class="entry_header__title">EFL League One and League Two Tips: County back in the groove with Friday trebles</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-29">29 December 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "EFL League One and League Two Tips: County back in the groove with Friday trebles", "name": "EFL League One and League Two Tips: County back in the groove with Friday trebles", "description": "Alan Dudman has two EFL trebles for Friday night's action in the third and fourth tiers...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-and-league-two-tips-county-back-in-the-groove-with-friday-trebles-291223-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-and-league-two-tips-county-back-in-the-groove-with-friday-trebles-291223-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-29T09:09:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-29T10:05:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman has two EFL trebles for Friday night's action in the third and fourth tiers... Barnsley overpriced for Posh trip Magpies have 30 goals at home this term Alan Dudman [3/1] and [13/2] trebles for Friday night League One Leg 1: Bristol Rovers v Charlton Athletic, Friday 19:45: Back BTTS Some of the Boxing Day results were unfathomable, and even the leaders Portsmouth went down 2-1 to Bristol Rovers. We're sticking with the Gas for Friday night, although the angle here is BTTS at [8/13] as the question has to be posed whether that success was a fluke? All six of Rovers' last six games have copped on the BTTS front with four of the recent games 2-1, 2-1, 4-2 and 3-1. Both of their xG metric figures are around 1.3 for home games and Charlton are not a side I can ever back on the Match Odds outright due to their inconsistency. KEY OPTA STAT: Bristol Rovers' final league games in the last two calendar years have 13 goals combined, with the Gas winning 4-2 vs Rochdale in 2021 before losing 4-3 to Exeter City in 2022. Back BTTS @ [8/13] Bet now Leg 2: Peterborough v Barnsley, Friday 19:45: Back Barnsley double chance Peterborough were another top team to slip up on Boxing Day when held to a surprising 2-2 home draw with lowly Reading, and the price for another Posh win looks very slim indeed at [1/2]. Barnsley are overpriced here at [7/2] and the sensible play is to take the Double Chance with a Barnsley win or draw at [13/10] as they have won seven on the road and are usually good for a goal on their travels (21 in total). The visitors have won seven of their last 11 league visits to Peterborough (D1 L3) and won 2-1 last season against the Posh and are unbeaten in the league since losing to Debry back in November. KEY OPTA STAT: Barnsley have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight years (W4 D3), beating Fleetwood Town last year. Back Barnsley double chance @ [13/10] Bet now Leg 3: Leyton Orient v Wycombe, Friday 19:45: Back BTTS I went for the draw with Orient and Charlton on Boxing Day, and for 80 minutes it looked good at Brisbane Road until the O's snatched a late winner in a low-scoring game. Orient with another home game take on a Wycombe side that have largely struggled this term and haven't won in the league for what seems like an eternity. Two of their last four matches have been 1-1, and that's a possible again for a brave correct score bet, but the [4/5] and [Evens] prices for no and yes in both to score is a close one. When their final Football League match of the year has fallen at home, Leyton Orient have lost just two of the last 34 games (W21 D11), with this the first since a 2-0 win over Southend United in 2020, but I again, I am not sure I trust them to back up the Charlton win. KEY OPTA STAT: Wycombe Wanderers have won four of their seven away Football League visits to Leyton Orient (D1 L2), with this their first since a 2-0 win in April 2017. Back BTTS @ [4/5] Bet now Back the L1 treble @ [13/2] Bet now League Two Leg 1: Barrow v Accrington Stanley, Friday 19:45: Back Barrow to win Barrow's magnificent season showed no signs of abating with a tremendous 2-2 draw against the leaders Stockport on Boxing Day, a point that was well deserved although they did squander a 2-0 lead. They had to play counter-attack against County and this will be a different sort of game, but Barrow are a fair price and still look underrated in terms of the market. Accrington haven't scored in their final league match of the year in any of the last three years, although two ended in goalless draws (L1). KEY OPTA STAT: This is Barrow's first home game against Accrington in any competition since November 2020 in an EFL Trophy match, losing 1-0 to a Lewis Mansell goal. Back Barrow @ [4/6] Bet now Leg 2: Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers, Friday 19:45: Back Mansfield Mansfield are proving to be so consistent of late in terms of winning, even at short odds they are bankers to include in any acca. Another win at 2-0 recently kept up the pressure at the top of the table, and for defensive fans, another clean sheet. It's now just five conceded at home all season and that is ultra reliable in terms of backing them to cover the handicap or win to nil bets. That defence has produced an xA of just 1.15 and an xG in attack of 2.06, which are tremendous numbers and Nigel Clough's team should take care of business again. KEY OPTA STAT: Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their last three league games against Doncaster Rovers (W2 D1) since losing 1-0 in April 2017. Back Mansfield @ [4/11] Bet now Leg 3: Notts County v Morecambe, Friday 19:45: Back Notts Co to win The last three league meetings between Notts County and Morecambe have all ended in a draw, with the last two both goalless, but a 0-0 with County these days seems most unlikely. A run of four straight losses for the Magpies was ended on Boxing Day with a 3-0 home win against Doncaster Rovers, and for once, their defence kept a clean sheet. With their keystone cops defending, that was as welcome as the goals. They had 80 per cent possession last time and two of their big guns scored with Macauley Langstaff and Dan Crowley both on the scoresheet. With 30 netted at Meadow Lane, Morecambe face an uphill task in this, especially if the hosts have as much of the ball as they did on Boxing Day. KEY OPTA STAT: Morecambe are winless in their last five league games against Notts County (D3 L2) since a 4-1 victory in January 2017. <h2>League One</h2><p></p><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229739">Leg 1: Bristol Rovers v Charlton Athletic, Friday 19:45: Back BTTS</a></h3><p></p><p>Some of the Boxing Day results were unfathomable, and even the leaders Portsmouth went down 2-1 to Bristol Rovers. We're sticking with the Gas for Friday night, although the angle here is BTTS at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.61"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.61</span></b> as the question has to be posed whether that success was a fluke?