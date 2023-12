Barnsley overpriced for Posh trip

League One

Some of the Boxing Day results were unfathomable, and even the leaders Portsmouth went down 2-1 to Bristol Rovers. We're sticking with the Gas for Friday night, although the angle here is BTTS at 8/131.61 as the question has to be posed whether that success was a fluke?

All six of Rovers' last six games have copped on the BTTS front with four of the recent games 2-1, 2-1, 4-2 and 3-1.

Both of their xG metric figures are around 1.3 for home games and Charlton are not a side I can ever back on the Match Odds outright due to their inconsistency.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bristol Rovers' final league games in the last two calendar years have 13 goals combined, with the Gas winning 4-2 vs Rochdale in 2021 before losing 4-3 to Exeter City in 2022.

Back BTTS @ 8/131.61

Peterborough were another top team to slip up on Boxing Day when held to a surprising 2-2 home draw with lowly Reading, and the price for another Posh win looks very slim indeed at 1/21.50.

Barnsley are overpriced here at 7/24.50 and the sensible play is to take the Double Chance with a Barnsley win or draw at 13/102.30 as they have won seven on the road and are usually good for a goal on their travels (21 in total).

The visitors have won seven of their last 11 league visits to Peterborough (D1 L3) and won 2-1 last season against the Posh and are unbeaten in the league since losing to Debry back in November.

KEY OPTA STAT: Barnsley have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight years (W4 D3), beating Fleetwood Town last year.

Back Barnsley double chance @ 13/102.30

I went for the draw with Orient and Charlton on Boxing Day, and for 80 minutes it looked good at Brisbane Road until the O's snatched a late winner in a low-scoring game.

Orient with another home game take on a Wycombe side that have largely struggled this term and haven't won in the league for what seems like an eternity. Two of their last four matches have been 1-1, and that's a possible again for a brave correct score bet, but the 4/51.80 and [Evens] prices for no and yes in both to score is a close one.

When their final Football League match of the year has fallen at home, Leyton Orient have lost just two of the last 34 games (W21 D11), with this the first since a 2-0 win over Southend United in 2020, but I again, I am not sure I trust them to back up the Charlton win.

KEY OPTA STAT: Wycombe Wanderers have won four of their seven away Football League visits to Leyton Orient (D1 L2), with this their first since a 2-0 win in April 2017.

Back BTTS @ 4/51.80

Back the L1 treble @ 13/27.50

League Two

Barrow's magnificent season showed no signs of abating with a tremendous 2-2 draw against the leaders Stockport on Boxing Day, a point that was well deserved although they did squander a 2-0 lead.

They had to play counter-attack against County and this will be a different sort of game, but Barrow are a fair price and still look underrated in terms of the market.

Accrington haven't scored in their final league match of the year in any of the last three years, although two ended in goalless draws (L1).

KEY OPTA STAT: This is Barrow's first home game against Accrington in any competition since November 2020 in an EFL Trophy match, losing 1-0 to a Lewis Mansell goal.

Back Barrow @ 4/61.67

Mansfield are proving to be so consistent of late in terms of winning, even at short odds they are bankers to include in any acca.

Another win at 2-0 recently kept up the pressure at the top of the table, and for defensive fans, another clean sheet. It's now just five conceded at home all season and that is ultra reliable in terms of backing them to cover the handicap or win to nil bets.

That defence has produced an xA of just 1.15 and an xG in attack of 2.06, which are tremendous numbers and Nigel Clough's team should take care of business again.

KEY OPTA STAT: Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their last three league games against Doncaster Rovers (W2 D1) since losing 1-0 in April 2017.

Back Mansfield @ 4/111.36

The last three league meetings between Notts County and Morecambe have all ended in a draw, with the last two both goalless, but a 0-0 with County these days seems most unlikely.

A run of four straight losses for the Magpies was ended on Boxing Day with a 3-0 home win against Doncaster Rovers, and for once, their defence kept a clean sheet. With their keystone cops defending, that was as welcome as the goals.

They had 80 per cent possession last time and two of their big guns scored with Macauley Langstaff and Dan Crowley both on the scoresheet. With 30 netted at Meadow Lane, Morecambe face an uphill task in this, especially if the hosts have as much of the ball as they did on Boxing Day.

KEY OPTA STAT: Morecambe are winless in their last five league games against Notts County (D3 L2) since a 4-1 victory in January 2017.

Back Notts Co @ 6/101.60

Back the L2 treble @ 3/14.00

