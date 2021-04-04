League One Easter Monday Betting: Black Cats can edge TV title decider

Black Cats can edge London Road clash

Peterborough United v Sunderland

Monday, 5th April, kick-off 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Undoubtedly the biggest game of the season in the division comes up on Monday, and a real treat for fans watching on Sky to enjoy two of the best teams in League One. Peterborough boast the superior home attack of anyone (which is often the case), with Sunderland travelling to London Road armed with the best defensive record. So what gives?

Well, according to the market, nothing. The pair are priced up at 2.89/5 each.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson says Monday will not define their season, and it's something to bear in mind as the Blues do have a reputation for choking. That was the case against leaders Hull recently - losing 1-3 at home. Another loss here will impact massively on the Title winner market, with Hull at 2.89/5, Sunderland 2.8815/8 and United 3.211/5.

The hosts can dazzle, which is why they have picked up a huge 44 points at home this season, but Sunderland's big players are performing. Aidan McGeady has been brought in from the cold finally, and it was always one of life's mysteries how he couldn't get a game at this level. Lee Johnson seems the right fit and the new ownership has been sorted. For once, Sunderland have an air of calm about them.

They've also conceded just 28 in 37 this season and arrive into Monday's match with eight wins from their last 11 and four clean sheets on the road from their last five.

Sunderland just shade it for me, but the 2.89/5 price gives us a chance to use the Draw No Bet option. If you are playing the Same Game Multi option on the Sportsbook, Charlie Wyke has 27 goals this term for the Black Cats - and backing him with an away win pays 4.71.

KEY OPTA STAT: Sunderland are looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since November 2018.

Go with Russell's Dons again

MK Dons v Crewe

Monday 5th April, kick-off 15:00

I was not so complimentary about the Dons earlier in the season, but we can of course be wrong. And I got that totally wrong as Russell Martin has done a fine job there in Buckinghamshire, and they should build a statue near the train station to honour his work. It will certainly modernise that 1970's monstrosity of a building.

Scanning Martin's squad, he really has some depth and quality these days with the likes of Will Grigg, Cameron Jerome, Andrew Surman and Josh McEachran and I think they are a decent bet for promotion next term. Martin has got his identity.

They are also bang in form with four wins on the spin - three of those at home against soft targets Accrington, Plymouth and Doncaster. And they look a fair price at 2.56/4 for another win on Monday.

Crewe have tailed off and are down to 15th, and while they are a better side than that, their season is tapering away into nothingness. According to the Opta Stats they have won just one of their five visits to the Dons and it's hard to make a case for them again.

KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons have each of their last three home league games - last winning four in a row in December 2018.

U's look a solid bet even at very short odds

Oxford United v Accrington Stanley

Monday 5th April, kick-off 15:00

It appears hopes for Oxford reaching the play-offs for the second successive season are dwindling - with the U's now down to 11th in the league. They lost a bruising and fiery encounter in the north east on Friday against Sunderland, but manager Karl Robinson was of the opinion his team deserved to take something from the game.

Mark Sykes is suspended for this following his red card at the Stadium Light, but Robinson's selection problems are nothing compared to those of Accrington manager John Coleman recently. He described the situation as the worst he has known it in 25 years of football.

They kept their first clean sheet for an age in Friday's 0-0 with Burton and they also had a couple of players back from injury. But their form has been worrying for a while now and I can readily skip on the idea of backing them - even at big odds for Monday. Oxford are short, but they played well enough versus Sunderland to keep onside, even at 1.794/5.