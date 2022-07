Last season's antepost preview was yet another case of an oh-so-near miss as the headline 14/1 selection Rotherham looked home and hosed at one stage and were matched at an ultra-low price - and having got the fingers burnt again on Portsmouth, it's time to leave them alone.

For the 2022-23 campaign, it's welcome back to a few old friends at Peterborough and a fond farewell to the perennial antepost market markers Sunderland.

Derby coming down adds a somewhat different slant following the successful sale to lifelong Rams fan David Clowes. They kick-off their campaign with a home fixture to Oxford United for the earlier starting 30th July - and already we are going Sunderland pathways with the price there - 6/5 odds for a win.

I'll be penning the usual match tipsheets starting at the end of this month, but for now, it's time to dig out a couple of bets that can keep us dreaming.

League One Winner Market - Owls tops, but there's always value

With a "5/1 the field" market, the absence of the Black Cats gives a slightly different feel to this year's betting. It's not exactly a surprise that Sheffield Wednesday top the bill at 5.79/2. Silky midfielder Barry Bannan stated in the summer he has "unfinished business" following their playoff exit last term, and Darren Moore has added to the ranks with a powerful statement of intent by capturing striker Michael Smith and defender Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham.

Smith turned down the chance for Championship football, which gives you an idea of the wage lure to Hillsborough.

But there's no mileage in that price, likewise the Derby County odds of 7.87/1 as one has to wonder the fallout with last season's turmoil and the blow of losing Wayne Rooney to DC United.

One price that stood out immediately was Peterborough at 13.012/1 - almost double the Rams.

Both are down from the Championship, but Posh and their manager Grant McCann (pictured below) know the division inside out. Indeed, McCann's return to London Road last February feels like he's been on a never-ending job swap with Darren Ferguson. Will Ferguson return this term for his 21st spell?

Posh are a soundly-run club and often buy well from the lower leagues, and while their summer business has been underwhelming so far with Hector Kyprianou (Leyton Orient) and David Ajiboye (Sutton), the Blues know what they are doing and often turn base green into gold with their Alchemy skills, but much depends on whether the chairman Darragh MacAnthony can keep hold of their prized asset Ronnie Edwards.

The youngster has been linked with Spurs, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, but MacAnthony won't let him go to play U23s football. And quite right - he played 36 times last season in their Championship relegation season, but the experience will not be lost.

It will take £15million plus to prise him away.

Goals will come from Johnson Clarke-Harris - a regular source and he coped well with the rise in class last term with 12-44. He hit 33 goals in Posh's League One campaign previously, so rather than back him for the Golden Boot, it's better sticking with P-Bo for the title. If JCH scores plenty, they'll be up there.

It could be a big season for Harrison Burrows. A young player who was played mostly out of position by Fergie last term down the left, and looking at the pre-season games thus far, he could be playing in a more advanced role - perhaps a No10 pivot that McCann likes to utilise.

He collected three goals and seven assists in the second tier, and if Sammie Szmodics (pictured below) stays too, that's a potent midfield with some bite from new boy Ben Thompson. And if we get to see Joel Randall - all could look well in the London Road camp.

Backing into the Exchange market gives us the chance to trade out of course - something we are used to with this League One antepost column with near misses Rotherham, Burton and Bournemouth (latter at 31/1).

Pilgrims can secure a play-off spot and look big odds

Plymouth at 25.024/1 are overpriced in the Winner market, but realistically do I see them as title winners? Probably not, and backing at 24/1 is a back-to-lay of course, but that's for one place whereas playing the Pilgrims in the Promotion market at 6.25/1 looks a reasonable number.

Their home form will stand them in good stead - as defensively they were one of the best in the division at Home Park last term with the second ranked backline conceding just 19 at home all season.

Indeed, their six-game straight winning straight in March saw the Greens record an astonishing six straight clean sheets too.

Plymouth are another soundly run club and won't break the bank and gamble massively. Their incomings have been more prudent rather than spectacular, but keeping hold of midfielder Panutche Camara will feel like a new signing. The 25-year-old refused a new deal last term and is up for sale, so a lot could happen from now until the end of the campaign.

The goals source is impressive too as Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie was one of the partnerships of the season - especially in the early part of the campaign as the Scot hit 10 goals by October.

Boss Steven Schumacher will have a campaign to work with following his promotion to the job following Ryan Lowe's exit, and considering they missed out, rather agonisingly by three points, on the playoffs thanks to a horror run of no win in five at the end of the season, we should get a good run for a Promotion bet at 6.25/1.

Camara needs to stay!

Top Six Sportsbook punt

The likes of Oxford, Ipswich, Bolton, Portsmouth et all, are all much of a muchness I'm afraid if you are looking for a Top Six punt on the Sportsbook.

MK Dons would be my number one selection, but at 8/5 ante-post, tying up a bet under 2/1 for 10 months is something I will refrain from. Plus, they need to replace Scott Twine's impressive output following the midfielder's switch to Burnley. He was the League One standout.

There's often an outsider that can pop up - notably Shrewsbury under Paul Hurst a few years ago. The trio potentially that could surprise this time around are Bristol Rovers 5.59/2 Forest Green 6.05/1 and Burton 6.511/2.

Sides promoted from League Two can often bridge the gap well, but Forest Green have a rookie manager who is massively unproven. That's a gamble, but I like Forest Green, as they think differently.

Burton are reasonably established and played well in patches at home. The fact Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink turned down Barnsley to stay at the Pirelli means he senses there's a job to complete. They were better than their eventual 16th place last term, and while they will never have a budget to compete financially, they did win 10 at home. Even warhorse John Brayford has extended his stay - a fine player.

Avoid the Addicks and keep tabs on a potential Golden Boot winner

One club I am keen to avoid like the office prankster is Charlton.

Once relegation markets are up and running with the season, I'll be looking to take on the Addicks; who are in danger of losing their identity.

Club owner Thomas Sandgaard made the right call in naming Johnnie Jackson as manager last term. However, he made the wrong call in my opinion in hastily getting rid of the club legend soon after. His number two Jason Euell has also left this summer, and once a club shuns the heritage, this time in the shape of Ben Garner from Swindon, it's a failure on my part.

I may be proved wrong, but I wasn't convinced about Garner at all in this division when he managed Bristol Rovers, and he looks more of a Sandgaard man than Jackson. Signings from Rochdale and Swindon hardly ignite the flames, and Conor Washington has gone to Rotherham.

If you can get anywhere around the 4.03/1 mark for relegation, I'd take it.

The Golden Boot market has yet to be formed, and there are no prizes for backing Jonson Clarke-Harris this time around. He will be assisted well and could blow the division away, so once the market is out, anything at 5/1 or 6/1 could be interesting, and I am likely to add to my antepost punts once the season starts.

An outlier, a flyer, a chance bet however is on Forest Green's Matt Stevens.

He was very highly rated as a youngster at Barnet, and was their youngest player to ever scored in the League at 16. He was a real prodigy and big clubs were interested. The move to Peterborough made sense at an early stage of his career, but it stalled somewhat.

However, he collected 27 goals last term for Forest Green and his partnership with the more experienced Jamille Matt should yield a good return. Stevens is also a fine boxer, so not one to tangle with presumably.

Good luck for the new season and my first match previews will be published on July 29th.