Winners: Northampton Town Last Season: Fourth in League Two Northampton Town will head into this season with an 'us against the world' attitude after the manner in which they lost their automatic promotion place to Bristol Rovers on Final Day. And all signs point to them being strong again under the impressive management of Jon Brady. Reinforcements in midfield and attack give them a more threatening look - Cobblers should be strong. Back Cobblers To Win League Two

Back Cobblers For Promotion

2. Bradford City Last Season: 14th in League Two "Could this be the year for Bradford City?" Well, it's easy to be cynical and say 'they always find a way to botch it', but... Mark Hughes is in charge, and early signs are quietly positive. There's no getting away from the fact that the recruitment looks very impressive for the level - Vadaine Oliver, Harry Chapman, Richie Smallwood and more. Great depth, plenty of goal threat, and the classic 'Big Club' sense that if it clicks early, they could run away with things... Back Bradford To Win League Two

Back Bradford For Promotion

3. Mansfield Town Last Season: Seventh in League Two In one 12 game stretch last season, Mansfield picked up just 5 points. In the other 34 games, they managed 72, well over two points per game. It's hard to imagine such a barren run happening again under Nigel Clough, who has a firm grip on things. You'd hope to see defensive reinforcements before September, and the club's history in the transfer market suggests that won't be ignored. Back Mansfield To Win League Two

Back Mansfield For Promotion

4. Stockport County Last Season: Promoted from National League To win National League and be instantly installed as favourites for League Two is not a joke - Stockport have a brilliant manager, a strong squad of players, and the gap in quality between the third tier and the top of the fourth tier appears to be minimal. They've signed known League Two quantities and cherry-picked some of the best from the National League. The good times should keep on rolling. Back Stockport To Win League Two

Back Stockport For Promotion

5. Salford City Last Season: 10th in League Two Last season was pretty unacceptable with their squad, which has been built with an expectation that it should be one of the strongest at the level. The appointment of Manchester United u23 coach Neil Wood is interesting - will his remit be more around developing young players, or immediate success? Will he attract talented Manchester United loanees? And will he improve the somewhat stodgy style of play? For them to finally reach the Top 7 or better, Wood needs to be good. Back Salford To Win League Two

Back Salford For Promotion

6. AFC Wimbledon Last Season: Relegated from League One First objective for Wimbledon: win a league game. 27 without a victory led to a relegation that looked unfeasible in late 2021. Johnnie Jackson is in the dugout, there's been some movement off the field, and the fans seem ready and excited to get behind their team despite relegation. For a period this summer, it felt like they were light up top - the signings of Hudlin and Davison put paid to that. That first win should lead to plenty more. Back Wombles To Win League Two

Back Wombles For Promotion

7. Crawley Town Last Season: 12th in League Two "The Internet's Football Team" is how Crawley Town's ownership group WAGMI United would like to frame the new era in West Sussex. They've certainly surprised many with the transfer intent - signing the division's top goalscorer from 21/22 in Dom Telford. Long term concerns about the manner and sustainability of the club's ownership are understandable. But with a fresh looking squad, and a highly rated (but untested) manager in Kevin Betsy, there's no doubt the ceiling is high for Crawley. Back Crawley To Win League Two

Back Crawley For Promotion

8. Stevenage Last Season: 21st in League Two In a league with many young, inexperienced managers, Steve Evans could be a huge positive for Stevenage. They will have a defined and direct style of play, which may not to be to everyone's taste, but which is likely to be effective. Likely to be masters of the dark arts, there's a chance it could work very well for Stevenage - expect them to leap higher than last season's 21st place finish. Back Boro Top Seven Finish

Back Boro For Promotion

9. Leyton Orient Last Season: 13th in League Two Richie Wellens won this division in 19/20, but has had a tough time since with Salford and Doncaster. But his impact from March onwards was tangible, and if he can add a bit more oomph in midfield, and some depth at full back, there are signs that this squad could resemble that title-winning Swindon side. If Wellens can achieve full buy in, rather than putting noses out of joint with harsh words, Orient should be there or thereabouts. Back Orient Top Seven Finish

Back Orient For Promotion

10. Walsall Last Season: 16th in League Two Walsall's summer started with a bang - new US based investors breathing new life into a static club. Talk of a 'top ten' budget was followed up with a flurry of signings. Mike Flynn has a good record at the level, and plenty to work with after some strong early recruitment. Back Walsall Top Seven Finish

Back Walsall For Promotion

11. Doncaster Rovers Last Season: Relegated from League One Gary McSheffrey's job is to leave behind a miserable campaign which saw relegation from League One with next to no positives. Early additions had fans starting to dream - Molyneux and Miller in particular should provide the goal threat they lacked last season. Difficult to predict where Rovers finish - it all depends how much baggage they are carrying from last season. Back Donny Top Seven Finish

