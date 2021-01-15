League One Tips: Posh might find Dons tough opponents again

Can Swindon do it again after Ipswich win?

Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last weekend's batch of Sky games showcased some fine talent in the shape of Swindon's Scott Twine, but it also was a reminder how form in this division simply goes out of the window. In the four televised games, all four favourites failed to win.

Twine's 30-yard wonder strike capped off some wonderful passing too, but quite where that Swindon performance came from is anyone's guess. Scoring three at Ipswich by dominating the game, which was a surprise considering they hadn't won in December and that was their first victory in seven.

Can they back it up?

And that's where the consistency comes in. They'd previously lost 1-4 to MK Dons. Saturday's opponents Doncaster moved into the top six but they drew their first blank in 14 games recently with a 0-1 loss to an improving Shrewsbury. But they are fairly reliable on the road and are adept at playing on the counter and soaking up pressure.

At around the 2.206/5 mark, I'd rather back them than trust a back-up performance from the hosts.

KEY OPTA STAT: Doncaster are looking for their first league win double over Swindon since 2008.

Posh to draw a blank again versus Dons

Peterborough United v MK Dons

This is a tricky game for the Posh, as they were outplayed by the MK Dons when the two met last month. Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson was ultra-critical of his players that day and singled out the inability to keep the ball up front against a team who he described as being in a false position.

There still could be an element of rustiness as the hosts have only played twice since December 15th.

Russell Martin's Dons are dangerous on the road; winning at Sunderland, Swindon and Charlton and they are certainly in better shape these days now that they have got their all-out passing game going compared to the start of the season.

The visitors have a habit of conceding early goals, but they started superbly in this reverse fixture, and the Dons do look overpriced here for the Draw No Bet.

KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough have won 18 of their last 23 home league games scoring 58 goals.

Crewe can move on up towards playoffs

Plymouth Argyle v Crewe

Crewe are looking like genuine playoff contenders at the moment and are earning plenty of plaudits with their style of play under David Artell. Currently in ninth position with a chance to kick-on into the top six with a win here, they are worth backing this Saturday.

They trade as favourites for this at 2.3811/8, and that's fair judged on their season so far. Although they blew a 3-0 lead at Rochdale recently to only take a point. Artell labelled it unacceptable, but their coutner-attacking play was brilliant.

Backers of the BTTS have collected in four of Crewe's last five games on the road.

Plymouth have won seven at home and with 19 goals scored at Home Park, they are up there with the league's best in terms of goals - but they have also conceded 16.

They scraped a 1-0 victory against Gillingham recently - with Steve Evans saying the best team lost. Again. But the nagging doubt is their wobble when they lost four on the spin in December.

KEY OPTA STAT: Crewe are looking to record a league double over Plymouth for only the second time.



