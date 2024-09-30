Midweek League One and League Two Tips: Goals for Blues in 11/2 and 11/1 trebles

Top of the table clash at St Andrews could produce goals

Walsall look a banker bet for Tuesday at home

Alan Dudman has midweek 11/2 6.50 and 11/1 12.00 trebles for Tuesday

League One

Four straight wins now for Steve Bruce at Blackpool following Saturday's 3-0 success against Burton, and what's not to like about backing them again on Tuesday?

Lincoln are no gimme and are third in the table and according to Opta, have won each of their last three midweek league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0, but I am hoping Bruce can conjure up another win as previously they'd beaten Charlton and Huddersfield.

Bruce has called for the players to continue to play with a swagger and it was typified on Saturday with Rob Apter's superb goal. With goals for and one conceded in three, I'll stick with the Tangerines again.

KEY OPTA STAT: Lincoln City have won two of their last five away league games against Blackpool (L3), one more than across their prior 22 such EFL visits combined.

Recommended Bet Back Blackpool SBK 20/23

Reading's home form has kept me interested for Tuesday and while it's turmoil off the pitch, they've claimed some good scalps in Berkshire this term with wins against Wigan, Charlton and latterly on Saturday Huddersfield - and they saw off the Terriers with a 2-1 win and an xG of just 0.24.

Burton Albion have lost five of their last six midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games (W1), including their last three in a row. They've not won this season either and have conceded eight on the road thus far - although they did have a few chances on Saturday.

Sam Smith has six goals in six previous league appearances against Burton Albion, his most against a single side in the EFL and he's 6/42.50 Anytime Goalscorer for Tuesday, which is a possible, but the Brewers are pretty easily opposed here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Reading have lost just two of their six league games against Burton Albion (W3 D1), though the last meeting between these sides finished in a 3-2 victory for the Brewers in April.

Recommended Bet Back Reading SBK 4/6

Birmingham helped deliver Saturday's League One treble by earning the BTTS and To Win bet at 7/42.75, and in the process Blues went top of League One.

It's crazy to think we can back Over 2.5 Goals on Tuesday and they are already 2/51.40 for the the title!

Blues have hit the Over 2.5 Goals in their last three home matches - although Peterborough gave them a terrific game on Saturday with their high-press gameplan and set-piece ploy. It almost worked, but Birmingham's physicality told, as Posh's energy was sapped and that added to their 3-1 home win against Wrexham.

Huddersfield have lost the plot. They've lost three on the spin after a 0-4 win at Bolton last month, and that wild swing in form does not bode well for Michael Duff, and he needs to start getting wins.

He has been unlucky as often they have looked the better team, and it was a similar case on Saturday for a large chunk of the game. However, they are making costly errors and Duff has said they keep shooting themselves in the foot.

KEY OPTA STAT: Birmingham City have lost just two of their last eight league games against Huddersfield Town (W3 D3), winning this exact fixture last season in the Championship 4-1.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 4/5

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click SBK 11/2

League Two

Walsall keep winning. Another impressive success on Saturday and a 4-0 thumping of Colchester took them to second in the table and a point behind leaders Gillingham.

Once again their back five was tremendous and they soaked up a good 25 minute from Colchester in the first half, but Walsall's second goal was a nice move in getting behind the backline, and two late goals were deserved. They restricted the Essex team to barely a shot on target.

The Saddlers are unbeaten in their last 10 home league matches played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning four and drawing six since a 0-2 defeat to Stockport County in December 2022, and while Fleetwood have won twice on the road in the early throes of the season, Walsall have a perfect four from four record at home and I like the price at 23/20 - I am surprised they are not shorter.

KEY OPTA STAT: Fleetwood Town have lost four of their five away EFL games against Walsall (W1), with each match seeing them concede a different number of goals.

Recommended Bet Back Walsall SBK 23/20

Bromley earned a decent 1-1 with the MK Dons on Saturday and it's now three from four on the BTTS front at Hayes Lane and it's the way to go with the Ravens for this Tuesday.

Their form overall doesn't quite warrant a win bet at a big 5/23.50, especially a Chesterfield won at Doncaster on Saturday with a surprising 0-3 win. While Donny were down to nine men, Chesterfield kept Donny to just 0.11xG.

The Spirerites scored five at Crewe earlier in the season and James Berry bagged a brace in that. He scored again at the weekend and already has five goals. Chesterfield's last meeting with Bromey came in the National League in February, with the Ravens coming from behind to win 4-3 thanks to a Michael Cheek hat-trick.

KEY OPTA STAT: Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has only won one of his last nine Football League away games against newly promoted opponents (D4 L4), a 2-1 win at Swindon with Ipswich in League One in May 2021.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'Yes' SBK 8/11

It's very rare I tip up Newport to win a game, but Salford are yet to win on the road this season and are hard to fancy at the moment.

Newport were 2-1 winners against Crewe on Saturday despite a lowly xG accrued and their home form is where they've done the damage with three wins so far - including 3-1s against Doncaster and Accrington in August.

The hosts have to go against history here, as they have failed to win any of their nine EFL games against Salford City (D2 L7), losing each of their last six such matches in succession by a combined score line of 14-4. But Salford's possession game could play right into the hands of Nelson Jardim's men, who tend to play more on the counter-attack.

Salford couldn't breach Tranmere's defence on Friday in a 0-0, although they defended quite well as Nigel Adkins changed Tranmere's approach. But Away from home, Salford are yet to win, and Newport are a big enough price to boost the treble to 11/112.00.

KEY OPTA STAT: Conor McAleny has scored three goals in five previous Football League appearances against Newport County, including two in three for Salford City.

Recommended Bet Back Newport to win SBK 23/10