Back Donny For Promotion

12. Newport County Last Season: Ninth in League Two It's not a fanbase or club that feels particularly enthused or energetic from the outside. Micky Mellon has changed tact this summer, hugely reducing the average age of the squad. It remains to be seen whether that suits his managerial style. In Kane Hemmings they have one of the best strikers in the league, but they seem a level below some of the well fancied sides. Back Newport Top Seven Finish

Back Newport For Promotion

13. Tranmere Rovers Last Season: Ninth in League Two It's not a fanbase or club that feels particularly enthused or energetic from the outside. Micky Mellon has changed tact this summer, hugely reducing the average age of the squad. It remains to be seen whether that suits his managerial style. In Kane Hemmings they have one of the best strikers in the league, but they seem a level below some of the well fancied sides. Back Tranmere For Promotion

Back Tranmere For Relegation

14. Barrow Last Season: 22nd in League Two While Barrow have stayed up in their first two seasons back at this level, they've certainly underwhelmed overall. Could Pete Wild be the one to make things click? A very popular and highly-rated coach, off the back of a good spell at Halifax, Wild has to address huge issues in front of goal, but has a few players that could thrive under the right management. Back Barrow For Promotion

Back Barrow For Relegation

15. Sutton United Last Season: Eighth in League Two In Sutton's first ever season in the EFL, they missed the play-offs by one point and lost in the EFL Trophy Final. The fairytale aspect of their story almost obscured the fact that they were simply a very good football team. The impressive Manager Matt Gray has a tough task to replicate last season's lofty finish, especially having lost key attackers Ajiboye and Olaofe. But under-estimate Sutton at your peril, it's a mightily impressive club. Back Sutton For Promotion

Back Sutton For Relegation

16. Swindon Town Last season: Sixth in League Two Scott Lindsey was Ben Garner's assistant last season, and steps into his shoes after Garner's move to Charlton. The idea is to continue the club's philosophy: a possession based, attacking style of play with young, unproven players thriving and growing in value. Some teething problems should be expected, only 5 of Swindon's 16 most used players still remain. It's hard to imagine they'll be quite as good going forward as last season, so they may struggle hit the same Play-Off standards. Back Swindon For Promotion

Back Swindon For Relegation

17. Gillingham Last Season: Relegated from League One With the season just days away, it feels like Gillingham's season could go either way. On the one hand, Neil Harris is surely too good a manager for the level, and it's not hard to imagine him putting together a strong League Two team. On the other hand, he's walked into a club in poor shape, and has a very thin squad to start the season. If not backed, could he get fed up? And if Harris leaves, suddenly it's a club in worrying shape without a blue chip manager. Gills are in the balance. Back Gills For Promotion

Back Gills For Relegation

18. Grimsby Town Last Season: Promoted from National League After one of the most memorable Play-Off campaigns in English football history, Grimsby are back in the EFL at the first time of asking, and it's a club with a completely different feel. Grimsby picked up more than 2 points per game in the last three months of 21/22, and that form should translate into being a midtable League Two side at least. One big concern would be the departure of star man John McAtee, who provides the quality on top of a solid structure. Should be no relegation concern. Back Grimsby For Promotion

Back Grimsby For Relegation

19. Carlisle United Last Season: 20th in League Two Paul Simpson arrived with Carlisle at a low ebb and rattled off 6 wins in 7 games, which both achieved survival and bolstered his cult status in Cumbria. There's still a lot of improvement needed - Carlisle scored only 26 goals from open play, and only five first half goals at home in the league. Simpson is not blessed with a strong squad, so his quality as a manager over 46 games is going to be key. Back Carlisle For Promotion

Back Carlisle For Relegation

20. Crew Alexandra Last Season: Relegated from League One Three teams have been relegated from League 1 to League 2 with 30 points or less in the last 20 seasons. They've finished 21st, 22nd and 24th. Crewe are consistent with their approach - young players will emerge, coached by someone in Alex Morris the knows the club's DNA, but there's a sense that things could get worse before they get better. Back Crew For Promotion

Back Crewe For Relegation

21. Hartlepool United Last Season: 17th in League Two Manager Paul Hartley is experienced in Scottish football, known as a good coach and a good communicator. He has treated this window as if he's still managing in Scotland, bringing in a number of players he knows well from north of the border. The jury is out on how well the large number of additions will gel. Back Hartlepool For Promotion

Back Hartlepool For Relegation

22. Harrogate Town Last Season: 19th in League Two Harrogate flew out the traps last season, but it didn't last. The Sulphurites lost 20 of their last 35 league games and had the third worst defence in the division. Simon Weaver has been active in trying to refresh his squad, but if Harrogate don't start well, then there would be cause for concern. Back Harrogate For Promotion

Back Harrogate For Relegation

23. Colchester United Last Season: 15th in League Two A finish of 15th someone obscures what was another uncomfortable, somewhat turgid season for ColU. The appointment of Wayne Brown gave them the necessary 'new manager bounce', but both Brown and the squad have plenty to prove. A mixture of very old and very young players makes up the dressing room, Colchester have to find some positivity on and off the pitch or relegation to non league looms. Back Colchester For Promotion

Back Colchester For Relegation