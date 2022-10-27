</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-chelsea-result-shows-united-team-is-building-character-271022-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Chelsea result shows United team is building character</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-tips-liverpool-defence-at-its-worst-271022-829.html">Premier League Predictions: Reds defence at it's worst</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/manchester-united-v-sheriff-tips---hosts-wont-shoot-the-sheriff-too-often-251022-140.html">Manchester United v Sheriff: Hosts won't shoot the Sheriff too often</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/dundalk-friday-tips-newcomer-to-help-colin-keane-in-bid-for-championship-271022-1111.html">Dundalk Friday Tips: Newcomer to help Colin Keane in bid for Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/thursdays-most-backed-oasid-dream-filly-being-backed-to-go-well-on-debut-271022-200.html">Thursday's Most Backed: Oasis Dream filly being backed to go well on debut</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-chasing-debutant-at-worcester-271022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a chasing debutant at Worcester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-t20-world-cup-tips-old-rivals-set-for-a-thriller-261022-194.html">Australia v England T20 World Cup Tips: Old rivals set for a thriller</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/t20-world-cup-tips-afghanistan-v-ireland-irish-eyes-could-be-smiling-again-261022-194.html">Afghanistan v Ireland T20 World Cup Tips: Irish eyes could be smiling again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-zimbabwe-t20-world-cup-tips-zims-primed-for-another-shock-261022-194.html">Pakistan v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Tips: Zims primed for another shock</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-vienna-tips-in-form-ruusuvuori-a-lively-underdog-against-hurkacz-261022-169.html">ATP Vienna Tips: In-form Ruusuvuori a lively underdog against Hurkacz</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-vienna-tips-novak-can-rise-to-the-occasion-against-tsitsipas-251022-169.html">ATP Vienna Tips: Novak can rise to the occasion against Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-basel-tips-cressy-and-stricker-look-set-for-tie-breaks-again-251022-169.html">ATP Basel Tips: Cressy and Stricker look set for tie breaks again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-back-brice-to-bag-the-bermudan-bounty-261022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back Brice to bag the Bermudan bounty</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bermuda-championship-and-portugal-masters-251022-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Bermuda Championship and Portugal Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-first-round-leader-tips-warren-to-shine-early-251022-719.html">Portugal Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Warren to shine early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting signals now firmly point to a Red Wave at the mid-terms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/brazilian-election-odds-lula-odds-on-to-beat-bolsonaro-in-sundays-vote-251022-204.html">Brazilian Election: Lula odds-on to beat Bolsonaro on Sunday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-6.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Sunak 3/1 to go next year with Boris favourite to replace him</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-back-baltimore-to-beat-bradys-bucs-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back Baltimore to beat Brady's Bucs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-tips-revenge-for-bills-dallas-d-to-trouble-philly-121022-1063.html">NFL Week 6 tips: Revenge for Bills & Dallas D to trouble Philly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/claressa-shields-v-savannah-marshall-tips-silent-assassins-power-will-prove-decisive-141022-746.html">Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Silent Assassin's power will prove decisive</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">League Two Tips: Newport to gain another point</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ian-lamont/">Ian Lamont</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-27">27 October 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "League Two Tips: Newport to gain another point", "name": "League Two Tips: Newport to gain another point", "description": "The Exiles are looking fresher under Graham Coughlan leadership, says Ian Lamont, who also tips Grimsby to continue their great away form...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-27T18:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-27T18:44:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrahamCoughlan.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The Exiles are looking fresher under Graham Coughlan leadership, says Ian Lamont, who also tips Grimsby to continue their great away form... Exiles' new boss has given them a lift Stevenage still on a roll Carlisle would take a stalemate Depleted Cobblers could relish draw 14:00 kick-offNorthampton Town [2.3] v Newport [3.6]; the draw [3.4] Assessing a set of League Two fixtures is tricky enough at the best of times, but 11 draws from across two sets of games (five last weekend and six in midweek) makes it feel like a killer Sudoku! On the face of it, the match at Sixfields might not seem the most likely place to start the draw hunt, but I feel there are good reasons. The high-flying Cobblers have drawn just once at home - on Tuesday against Sutton. Meanwhile Newport have been struggling this season. However, Northampton were seven players short when drawing with Sutton, Jon Brady describing them as "tired" in the second half. Danny Hylton, who has been in fine form, and Bex Fox are both suspended while Sam Sherring and Ali Koiki are among the wounded. Had Kieron Bowie's late chance gone in they would have been sitting on a six point gap to fourth place. Letting a two-goal lead slip will play on their minds, after Marc Leonard and Mitch Pinnock strikes had given them a comfortable half-time lead. The visitors are looking to build on four points from two matches under Graham Coughlan, who has experience in League Two. He has warned he will not tolerate "slackers" and will give peripheral players a chance if the players do not perform. A midweek