Saturday Acca Tips: A 12/1 opening day multi from Leagues 1 & 2

This 12/1 13.00 ACCA covers the weekend's fixtures

All teams potent in attack but with issues at the back

Cardiff and Plymouth to initially struggle

All five contests below feature teams with a handy habit of scoring and conceding on an almost weekly basis. Here's to that continuing across the opening weekend of the League One and Two campaigns.

A lofty 74% of Posh's away fixtures last term finished with both teams scoring and though a trip to the Welsh capital doesn't seem like the easiest curtain-raiser, a deeper look suggests it's not the most intimidating prospect.

Under new management, and in an unfamiliar league, it may take Cardiff time to adapt.

What the Bluebirds do have is Callum Robinson, despite rumours linking him to Preston, and the Republic of Ireland international will be keen to extend on a season that saw him convert every 169 minutes. He will find a Posh defence that shipped in 81 goals last term quite amenable.

Yet despite finishing 18th, Peterborough scored the 10th most goals away from home last term (30).

BTTS in South Wales is priced up at 8/111.73.

A chunky 65% of Burton's home games last season finished with both teams converting while the Stags scored and conceded in 61% of their away commitments in 2024/25.

Last season these sides played out a 1-1 draw, with an entertaining 3-3 draw enlivening Field Mill some months earlier. Indeed, both teams scoring appears to be in this fixture's DNA, the last six encounters ending this way.

BTTS at the Pirelli Stadium is priced up at 4/61.67.

Relegation to the third tier led to the Pilgrims losing Nikola Katić and Maksym Talovierov, two of their best performing defenders across the ever-so-brief Miron Muslic era. They join ten others in leaving Home Park while new gaffer Tom Cleverley's recruitment similarly runs into double figures. This then is a huge rebuild, the kind that necessitates time.

Until then a rearguard that haemorrhaged 88 goals in the Championship will be highly susceptible to the likes of David Keillor-Dunn, the forward finding the net 18 times last term while Barnsley are also decidedly suspect at the back, breached 1.5 times per 90 last season.

Supporters of the Yorkshire club got used to seeing goals fly in at both ends in 2024/25. It happened in 32 of their 46 league fixtures.

BTTS at Home Park is priced up at 4/71.57.

No League Two team was involved in more games ending with both teams scoring last term than Swindon and with decent firepower at their disposal - embellished by Ian Holloway's attacking mandate - they have to be fancied to trouble the Saddlers. That same mandate however leaves them vulnerable at the back, especially against a side of Walsall's calibre.

Matt Sadler's men only twice failed to score at the Bescot in 2024/25 and though pertinently one of those occasions was vs Swindon don't expect lightning to strike twice. That was simply a rare off-day for a team top of the table at the time.

BTTS at the Bescot Stadium is priced up at 8/111.73.

Seven of the U's last 10 fixtures saw both teams scoring while 27 of Cheltenham's league games last term finished in similar fashion.

Both clubs are tipped to struggle this season and their respective defences will demonstrate precisely why at the weekend.

BTTS at the Abbey Stadium is priced up at 4/61.67

Recommended Bet Back all five games to finish BTTS SBK 12/1 13.00

