League One Betting: Go out fighting with correct score punt with Northampton

Posh can keep their position at the top

Peterborough United v Wigan Athletic

Saturday 27th February, kick-off 15:00

We are on course to land a couple of the ante-post bets flagged up back in the summer with Peterborough for the title and the Posh to score most goals in the division.

They are rattling along now with a massive 49 goals (32 at home) and Tuesday's victory against Plymouth saw them move to the summit of League One. I've been backing Posh for years in this division, so about bloody time.

Saturday looks as straightforward as you can get with hapless Wigan priced up at 7.613/2. They can produce the odd shock, but it's nigh on impossible to see anything other than three points here - which is why the hosts are at 1.4640/85.

Darren Ferguson has watched the Latics recently and said they're a good side and are likely to "have a go" at London Road, but such has been the quality of some of Peterborough's goals lately from passing moves, I expect goals again from the likes of in-form Sammie Szmodics and Jonson Clarke-Harris. The latter is the leading scorer with 19 in the league, whilst Szmodics, who is such a fine player, has bagged a few braces lately and has eight in 10.

The way to go here is to back Posh to win with a clean sheet, and you might want to explore options with 2-0, 3-0 and 4-0 Correct Score bets. But the Win To Nil price at 2.305/4 is reasonable enough, and hopefully Fergie's men can keep rolling for our ante-post bet.

KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough have won their last five matches. The last time they won six in a row was in February 2020.

Town's price not appealing at all with Donny needing to bounce back



Ipswich Tow v Doncaster Rovers

Saturday 27th February, kick-off 15:00

Ipswich supporters recently gatecrashed training to call for manager Paul Lambert's head, following some tame displays from one of the league's supposed heavy hitters.

There was a lot of anger following one of the worst performances of the season in drawing 0-0 at Portman Road to bottom club Northampton. The Cobblers actually had the better chances in the game, while Town's performance in the local press was described as miserable.

That sort of performance has happened a lot this season; with Lambert's men offering nothing in terms of creativity and ideas. They literally showed nothing in that game. But they did bounce back with an impressive 0-1 at Hull in midweek, and from memory, they are a huge price at around 5.69/2.

And it all comes down to price. No way are the hosts worth their 2.47/5 for this weekend. Doncaster have slipped recently with a pair of heavy defeats and have been conceding too many goals, but they've been pretty good all season and the odds of 3.211/5 are too big.

KEY OPTA STAT: Doncaster have only won four league matches with Ipswich, beat they beat the Tractor Boys in their most recent outing at the Keepmoat.

Swindon can't be trusted to back up Lincoln display

Swindon Town v Northampton Town

Saturday 27th February, kick-off 15:00

Northampton are two points off Swindon at the foot of the table but head to Saturday's game with a decent record on the road at the Robins; and they are unbeaten in their last three visits with just two goals conceded.

The market is predicting a low-scoring affair with the Under 2.5 priced up at 1.774/5 on Friday.

That is heavily influenced by Northampton's recent run of drawing games 0-0. They've hit five from 10 for that bet, including a 0-0 with Sunderland and one at Ipswich. Indeed, they were the better side at Portman Road and have certainly found a renewed hunger following Keith Curle's departure.

Backing the 0-0 in the Correct Score market makes sense at 10.09/1, and of course with a tight first 20 minutes, there's an option to trade back some, or all of your stake.

Swindon played superbly recently at Lincoln in earning a point with a 2-2, but they never back up a good performance. They played Ipswich off the park earlier in the season but failed to find the same levels afterwards. Maybe they just raise it for the big games?

We can back the visitors here also Draw No Bet

KEY OPTA STAT: Swindon have just two wins from their last nine home league matches.