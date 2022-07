Winners: Sheffield Wednesday Last Season: Fourth in League One Wednesday won 15 of their last 22 league games, losing a tight, well-matched Play-Off semi final to Sunderland. Having poached two of Rotherham's best performers in their own promotion, it's difficult to predict anything other than a tilt at the title. Back Owls To Win League One

2. Ipswich Last Season: 11th in League One Kieran McKenna came to Ipswich with a big reputation from Manchester United, and it looks to be merited. The players were delighted with his training and tactical methods, opposition coaches spoke of struggling to wrestle any control from the Tractor Boys, and they conceded just 13 goals in 24 games under McKenna. But they didn't click in front of goal. With a full pre-season behind him, that will surely have been addressed, and Ipswich can become what many thought they would be last season - a League One winning machine. Back Ipswich Win League One

3. MK Dons Last Season: Third in League One It's always tough to predict the fortunes of a team that have lost star men - such as Scott Twine and Harry Darling - when you know those replacing them are incredibly shrewd. Liam Manning impressed in his first season as Head Coach, and will be on Championship radars himself. But overall it's a club that knows what it's doing, and the process works. Many of the less known names signed this summer will likely be big names for the level come May. Back MK To Win League One

4. Peterborough Last Season: Relegated from Championship In such a strong-looking group of contenders, the first thing that springs to mind with Peterborough is: goals. With a strong group of midfield players and serious firepower in attack, 80+ goals should be expected, and if that's achieved, you'd expect them to be close to the top. Add the fact that their manager won this division two seasons ago, and there's a very strong case. Back Posh To Win League One

5. Bolton Last Season: Ninth in League One Bolton Wanderers are going for the 'momentum' approach, and why not? Having picked up more than two points per game in the second half of last season, and kept all the key contributors bar one, it's worth trusting those players to pick up where they left off. Depth in every area, and a good group of goalscorers, Bolton just need to avoid the slow starts of the last two years and they'll be challenging. Back Bolton To Win League One

6. Derby County Last Season: Relegated from Championship From the precipice of liquidation to eye-catching, ambitious squad-building in a matter of weeks, Derby County's future appears safe, and Liam Rosenior is tasked with taking them into the League One season. Having added a ton of experienced Championship players, it will be interesting how quickly they settle. Likely to be able to strengthen again in January, they'll surely finish strong - the main question is: how quickly will they start? Back Derby To Win League One

7. Barnsley Last Season: Relegated From Championship After a miserable season that saw board level departures and much soul-searching, Barnsley need to bounce back. To achieve that, they've hired one of the most impressive managers of the last few seasons in Mike Duff. With many key men having left, and more expceted to follow, it's not been a calm induction for Duff, but his calm, authoritative leadership should see a change in fortunes - but perhaps after a slow start. Back Barnsley Top Six Finish

8. Oxford United Last Season: Eighth in League One A club revered for its recruitment in the last few years has taken an unusual approach, signing a centre-back Findlay from MLS and Yanic Wildschut from CSKA Sofia. There's no doubt there will be goals and entertaining football, but can they be sturdy and consistent enough to challenge? Back Oxford Top Six Finish

9. Wycombe Wanderers Last Season: Sixth in League One At this stage, there is no point predicting a big 'drop off' in fortunes for Wycombe. Under Gareth Ainsworth, that simply does not happen. However, this league keeps getting strong, and it is difficult for Wanderers to compete with some of the budgets of the teams around them. Despite a 'defensive' stereotype, Wycombe scored the joint most goals from open play in League One last season, and rarely need to add or change too much. Back Wycombe Top Six Finish

10. Plymouth Argyle Last Season: Seventh in League One Argyle failed to win in their last 5 games and missed out on the playoffs by just three points, but that was just a small stain on a brilliant season, for a club that seems to progress year on year. Having kept almost all of the key players and added a few smart signings - including the talented Finn Azaz - the Pilgrims can continue their progress and challenge the playoffs again. Back Plymouth Top Six Finish

11. Portsmouth Last Season: 10th in League One An air of malaise doesn't feel far away, with a fanbase that believe the ownership should show more ambition. The Cowley brothers were mostly popular last season, but more will be expected this time around. The signings of two strikers with pedigree at the level - Colby and Piggott - will rouse fans on the fence, but they need to improve plenty in order to challenge the playoffs. Back Pompey Top Six Finish

