Midweek League 1 & 2 Tips: Back Maynard's men to make amends in 13/2 treble

Latest tipsheet for Tuesday includes strong home defences

Charlton to justify their short price at the Valley

Alan Dudman has a pair of accumulators at 6/1 7.00 and 13/2 7.50 for midweek

League One

Huddersfield continue to be stop-start and were at least the latter on Saturday with a 1-2 win at Stevenage after a breathless opening 25 minutes with all three goals scored.

The Terriers seem to lose in batches, win and batches and then draw a couple to prompting "back in the play-off mix" calls and thus it continues. Backing up two performances and results has not been easy and Michael Duff has been dealt a blow without three of his leading defenders of late and their price to win is not one to trust implicity.

I like the fact both of these teams played out a 0-0 in Wales earlier in the season with Wrexham recording just one shot on target.

Phil Parkinson's side also have one of the worst attacking numbers in terms of the promotion candidates with just 16 scored on the road all season - bottom of the top eleven teams by some way. On the plus side they have conceded just 14, and backing the BTTS 'No' or Under 2.5 Goals are bets that appeal.

More fool me for not including the Orient v Charlton game on Saturday as a 90 minutes payout bet as the Addicks snatched a late winner on 97 minutes - although I cannot grumble too much as their second was on 92. But what a finale from Charlton.

Nathan Jones seemed to as pumped as ever following the win and are only six points off Wrexham and must be backed on Tuesday.

Charlton scored from two set-pieces in time added on, and have now scored 15 from set-pieces this season - the sixth-best return in the division and had the fourth highest xG from from free-kicks and corners in the division. It smacks of a team disciplined, organised and one that can grind out results.

"You know, for us, what I really liked about us was the mentality that, you know, we kept going, we kept going, we kept believing we could get a result," reflected Jones on the massive three points. His tactical nous was shrewd too in bringing on more of physical players, or as Richie Wellens called it "giants with them just shelling the ball forward".

It doesn't matter how you win I suppose but at The Valley, the Londoners have been a real force with just 11 goals conceded with an xG conceded of just 0.91 - an impressive figure to have on your side.





I opposed Peterborough on Saturday at home to Shrewsbury and the bet was in trouble after just 10 seconds following Town's John Marquis receiving a red card. Ten seconds!

Backers of the Over 2.5 Goals collected, though in a 3-1 Posh win, but I am still finding it difficult to be enthusiastic about their chances on the road as they concede too many goals. Their xG conceded away is one of the highest in the division at massive 1.56, and while they kept a clean sheet on the road at Huddersfield recently, their goals against tally of 32 would worry me greatly.

Blackpool are the home draw specialists in League One with 10 stalemates and just three wins, although manager Steve Bruce did say after the entertaining 2-2 with Charlton at Bloomfield Road, a few of those draws could easily have been three points.

The Tangerines carry a threat going forward and will always create chances, and while I was interested in the Over 2.5 Goals here, the price of 4/71.57 is put me off slightly, which looks too short.

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click SBK 6/1







League Two

I got far too greedy and ambitious for Saturday's column in going for a Bradford win and Under 2.5 Goals leg for the treble at Salford - Braford won, but scored in time added on and I am berating myself for not playing it simple.

Redemption awaits, and Graham Alexander's side at home are a machine.

Alexander's side are one of the most organised at the back in the division and have conceded just 10 at Valley Parade all season with an xG against of just 1.15 and their togetherness was evident in the north west on Saturday and some good substitutions too from Alexander at a key point in the game.

They've kept five successive clean sheets at home going into Tuesday and in Antoni Sarcevic they have an absolute wizard as a game-changer. He picked up an injury on just 25 minutes on Saturday, while Alex Pattison wasn't even on the bench and those two have been so influential since Christmas.

But it goes to show Bradford can do it even without their star men and it's eight clean sheets from 10 and nine home wins on the trot.

Backing Accrington at 29/202.45 gives the treble a bit of oomph and you'd like to oppose the MK Dons these days with whoever they are playing.

Indeed, it's a rinse and repeat for the column as I put up Colchester as the outsiders to beat them in Buckinghamshire and they did just that with a 0-1 win, and a result that meant curtains for Scott Lindsey, who has been dismissed after a dreadful run of form which has seen them slip to 17th in the table. Lindsey lasted just five months and the job is now becoming a poisoned chalice.

Accrington will look to set-pieces here and will enjoy a scrappy game and were unlucky not to come away with something in a recent 1-2 home loss to Doncaster. They also earned a point against AFC Wimbledon last month in a 0-0, a game Johnnie Jackson highlighted Accy's strengths - going man-for-man, winning second balls and putting long balls into the box.

In short, MK Dons need to fight and scrap, and we haven't seen that from them for a long time.

I've gone with the miserly home defence of Bradford for the League Two treble, and we have to include Notts County's austerity at the back with an equal 10 to Bradford's figure conceded at home.

Their xG allowed is not quite as impressive nudging 1.30, but they have a goal in them with an xG at Meadow Lane of over 1.70 and should have wrapped up the points at Fleetwood on Saturday considering they had so much possession. A late goal rescued a draw but they conceded two awful goals - hopefully it's not the old trap of dominating and keeping the opponents penned back, but don't win.

Alassana Jatta keeps scoring though, his 89th minute leveller on Saturday was his 19th of the season and he scores crucial goals. He also scored the winner against Tranmere of late and his exploits are crucial alongside his work ethic as often County face a low-block time and time again.

Barrow have lost three on the spin and have conceded three on the road at Crewe and Cheltenham of late and that's not a good recipe going into a bit of a fortress.