</p><p>All six of Rovers' last six games have copped on the BTTS front with four of the recent games 2-1, 2-1, 4-2 and 3-1.</p><p>Both of their xG metric figures are around 1.3 for home games and Charlton are not a side I can ever back on the Match Odds outright due to their inconsistency.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Bristol Rovers' final league games in the last two calendar years have 13 goals combined, with the Gas winning 4-2 vs Rochdale in 2021 before losing 4-3 to Exeter City in 2022.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.61"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.61</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229739" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13461898%26bsmId%3D924.388229929">Leg 2: Peterborough v Barnsley, Friday 19:45: Back Barnsley double chance</a></h3><p></p><p>Peterborough were another top team to slip up on Boxing Day when held to a surprising 2-2 home draw with lowly Reading, and the price for another Posh win looks very slim indeed at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.50</span></b>.</p><p>Barnsley are overpriced here at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b> and the sensible play is to take the Double Chance with a Barnsley win or draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.30</span></b> as they have won seven on the road and are usually good for a goal on their travels (21 in total).</p><p>The visitors have won seven of their last 11 league visits to Peterborough (D1 L3) and won 2-1 last season against the Posh and are unbeaten in the league since losing to Debry back in November.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Barnsley have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight years (W4 D3), beating Fleetwood Town last year.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Barnsley double chance @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.30</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13461898%26bsmId%3D924.388229929" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229539">Leg 3: Leyton Orient v Wycombe, Friday 19:45: Back BTTS</a></h3><p></p><p>I went for the draw with Orient and Charlton on Boxing Day, and for 80 minutes it looked good at Brisbane Road until the O's snatched a late winner in a low-scoring game.</p><p>Orient with another home game take on a Wycombe side that have largely struggled this term and haven't won in the league for what seems like an eternity. We're sticking with the Gas for Friday night, although the angle here is BTTS at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.61"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.61</span></b> as the question has to be posed whether that success was a fluke?</p><p>All six of Rovers' last six games have copped on the BTTS front with four of the recent games 2-1, 2-1, 4-2 and 3-1.</p><p>Both of their xG metric figures are around 1.3 for home games and Charlton are not a side I can ever back on the Match Odds outright due to their inconsistency.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Bristol Rovers' final league games in the last two calendar years have 13 goals combined, with the Gas winning 4-2 vs Rochdale in 2021 before losing 4-3 to Exeter City in 2022.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.61"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.61</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229739" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13461898%26bsmId%3D924.388229929">Leg 2: Peterborough v Barnsley, Friday 19:45: Back Barnsley double chance</a></h3><p></p><p>Peterborough were another top team to slip up on Boxing Day when held to a surprising 2-2 home draw with lowly Reading, and the price for another Posh win looks very slim indeed at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.50</span></b>.</p><p>Barnsley are overpriced here at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.50</span></b> and the sensible play is to take the Double Chance with a Barnsley win or draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.30</span></b> as they have won seven on the road and are usually good for a goal on their travels (21 in total).</p><p>The visitors have won seven of their last 11 league visits to Peterborough (D1 L3) and won 2-1 last season against the Posh and are unbeaten in the league since losing to Debry back in November.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Barnsley have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight years (W4 D3), beating Fleetwood Town last year.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Barnsley double chance @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.30</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13461898%26bsmId%3D924.388229929" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229539">Leg 3: Leyton Orient v Wycombe, Friday 19:45: Back BTTS</a></h3><p></p><p>I went for the draw with Orient and Charlton on Boxing Day, and for 80 minutes it looked good at Brisbane Road until the O's snatched a late winner in a low-scoring game.</p><p>Orient with another home game take on a Wycombe side that have largely struggled this term and haven't won in the league for what seems like an eternity. Two of their last four matches have been 1-1, and that's a possible again for a brave correct score bet, but the <b class="inline_odds" title="1.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.80</span></b> and [Evens] prices for no and yes in both to score is a close one.