Bantams need to turn passes into wins

Bradford 2.47/5 v Newport 3.613/5; the draw 3.412/5

If Bradford can beat Hill City in the League Cup, they can jolly well kick start their league Two season. A draw and a defeat - despite scoring twice - isn't what the Board ordered when they hooked up with Mark Hughes. He's made a hard stuff though, so a couple of setbacks won't bother him.

Are the stats with them or against them? Opta say that Newport, who have failed to win either of their games this season as well, last went three at the start of the season in 2015-16 when they finished 22nd. In the Bantams' favour also is that they have two of the three players to complete the most passes this season are Bradford players Romoney Crichlow (150) and Matthew Platt (137).

The Valley Parade gang are going to take time to gel. Scott Banks, on loan from Crystal Palace, is their 15th signing of the summer. Andy Cook netted twice and seems to be in his prime while Brad Halliday was excellent according to reports.

Newport are on an equal trajectory, with just a point to show in the league and a fine win at Luton in the League Cup. Former boss Micky Flynn said the best team lost when he took his Walsall side to South Wales. The visitors will be raring to go to make up for any criticism.

The Exiles had to beat Luton in midweek the hard way, twice coming from a goal down. Lewis Collins, Chank Zimba equalised before James Waite bagged the winner.

This could be a battle but home advantage has to start counting if the hosts are going to make a promotion impression.

Orient feel strong but Stags can hold them

Leyton Orient 2.915/8 v Mansfield 2.77/4; the draw 3.412/5

Opta have a stunning statistic about Leyton Orient: since Richie Wellens took over as manager in March, the O's have won more points in League Two than anyone else - 29. That's cracking motivation for a bet.

Facing Mansfield could be a bit of a problem, with Stephen Quinn creating seven chances in two games, the second highest in the division say Opta. Nigel Clough's men know what it is like to make a slow start to the season. They spent much of the last campaign playing catchup and reached the playoffs.

Riley Harbottle, a defender, being top scorer isn't what the manager ordered but Oli Hawkins did the stuff for the strikers in the League Cup at Derby, a thriller George Lapslie felt they were unlucky not to win.

A full-back - Tom James - scored a second goal of the season to win the game at Crawley. Defenders scoring again. Wellens says he wants a couple of "bodies" in midfield. He already has two players for each position at the back and forwards, he feels.

Zech Obiero, 17, has impressed enough to gain a start in a League Cup game Wellens clearly saw as a distraction. Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith will be eager to make their mark. This could turn out a battling draw.

Cumbrians in the mood to curtail Robins

Carlisle 2.77/4 Swindon 2.915/8; the draw 3.613/5



It's an odd thing, but Swindon don't seem to be able to score. They have never gone three to start a season without doing so, say Opta.

However, boss Scott Lindsey has had to admit that defensive duo Ellis Iandolo and Reece Devine are out for a long time. Cianan Brennan (concussion) is out but wide forward Harry McKirdy has served his one game suspension.

They have at least signed Frazer Blake-Tracy, on a season loan, from Burton Albion to bolster the defence.

Another non-scoring defeat, to Walsall in the League Cup in midweek, doesn't inspire confidence that they can overcome Carlisle's strengths.

Things will come good for the Robins, I am sure, but the Cumbrians are in a groove. Kristian Dennis has more shots on target than any other player in League Two, say Opta, and he has two league goals and one in the League Cup defeat at Shrewsbury. He might be hard to stop.

Dons can down Doncaster

AFC Wimbledon 2.111/10 v Doncaster 4.03/1; the draw 3.613/5



AFC Wimbledon have already beaten one of their fellow relegated sides, Gillingham, at home. Then lost to them in the same stadium three days later in the League Cup.

Isaac Ogundere, 19, made his debut at right-back on Tuesday and was grateful for the opportunity from Johnnie Jackson. Might he gain another chance on Saturday? The manager believes many aspects of the team's performances are on the right track - and that includes two clean sheets in both their games this season. That's a remarkable turnaround from a 13-game stretch at the end of last season, when they conceded each time Opta remind us.

Doncaster, meanwhile, won at home to Sutton after a goalless draw at Bradford. They have not, say Opta, conjured back to back wins in more than a year. Summer import George Miller (Barnsley) and Kieran Agard have started as they mean to go on, scoring last weekend.

The Dons will have to watch late goals, with Sutton conceding twice in injury time against Doncaster. But they should be able to conjure another home win.

Bet Builder



With the hosts' new clean sheet record in mind, those interested in Bet Builders might try AFC Wimbledon to win and under 2.5 goals paying just over 4.03/1 on Sportsbook.