point, in a goalless draw at Mansfield against 10 men, was one gained, Coughlan insisted. Consecutive clean sheets (as many as in their previous 21 games, say Opta) are one thing, but the Exiles - while stopping the rot of one win in eight which earned James Rowberry the sack - need to find someone to score goals. They had 16 shots in that game (three on target) but Will Evans couldn't repeat his goal from last Saturday and Omar Bogle (six this season) has not scored since his penalty earned a surprise win at Leyton Orient six games ago. If one of them or Nathan Moriah-Welsh (three goals from midfield) can find the chinks in Northampton's depleted armour, they can earn another point. ** 15:00 kick-offs Grimsby glad to be on the road Hartlepool [3.6] v Grimsby [2.3]; the draw [3.6] It's a case of stick or twist with Grimsby's away form. The last time they faced a team who were struggling to win at home (Stockport) they won comfortably, gaining a fifth win and adding to League Two's second best away record. I am dismissing defeat to Barrow on Tuesday - a first loss in five. Midweek results are easily excused from formlines, in my experience. Paul Hurst's men are very capable of beating Keith Curle's basement position dwellers, although it is interesting Pools did not score, against Salford, for the first time in six, while the Mariners have not scored in consecutive games, having netted in their previous nine. Both teams will surely look to make amends and produce an open game that could lead to over 2.5 goals at just over evens. Harry Clifton and Gavan Holohan will be keen to get back on that wagon for the visitors, while Josh Umerah has scored four in seven for his new Carlisle boss who will be thinking this might be a chance to start a second spell of positive results. Sadly for him, that might have to wait. As Opta point out, Hartlepool have lost their last four, enduring a longer run in November last year. A Bet Builder of Grimsby to win, over 2.5 goals and both teams to score 'yes' pays 4.15 on Sportsbook 4.15 Evans not one for resting on a draw Colchester [4.0] v Stevenage [2.12]; the draw [3.6] Stevenage boss Steve Evans has always seen things in black and white: you are either for him or against him. Especially if you are a referee! Therefore it is perhaps not a surprise that Boro have not suffered from the recent draw epidemic: they are one of just six teams who did not draw either of their past two games. With only two draws this season - both away as it happens - it's win or lose for Evans. His side got their game management right after a single goal, by Jordan Roberts on 25 minutes, set them up for a fine win at Doncaster on Tuesday. They are the same price to win at second-bottom Colchester, which seems an opportunity too good for punters to turn down. The U's seem to have had a few years of struggle, but as Opta state their record of just two wins in the opening 15 games is their fewest since 1999-2000. Meanwhile, since Evans took charge of Stevenage in March, only Leyton Orient (51) can better their 48 points in League Two games. It is often Roberts, who has five goals, who looks the more potent threat to open up opponents than the team's strikers, Luke Norris, Danny Rose or Jamie Reid. Any which way Colchester, who put in a fine performance to first lead against Crawley then come back to claim a point in a 2-2 draw, will find Stevenage a far tougher prospect. The visitors' away record might not have the most exhilarating ring, scoring nine and conceding nine, but there is no doubting their determination and togetherness as they battle for every point. By which, of course, I mean three points, given their lack of draws. While Colchester striker John Akinde might like to put one over on his former manager, Luke Chambers and his fellow defenders will have their hands full for the Matt Bloomfield's hosts. Opponents size each other up for the Cup Tranmere [2.2] v Carlisle [4.0]; the draw [3.6] Another place to look for a draw could be Prenton Park. This time, partly on the basis that the home side are one of two teams (the other Sutton) to have drawn their past two matches. Again, the hosts might not have drawn at home, but Carlisle have six in total, split equally home and away, although not in the last two games. Drawing at home to third-bottom Rochdale on Tuesday didn't do Micky Mellon's side's street cred any good, but at least Kane Hemmings struck back quickly after they went ahead. He doesn't score enough for me - and that could be Tranmere's undoing this season: they need to not just dominated through possessions and chances, but convert more than one per game. Elliott Nevitt, Kieron Morris and co and pulled themselves up close to the play-off places with a series of 1-0 wins, before extending clean sheets with two and three goal victories. That they have eight clean sheets this season and are unbeaten in seven are facts in their favour. Carlisle dropped below them after an uncharacteristic double defeat, first to pacesetters Leyton Orient and then to Stockport. They last lost more in a row (four) in February, say Opta. Paul Simpson's men seemed to be making a fine stab at the season, scoring in all but three games to reach the top seven. Strangely, the manager has talked his side down, not up. He says that the Cumbrians are not as good as everyone was starting to believe: he doesn't think they are at the stage of being play-off contenders yet. Maybe he is right. After Tuesday's defeat, when Ryan Edmonson was suspended and with a few players out, supporters felt the squad looked tired and threadbare with just a few missing. Opta say they last lost more than the current two in a row when suffering four defeats in February. One hopes striker Kristian Dennis's early season strikes have not dried up. Jack Stretton and Owen Moxon have partially filled the void. The teams face each other in the FA Cup next weekend. When Simpson says it is time to dig deep and stick together, maybe there is a bunker mentality that will help them give little away before next week's tie and gain a draw, to thwart Tranmere. Few have done so. Opta point out that in the past three seasons Rovers are the only current League Two side with more than 100 points at home. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrahamCoughlan.jpg", "height": 721, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Ian Lamont" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrahamCoughlan.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrahamCoughlan.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrahamCoughlan.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrahamCoughlan.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Graham Coughlan, the Newport County manager"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Graham Coughlan has started to turn round Newport's results</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463965" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL League One & League Two","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.205463965","entry_title":"League Two Tips: Newport to gain another point"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463965">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Newport%20to%20gain%20another%20point&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html&text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Newport%20to%20gain%20another%20point" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The Exiles are looking fresher under Graham Coughlan leadership, says Ian Lamont, who also tips Grimsby to continue their great away form...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Strangely, Paul Simpson has talked his Carlisle side down, not up. He says that the Cumbrians are not as good as everyone was starting to believe: he doesn't think they are at the stage of being play-off contenders yet."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Exiles' new boss has given them a lift</strong><br><strong></strong></li> <li><strong>Stevenage still on a roll</strong></li> <li><strong>Carlisle would take a stalemate</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2>Depleted Cobblers could relish draw</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>14:00 kick-off<br></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463965">Northampton Town <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Newport <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></strong></p><p>Assessing a set of League Two fixtures is tricky enough at the best of times, but 11 draws from across two sets of games (five last weekend and six in midweek) makes it feel like a killer Sudoku! On the face of it, the match at Sixfields might not seem the most likely place to start the draw hunt, but I feel there are good reasons.</p><p>The high-flying Cobblers have drawn just once at home - on Tuesday against Sutton. Meanwhile Newport have been struggling this season.</p><p>However, Northampton were seven players short when drawing with Sutton, <strong>Jon Brady</strong> describing them as "tired" in the second half. <strong>Danny Hylton,</strong> who has been in fine form, and Bex Fox are both suspended while <strong>Sam Sherring and Ali Koiki</strong> are among the wounded. Had <strong>Kieron Bowie's</strong> late chance gone in they would have been sitting on a six point gap to fourth place. Letting a two-goal lead slip will play on their minds, after Marc Leonard and Mitch Pinnock strikes had given them a comfortable half-time lead.</p><p>The visitors are looking to build on four points from two matches under <strong>Graham Coughlan</strong>, who has experience in League Two. He has warned he will not tolerate "slackers" and will give peripheral players a chance if the players do not perform.</p><p>A midweek point, in a goalless draw at Mansfield against 10 men, was one gained, Coughlan insisted. Consecutive clean sheets (as many as in their previous 21 games, say Opta) are one thing, but the Exiles - while stopping the rot of one win in eight which earned <strong>James Rowberry</strong> the sack - need to find someone to score goals.</p><p>They had 16 shots in that game (three on target) but <strong>Will Evans </strong>couldn't repeat his goal from last Saturday and <strong>Omar Bogle</strong> (six this season) has not scored since his penalty earned a surprise win at Leyton Orient six games ago.</p><blockquote> <p>If one of them or <strong>Nathan Moriah-Welsh </strong>(three goals from midfield) can find the chinks in Northampton's depleted armour, they can earn another point.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>**</strong></p><p><strong>15:00 kick-offs</strong></p><h2>Grimsby glad to be on the road</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463515">Hartlepool <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b> v Grimsby <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>It's a case of stick or twist with Grimsby's away form. The last time they faced a team who were struggling to win at home (Stockport) they won comfortably, gaining a fifth win and adding to League Two's second best away record.</p><p>I am dismissing defeat to Barrow on Tuesday - a first loss in five. Midweek results are easily excused from formlines, in my experience. <br><strong>Paul Hurst's</strong> men are very capable of beating <strong>Keith Curle's</strong> basement position dwellers, although it is interesting Pools did not score, against Salford, for the first time in six, while the Mariners have not scored in consecutive games, having netted in their previous nine.</p><blockquote> <p>Both teams will surely look to make amends and produce an open game that could lead to over 2.5 goals at just over evens. <strong>Harry Clifton </strong>and <strong>Gavan Holohan</strong> will be keen to get back on that wagon for the visitors, while <strong>Josh Umerah</strong> has scored four in seven for his new Carlisle boss who will be thinking this might be a chance to start a second spell of positive results.</p> </blockquote><p>Sadly for him, that might have to wait. As Opta point out, Hartlepool have lost their last four, enduring a longer run in November last year.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>A Bet Builder of Grimsby to win, over 2.5 goals and both teams to score 'yes' pays 4.15 on Sportsbook</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/hartlepool-v-grimsby/31855973" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.15</a></div><h2>Evans not one for resting on a draw</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463335">Colchester <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> v Stevenage <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>Stevenage boss <strong>Steve Evans</strong> has always seen things in black and white: you are either for him or against him. Especially if you are a referee! Therefore it is perhaps not a surprise that Boro have not suffered from the recent draw epidemic: they are one of just six teams who did not draw either of their past two games.