</p><p>When their final Football League match of the year has fallen at home, Leyton Orient have lost just two of the last 34 games (W21 D11), with this the first since a 2-0 win over Southend United in 2020, but I again, I am not sure I trust them to back up the Charlton win.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Wycombe Wanderers have won four of their seven away Football League visits to Leyton Orient (D1 L2), with this their first since a 2-0 win in April 2017.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229539" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the L1 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246,13461898,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229539,924.388229929,924.388229739" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><h2>League Two</h2><p></p><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62647%26bsmId%3D924.388213705">Leg 1: Barrow v Accrington Stanley, Friday 19:45: Back Barrow to win</a></h3><p></p><p>Barrow's magnificent season showed no signs of abating with a tremendous 2-2 draw against the leaders Stockport on Boxing Day, a point that was well deserved although they did squander a 2-0 lead.</p><p>They had to play counter-attack against County and this will be a different sort of game, but Barrow are a fair price and still look underrated in terms of the market.</p><p>Accrington haven't scored in their final league match of the year in any of the last three years, although two ended in goalless draws (L1).</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: This is Barrow's first home game against Accrington in any competition since November 2020 in an EFL Trophy match, losing 1-0 to a Lewis Mansell goal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Barrow @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.67"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.67</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62647%26bsmId%3D924.388213705" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D69716%26bsmId%3D924.388215434">Leg 2: Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers, Friday 19:45: Back Mansfield</a></h3><p></p><p>Mansfield are proving to be so consistent of late in terms of winning, even at short odds they are bankers to include in any acca.</p><p>Another win at 2-0 recently kept up the pressure at the top of the table, and for defensive fans, another clean sheet. It's now just five conceded at home all season and that is ultra reliable in terms of backing them to cover the handicap or win to nil bets.</p><p>That defence has produced an xA of just 1.15 and an xG in attack of 2.06, which are tremendous numbers and Nigel Clough's team should take care of business again.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their last three league games against Doncaster Rovers (W2 D1) since losing 1-0 in April 2017.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mansfield @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.36"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.36</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D69716%26bsmId%3D924.388215434" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D486328%26bsmId%3D924.388216133">Leg 3: Notts County v Morecambe, Friday 19:45: Back Notts Co to win</a></h3><p></p><p>The last three league meetings between Notts County and Morecambe have all ended in a draw, with the last two both goalless, but a 0-0 with County these days seems most unlikely.</p><p>A run of four straight losses for the Magpies was ended on Boxing Day with a 3-0 home win against Doncaster Rovers, and for once, their defence kept a clean sheet. With their keystone cops defending, that was as welcome as the goals.</p><p>They had 80 per cent possession last time and two of their big guns scored with Macauley Langstaff and Dan Crowley both on the scoresheet. With 30 netted at Meadow Lane, Morecambe face an uphill task in this, especially if the hosts have as much of the ball as they did on Boxing Day.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Morecambe are winless in their last five league games against Notts County (D3 L2) since a 4-1 victory in January 2017.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Notts Co @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.60</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D486328%26bsmId%3D924.388216133" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the L2 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b> here</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D486328,69716,62647%26bsmId%3D924.388216133,924.388215434,924.388213705" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><p></p><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">*Click here for more football news and betting previews </a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246,13461898,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388229539,924.388229929,924.388229739">Back Alan's L1 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b> </a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D486328,69716,62647%26bsmId%3D924.388216133,924.388215434,924.388213705">Back the L2 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b> </a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2> Alan Dudman's P and L 2023-24</h2> <p>Multiples: +30.50pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Man%20Utd%20Andre%20Onana.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-league-two-midweek-tips-evans-to-thwart-fergie-for-tuesday-13-1-treble-271123-134.html">EFL League One & League Two Midweek Tips: Evans to thwart Fergie for 13/1 treble </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/101bdf16ae1aa041b64e668aac42dbcf38605479.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/101bdf16ae1aa041b64e668aac42dbcf38605479.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/football-accumulator-tips-90-minute-payout-a-34-1-acca-across-the-3pm-kick-offs-241123-35.html">The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 34/1 Acca across the 3pm kick-offs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mauricio Pochettino 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Mauricio%20Pochettino%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" 