12. Charlton Athletic Last Season: 13th in League One The Addicks have taken an interesting approach, hiring Swindon Town manager Ben Garner and signing three of their key players. Swindon were exciting to watch in League Two last season but ultimately fell short, and Garner will have it tougher in a strong League One, with a squad that seems less suited to his possession-based style. Back Charlton Top Six Finish

13. Exeter City Last Season: Promoted from League Two Exeter City's promotion was well deserved after years of progress on and off the field. They are hoping that continuity will be a strength, with the whole squad maintained (other than a loanee goalkeeper) and very few signings made. A strong core in all areas of the pitch, they should be comfortable with the step up, barring injury disaster. Back Exeter For Promotion

14. Shrewsbury Town Last Season: 18th in League One With a small budget for the level, Shrewsbury focus on keeping a small, experienced core of players. This generally serves them well, and Steve Cotterill looks to have made some smart additions. Need to improve going forward to punch their way into the top half. Back Shrews For Promotion

15. Cambridge United Last Season: 14th in League One At this point, it's impossible to bet against Cambridge United under Mark Bonner, after a sensational League Two promotion was followed by a comfortable 14th placed finish when heavily backed for relegation. More than the sum of their parts, it seems reasonable to believe in Bonner and consider them a safe mid-table side. Back Cambridge For Promotion

16. Fleetwood Town Last Season: 20th in League One Fortunate to survive last season when winning only 1 of their last 21 games - against bottom placed Crewe. Scott Brown arrives in his rookie managerial role, and there's no doubt the winning pedigree he had as a player. Brown walks into a tough situation, but has a squad that boasts talent in attacking areas. It could be glorious, or ugly! Back Fleetwood For Promotion

17. Burton Albion Last Season: 16th in League One Burton Albion fell away last season after a strong start, and their place in this division feels fairly established: competitive, fit and hard to beat, but ultimately lacking the quality needed to reach the top half and beyond. Expect more of the same this season. Back Burton For Promotion

18. Bristol Rovers Last Season: Promoted from League Two From 18th on New Year's Day, to automatic promotion. Quite simply, if Bristol Rovers and Joey Barton can maintain that momentum, they should comfortably avoid relegation and target mid-table. But the absence of star loanee Elliott Anderson leaves them looking a little less threatening, even if John Marquis should score goals. Back Rovers For Promotion

19. Accrington Stanley Last Season: 12th in League One In each of the last three seasons, Accrington have started strongly to get themselves miles clear of a scrap, before falling away into mid table. John Coleman is one of the best, most dependable managers in the English game, but even he may struggle to match his usual standards having lost key men Sykes, Butcher and Bishop. Back Stanley For Promotion

20. Morecambe Last Season: 19th in League One Morecambe have never been relegated in their history, despite being constantly doubted at League Two, and now League One level. Derek Adams is responsible for their best achievement - promotion in 20/21 - and a miraculous survival last season when looking doomed. The squad won't scream 'League One quality', but as long as Adams gets in the characters he needs, he can pull another rabbit out the hat. Back Morecambe For Promotion

21. Cheltenham Town Last Season: 15th in League One It's always a concern when a transformative manager departs for pastures new. Mike Duff elevated the club, and its squad, to incredible heights. His assistant, Wade Elliott, has the unenviable task of following in huge footsteps, with a squad that looks poor on paper. Back Cheltenham For Promotion

22. Forest Green Rovers Last Season: Promoted from League Two League Two champions last season, Forest Green have lost their manager and three of their best players. They've moved smartly to plug the gaps, but it's impossible to be confident that the new manager Ian Burchnall, and the playing replacements, will step up. Very light up top. Back FGR For Promotion

23. Port Vale Last Season: Promoted fromm League Two Port Vale won the League Two Play-Offs last season after a solid campaign in which they were excellent defensively, hard to beat, and showed excellent character in winning tight games. Darrell Clarke has a firm grip on things, but it appears that Vale are finding the necessary recruitment very hard this summer, and it's impossible to see where the goals will come from as the season approaches. Back Port Vale For Promotion