</p><p>With only two draws this season - both away as it happens - it's win or lose for Evans. His side got their game management right after a single goal, by <strong>Jordan Roberts</strong> on 25 minutes, set them up for a fine win at Doncaster on Tuesday. They are the same price to win at second-bottom Colchester, which seems an opportunity too good for punters to turn down. The U's seem to have had a few years of struggle, but as Opta state their record of just two wins in the opening 15 games is their fewest since 1999-2000. Meanwhile, since Evans took charge of Stevenage in March, only Leyton Orient (51) can better their 48 points in League Two games.</p><p>It is often Roberts, who has five goals, who looks the more potent threat to open up opponents than the team's strikers, <strong>Luke Norris, Danny Rose or Jamie Reid</strong>.</p><p>Any which way Colchester, who put in a fine performance to first lead against Crawley then come back to claim a point in a 2-2 draw, will find Stevenage a far tougher prospect.</p><blockquote>The visitors' away record might not have the most exhilarating ring, scoring nine and conceding nine, but there is no doubting their determination and togetherness as they battle for every point. By which, of course, I mean three points, given their lack of draws.</blockquote><p>While Colchester striker <strong>John Akinde</strong> might like to put one over on his former manager, <strong>Luke Chambers</strong> and his fellow defenders will have their hands full for the <strong>Matt Bloomfield's</strong> hosts.</p><h2>Opponents size each other up for the Cup</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463785">Tranmere <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Carlisle <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>Another place to look for a draw could be Prenton Park. This time, partly on the basis that the home side are one of two teams (the other Sutton) to have drawn their past two matches. Again, the hosts might not have drawn at home, but Carlisle have six in total, split equally home and away, although not in the last two games.</p><p>Drawing at home to third-bottom Rochdale on Tuesday didn't do <strong>Micky Mellon's</strong> side's street cred any good, but at least <strong>Kane Hemmings</strong> struck back quickly after they went ahead. He doesn't score enough for me - and that could be Tranmere's undoing this season: they need to not just dominated through possessions and chances, but convert more than one per game. <strong>Elliott Nevitt</strong>, <strong>Kieron Morris</strong> and co and pulled themselves up close to the play-off places with a series of 1-0 wins, before extending clean sheets with two and three goal victories.</p><p>That they have eight clean sheets this season and are unbeaten in seven are facts in their favour. Carlisle dropped below them after an uncharacteristic double defeat, first to pacesetters Leyton Orient and then to Stockport. They last lost more in a row (four) in February, say Opta.</p><p><strong>Paul Simpson's</strong> men seemed to be making a fine stab at the season, scoring in all but three games to reach the top seven. Strangely, the manager has talked his side down, not up. He says that the Cumbrians are not as good as everyone was starting to believe: he doesn't think they are at the stage of being play-off contenders yet. Maybe he is right. After Tuesday's defeat, when<strong> Ryan Edmonson</strong> was suspended and with a few players out, supporters felt the squad looked tired and threadbare with just a few missing. Opta say they last lost more than the current two in a row when suffering four defeats in February.</p><p>One hopes striker <strong>Kristian Dennis's</strong> early season strikes have not dried up. <strong>Jack Stretton and Owen Moxon</strong> have partially filled the void. The teams face each other in the FA Cup next weekend. When Simpson says it is time to dig deep and stick together, maybe there is a bunker mentality that will help them give little away before next week's tie and gain a draw, to thwart Tranmere. Few have done so. Opta point out that in the past three seasons Rovers are the only current League Two side with more than 100 points at home.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>P/L 2022-23</h2> <p>-8.32pt</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £10 Get £2</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463965">Back Northampton and Newport to draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463515">Back Grimsby to win at Hartlepool @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463335">Back Stevenage to win at Colchester @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463785">Back Tranmere and Carlisle to draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a> </p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205463965" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Northampton v Newport County (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 29 October, 2.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Northampton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Northampton" data-market_id="1.205463965" data-price="2.24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5034">2.24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Northampton" data-market_id="1.205463965" data-price="2.52" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5034">2.52</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Newport County</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newport County" data-market_id="1.205463965" data-price="3.55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62623">3.55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newport County" data-market_id="1.205463965" data-price="3.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62623">3.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463965" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463965" data-price="3.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.6</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463965">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463965">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205463785" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Tranmere v Carlisle (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 29 October, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Tranmere</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tranmere" data-market_id="1.205463785" data-price="2.16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="54004">2.16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tranmere" data-market_id="1.205463785" data-price="2.3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="54004">2.3</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carlisle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carlisle" data-market_id="1.205463785" data-price="3.55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18561">3.55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carlisle" data-market_id="1.205463785" data-price="4.