimbledon (D1 L2), conceding nine goals in total across that time and they've been quite a hard watch at Preton this term.

Bugiel should have won his side a penalty on Saturday in the first-half, something Jackson was fuming about and he wants his team to be more ruthless in front of goal: "We are getting good deliveries, we have big enough lads there that should be getting their head on something, I expect more," said Jackson after Saturday's loss.

The striker scored away from home at MK Dons and he has five this term.

KEY OPTA STAT: Tranmere Rovers have won just one of their last four league games against AFC Wimbledon (D1 L2), conceding nine goals in total across that time.