Alan recommends a 7/2 League One ACCA

Plus a big price 19/1 20.00 League 2 treble

Gillingham overpriced for win at 18/5

Leg 1: Back Barnsley to beat Port Vale

Barnsley's home record of 16 wins last term at Oakwell was right up there alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, although the Tykes couldn't join those two in the Championship with defeat in the play-off final.

There's a new manager in situ in Yorkshire following Michael Duff's departure to Swansea, and Neill Collins will be charged with the task of promotion. At 17/29.40 in the Winner Market for an ante-post bet, we have to leave them alone due to a breach of regulations, and with the possibility of a points deduction, it's no-go territory.

However, for Saturday, the 4/61.65 is a fairly sound acca bet to start with, as according to Opta stats, Barnsley are unbeaten in three home league meetings with Port Vale.

Vale only won five times on the road last term and were not prolific scorers with an xG overall of 1.2.

Andrew Dallas is the interesting signing from Solihull Moors to Barnsley - a forward who started out as a youngster at Rangers in Scotland and has since navigated his way around the lower leagues. But he scored 32 goals in 77 in the National League and could make his mark in League One this term.

Andy Crosby has been appointed on a permanent basis at the Burslem club, but their odds in the Relegation Market at 7/24.40 shows a season of struggle ahead.

Leg 2: Back BTTS Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth pressure, or the "PP" as it will be known in these parts has mounted since the failure of Danny Cowley last term, and Cowley was a manager I thought might have been the answer at Fratton.

Pompey finished seven points adrift of the play-offs last term under John Mousinho, and the rookie manager will have to curate a winning mentality on the coast - something they've not had for a while.

Mousinho is hardly "rent a quote", which is in complete contrast to his opposite number Joey Barton, who promises to unleash the mind of a football maverick on twitter. Paid for.

Away from the circus, I have rated Barton at this level, as he likes the pass and move and possession game, and sometimes his boldness to attack has been his Achilles' heel, although he wasn't helped by a poor pitch at the Mem last term.

Aaron Collins, if he stays, will be a big player with goals and assists, and Rovers were better than the 17th they finished last term. They scored a lot of goals - indeed more on the road with 31 and 57% of their games hit the BTTS target.

I think Rovers could have a good season, but with this match, I fancy both to score at 3/4. Rovers are leaky, but they score, and Barton will never deter from his attacking principals.

They are far from win material on the Opta stats, as they have lost nine of their last 10 matches on MD1.

Leg 3: Back Cambridge to beat Oxford United

According to Opta, Oxford are winless in their last nine away FL games at Cambridge (D4 L5) and have won just one of their last nine MD1 openers back in 2017.

I am not convinced about U's boss Liam Manning, as he seems fashionable for no other reason than he is young and plays possession.

They'll be facing Cambridge and the land of giants scenario, as United are a big team and were one of the most direct and least pleasing on the eye teams in the division last term.

Kevin Betsy is now Mark Bonner's number two at Cambridge, and while they just about stayed in the division by the skin of their teeth, they did win nine at home and only conceded 26 at the Abbey all season. Just don't expect a classic.

Leg 4: Back Mansfield to beat Crewe

In my old Clubcall days, which is nearly 20 years ago now, when in charge of the teletext headlines (look it up kids), I always went with the dull headline "Crewe lose at home" as an "in-joke", if indeed they lost. I am hoping history rings true.

The Alex had a poor xG since the turn of the new year and have lost Dan Agyei to Orient. A thin squad could see the Railwaymen struggle this term.

Mansfield missed out on the play-offs last term on goal difference, but I rate Nigel Clough, who constantly over-achieved in League One with Burton Albion - and they've been nowhere near his level since leaving.

The Stags scored more goals on the road (35) than all of the top six sides, and are unbeaten in their last five matches at Crewe. They look a good bet at the weekend at a shade of odds-against at 10/111.88.

Veteran midfielder Stephen Quinn has also signed a new deal to remain at the One Call Stadium and they look strong this year.

Leg 5: Back Gillingham to beat Stockport

To boost a Bet Builder with a decent price, it's never easy in Leagues One and Two as hot favourites are often short, but Gillingham have been overlooked here at 10/34.33, which is a massive price for a team that could be considered as challengers away from Hollywood Wrexham and Notts County.

They have recruited fairly well, and I like the signing of Shadrach Ogie, the young centre-back from Leyton Orient. Conor Masterson, Jonny Williams and Max Clark are all in at Priestfield, while Neil Harris has raided his old club Millwall with the signing of the experienced Scott Malone.

Harris fashioned a fairly physical team, and they only lost six since February last winter and are unbeaten in their last five matches against Stockport according to Opta.

Stockport will be challenging for promotion, maybe the title, but the prices are a little too wide here for me.

Leg 6: Back Salford to beat Forest Green Rovers

One of the worst teams ever to grace League One was Forest Green last term - a truly dire campaign that offered virtually nothing in terms of excitement or goals.

With a pathetic 15 scored at the New Lawn all season, I can't entertain the 15/82.84 price at all, especially if the xG of 0.86 from last term lingers.

Salford are yet to lose an opening game in League Two - winning two and drawing two in four seasons.

Salford boss Neil Wood said his side would build on City's first taste of playing in the English Football League play-offs from the Stockport defeat last term, but they did win 12 away - which was two more than their home successes. They also hit 44 on the road.

Wood has made plenty of signings, and hopefully if the board are not trigger happy, Wood can guide them to a playoff spot again.