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18561">4.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463785" data-price="3.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463785" data-price="3.85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.85</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463785">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463785">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205463515" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Hartlepool v Grimsby (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 29 October, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Hartlepool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hartlepool" data-market_id="1.205463515" data-price="3.25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48303">3.25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hartlepool" data-market_id="1.205463515" data-price="4.1" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48303">4.1</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grimsby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grimsby" data-market_id="1.205463515" data-price="2.14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48001">2.14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grimsby" data-market_id="1.205463515" data-price="2.44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48001">2.44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463515" data-price="3.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463515" data-price="3.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.9</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463515">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463515">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205463335" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Colchester v Stevenage (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 29 October, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Colchester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Colchester" data-market_id="1.205463335" data-price="3.85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="148734">3.85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Colchester" data-market_id="1.205463335" data-price="4.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="148734">4.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stevenage</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stevenage" data-market_id="1.205463335" data-price="2.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49204">2.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stevenage" data-market_id="1.205463335" data-price="2.18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49204">2.18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463335" data-price="3.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.35</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205463335" data-price="3.65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.65</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463335">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html%23gobet-1.205463335">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463965" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL League One & League Two","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.205463965","entry_title":"League Two Tips: Newport to gain another point"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205463965">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Newport%20to%20gain%20another%20point&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html&text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Newport%20to%20gain%20another%20point" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-newport-to-gain-another-point-271022-268.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-tips-back-another-1-1-for-draw-specialists-charlton-300922-134.html">League One Tips: Back another 1-1 for draw specialists Charlton</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ben garner 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Ben%20garner%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-evans-to-win-on-return-to-reds-290922-268.html">League Two Tips: Stevenage to give Evans happy return</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/SteveEvansQuiet.450x338.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/SteveEvansQuiet.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/saturday-football-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-nations-league-and-efl-230922-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Nations League and EFL</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Andy Robertson - 1280.450x323.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Andy%20Robertson%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/big-winners-on-betfair-punter-wins-32k-with-23-fold-football-acca-241022-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £32k with 23-fold football acca</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Stockport Will Collar.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Stockport%20Will%20Collar.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-91-treble-featuring-monday-night-football-241022-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble featuring Monday Night Football</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Jarrod_Bowen.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-newcastle-to-keep-it-tight-in-this-92-treble-231022-35.html">The Daily Acca: Newcastle to keep it tight in this 9/2 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">More EFL League One & League Two</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class="active "> EFL League One & League Two </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1666893726" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
EFL League One & League Two
League Two Tips: Newport to gain another point
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket