<h1 class="entry_header__title">League Two Midweek Tips: Wimbledon finding some form</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ian-lamont/">Ian Lamont</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-10-23">23 October 2022</time></li>
</ul> "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/JonBrady.320x181.jpg", "articleBody": "It's not been an easy return for the Wombles after relegation but they can win at home at Tuesday, says Ian Lamont, who also picks resurgent Crawley... Dons beginning to unite Bantams to be held again Crawley too big to ignore Jackson's men can Plough more points AFC Wimbledon [2.32] v Crewe [3.7]; the draw [3.4] Johnnie Jackson says the "unity is strong" in the AFC Wimbledon camp, but gives away the struggles they have had by mentioning their "good chats in training". The Dons squad know that performances and results have not been good enough for supporters' expectations. Naturally he was delighted with the "shift" the players put in on the back of a tricky run, to win at Rochdale. No team can expect to win just once in every three games (see their last six) and feel comfortable. It was a boost that captain Alex Woodyard returned to midfield, alongside Ryley Towler in a changed 4-4-1-1 shape. Scorers Ayoub Assal and Josh Davison will have to do it all again at Plough Lane, against another side who have gained results in fits and starts this season. They have drawn three of their past four matches. Striker Joel Tabiner, 18, is making an impression with supporters and it seems only a matter of time before he scores. However, he has some way to go to match Dan Agyei and Courtney Baker-Richardson in their careers! The crux of the matter for this match is that Alex Morris's men have only scored three times on their travels this season, conceding eight. The hosts have netted six and conceded seven at home and really need to make their advantage count. Victory could lift them above the Railwaymen, which is every extra incentive. Cobblers have strengths to sink Sutton Northampton [2.3] v Sutton United [3.6]; the draw [3.4] Shaun McWilliams, who scored late as Northampton beat Stevenage on Saturday, says the Cobblers have put last season's inability to gain promotion out of their heads. Jon Brady's men were denied by a 7-0 win by Bristol Rovers on the final day, then lost in the play-offs. The feeling of injustice will be there until they can rectify the situation. It will drive them, despite what the squad say. Northampton have done extremely well - with a slightly younger squad, on average - to fly out of the traps and press for a secure top three placing. They need to win games like this, against sides on a tough run of results, to maintain their promotion bid. Suspended Danny Hylton should not be missed particularly if Sam Hoskins can finally return. Brady left a fitness call on the top scorer as late as possible at Stevenage, but the striker had to sit out the game. After not scoring for three matches, the Cobblers will hope Sixfields advantage will count for something. They are League Two's second highest scorers at home, with 13. Time for Louis Appere or Kieron Bowie to step up. Matt Gray's visitors also went through a spell of not scoring for three games, since when Craig Eastmond (to win at AFC Wimbledon) and Rob Milsom (a penalty at home to Walsall) have earned them four points from two games. Will Randall and Coby Rowe could also cause problems, for the hosts, but it is nothing Jon Guthrie and his defence should not be able to handle. Bantams and Robins to fight out draw Bradford [2.1] v Swindon [4.0]; the draw [3.7] If Swindon boss Scott Lindsey felt facing Hartlepool was a potential "banana skin" - using cup cliches already - it is an indication of how seriously he is taking a promotion bid. The Robins overcame the hazard, courtesy of Johnny Williams and Luke Jephcott, to lift themselves in the top seven. However, Lindsey was less than happy, believing they should have won more comfortably and not let Pools back into the game. They might have a healthy record at home, but away they are in the bottom third of League Two for goals scored. The trip to Bradford will be a step up. What will give the visitors hope is that the Bantams have drawn three there - as Swindon have away. Opening up Brad Halliday and Matthew Platt's defence, however, will not be easy. Bradford have conceded just four at Valley Parade - all of them in three of their past four games there, as it happens, giving Swindon some hope. Mark Hughes continues to be frustrated by his charges who don't seem to be able to gain maximum points as often as seems desired for a team wanting promotion. "We didn't quite hit our levels" was his reaction to a draw at Grimsby. Everyone wants to "have a pop" at them and their expectations. Swindon will be no different and will want to claim at least a point before another tough game at Mansfield on Saturday. The percentage of draws this season in League Two is 25% - down on average over the past few seasons - but there were five on Saturday. Both sides have a high number this season. Rising Reds have momentum Colchester [2.2] v Crawley [3.7]; the draw [3.6] A quite eye-catching result against Mansfield continues a stunning turn of results for Crawley, who have won twice in a row for the first time in six months. First they defeated Newport, before they installed Graham Coughlan as boss, and then upset Nigel Clough's Stags. Clough was gracious, saying the Reds have one of the best strike forces in League Two. This is true. Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols are a handful for any defence on their day while Dom Telford - last season's League Two top scorer - can't even get a start. After injury, he is having to bide his time for a comeback largely from the bench. Temporary boss Lewis Young, architect of both victories, must be wondering why they Sussex side struggled under Kevin Betsy. The honeymoon stops here, however, as they travel to second-bottom Colchester, whose revolving door of leadership in the past few years has been swinging more regularly than at No 10 Downing Street. A succession of managers have done what they can with a limited budget to cajole limited resources on the field. Freddie Sears is a long way from his heyday at Crystal Palace and West Ham, while striker Kwesi Appiah won't be allowed to play - surely - against his "parent" club Crawley. Matt Bloomfield will hope Frank Nouble can roll back the years and produce some magic, but is is the visitors who have the confidence, having pulled out of the bottom two, and who are therefore big odds to take their first away win this season. <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jon Brady's Northampton are maintaining a top three position</figcaption>

<div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's not been an easy return for the Wombles after relegation but they can win at home at Tuesday, says Ian Lamont, who also picks resurgent Crawley...</p></div>
<div class="entry_body__quote">
<blockquote>"A quite eye-catching result against Mansfield continues a stunning turn of results for Crawley, who have won twice in a row for the first time in six months."</blockquote>
</div> the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> </a><br></strong><br><strong>Johnnie Jackson</strong> says the "unity is strong" in the AFC Wimbledon camp, but gives away the struggles they have had by mentioning their "good chats in training". The Dons squad know that performances and results have not been good enough for supporters' expectations.</p><p>Naturally he was delighted with the "shift" the players put in on the back of a tricky run, to win at Rochdale. No team can expect to win just once in every three games (see their last six) and feel comfortable. It was a boost that captain <strong>Alex Woodyard</strong> returned to midfield, alongside <strong>Ryley Towler</strong> in a changed 4-4-1-1 shape.</p><p>Scorers <strong>Ayoub Assal and Josh Davison</strong> will have to do it all again at Plough Lane, against another side who have gained results in fits and starts this season. They have drawn three of their past four matches.</p><p>Striker <strong>Joel Tabiner</strong>, 18, is making an impression with supporters and it seems only a matter of time before he scores. However, he has some way to go to match <strong>Dan Agyei and Courtney Baker-Richardson </strong>in their careers!</p><blockquote>The crux of the matter for this match is that <strong>Alex Morris's</strong> men have only scored three times on their travels this season, conceding eight. The hosts have netted six and conceded seven at home and really need to make their advantage count.</blockquote><p>Victory could lift them above the Railwaymen, which is every extra incentive.</p><h2>Cobblers have strengths to sink Sutton</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205421661">Northampton <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Sutton United <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> </a></strong></p><p><strong>Shaun McWilliams</strong>, who scored late as Northampton beat Stevenage on Saturday, says the Cobblers have put last season's inability to gain promotion out of their heads. <strong>Jon Brady's</strong> men were denied by a 7-0 win by Bristol Rovers on the final day, then lost in the play-offs.</p><p>The feeling of injustice will be there until they can rectify the situation. It will drive them, despite what the squad say. Northampton have done extremely well - with a slightly younger squad, on average - to fly out of the traps and press for a secure top three placing. They need to win games like this, against sides on a tough run of results, to maintain their promotion bid.</p><blockquote> <p>Suspended <strong>Danny Hylton</strong> should not be missed particularly if <strong>Sam Hoskins</strong> can finally return. Brady left a fitness call on the top scorer as late as possible at Stevenage, but the striker had to sit out the game.</p> </blockquote><p>After not scoring for three matches, the Cobblers will hope Sixfields advantage will count for something. They are League Two's second highest scorers at home, with 13. Time for <strong>Louis Appere or Kieron Bowie</strong> to step up.</p><p><strong>Matt Gray's </strong>visitors also went through a spell of not scoring for three games, since when <strong>Craig Eastmond</strong> (to win at AFC Wimbledon) and <strong>Rob Milsom</strong> (a penalty at home to Walsall) have earned them four points from two games. <strong>Will Randall and Coby Rowe</strong> could also cause problems, for the hosts, but it is nothing <strong>Jon Guthrie</strong> and his defence should not be able to handle.</p><h2>Bantams and Robins to fight out draw</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205422949">Bradford <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> v Swindon <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> </a></strong></p><p>If Swindon boss <strong>Scott Lindsey</strong> felt facing Hartlepool was a potential "banana skin" - using cup cliches already - it is an indication of how seriously he is taking a promotion bid. The Robins overcame the hazard, courtesy of <strong>Johnny Williams and Luke Jephcott</strong>, to lift themselves in the top seven.</p><p>However, Lindsey was less than happy, believing they should have won more comfortably and not let Pools back into the game. They might have a healthy record at home, but away they are in the bottom third of League Two for goals scored. The trip to Bradford will be a step up. What will give the visitors hope is that the Bantams have drawn three there - as Swindon have away.</p><p>Opening up <strong>Brad Halliday and Matthew Platt's</strong> defence, however, will not be easy. Bradford have conceded just four at Valley Parade - all of them in three of their past four games there, as it happens, giving Swindon some hope.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Mark Hughes</strong> continues to be frustrated by his charges who don't seem to be able to gain maximum points as often as seems desired for a team wanting promotion.</p> </blockquote><p>"We didn't quite hit our levels" was his reaction to a draw at Grimsby. Everyone wants to "have a pop" at them and their expectations. Swindon will be no different and will want to claim at least a point before another tough game at Mansfield on Saturday.</p><p><strong>The percentage of draws this season in League Two is 25%</strong> - down on average over the past few seasons - but there were five on Saturday. Both sides have a high number this season.</p><h2>Rising Reds have momentum</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205423039">Colchester <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Crawley <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b> </a></strong></p><p>A quite eye-catching result against Mansfield continues a stunning turn of results for Crawley, who have won twice in a row for the first time in six months. First they defeated Newport, before they installed <strong>Graham Coughlan</strong> as boss, and then upset <strong>Nigel Clough's</strong> Stags.</p><p>Clough was gracious, saying the Reds have one of the best strike forces in League Two. This is true. <strong>Ashley Nadesan </strong>and <strong>Tom Nichols</strong> are a handful for any defence on their day while <strong>Dom Telford</strong> - last season's League Two top scorer - can't even get a start. After injury, he is having to bide his time for a comeback largely from the bench.</p><p>Temporary boss <strong>Lewis Young</strong>, architect of both victories, must be wondering why they Sussex side struggled under <strong>Kevin Betsy</strong>. The honeymoon stops here, however, as they travel to second-bottom Colchester, whose revolving door of leadership in the past few years has been swinging more regularly than at No 10 Downing Street.</p><p>A succession of managers have done what they can with a limited budget to cajole limited resources on the field. <strong>Freddie Sears </strong>is a long way from his heyday at Crystal Palace and West Ham, while striker <strong>Kwesi Appiah</strong> won't be allowed to play - surely - against his "parent" club Crawley.</p><p><strong>Matt Bloomfield</strong> will hope <strong>Frank Nouble</strong> can roll back the years and produce some magic, but is is the visitors who have the confidence, having pulled out of the bottom two, and who are therefore big odds to take their first away win this season.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>For a Bet Builder, Crawley to win and under 2.5 goals pays 6.69 on Sportsbook</p> <a target="_blank" <h2>P/L 2022-23</h2>
<p>-8.02pt</p>

<h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Safer Gambling Week</h2>
<section class="promo__desc">
<div class="description ">
<p>Keep gambling fun and read all about the tools available to you on Betfair this <a href="https://safergambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Safer Gambling Week</a>.</p>
</div>
</section> Back AFC Wimbledon to beat Crewe @ 2.32
Back Northampton to beat Sutton @ 2.3
Back Bradford and Swindon to draw @ 3.7
Back Crawley to win at Colchester @ 3.7 