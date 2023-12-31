</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 EFL League One and League Two Tips: Back goals on Sky for New Year's Day treble
Alan Dudman
31 December 2023
4:00 min read Alan Dudman previews the latest round of EFL fixtures on New Year's Day and has two trebles for Monday... Posh at Derby for live Sky game Charlton look poor favourites at [6/4] Alan Dudman has Monday [7/1] and [16/1] accas League One Leg 1: Derby County v Peterborough United, Monday 15:00, live on Sky: Back BTTS Peterborough have lost five of their last six league visits to Derby (D1) since winning 3-2 there in February 1993 and they need to convert their Christmas goals into three points as they were held to draws in both of their games over the festive period 2-2. Jonson Clarke-Harris was back in the side on Boxing Day, and back amongst the goals too with a brace, although he has been heavily linked with a move to Charlton ahead of the transfer window. If he starts again, the [9/4] on him to Score Anytime is fairly big as he is usually much shorter. Derby are level on points with the Posh on 46 and are in a great run of form with three wins on the spin - including three goals against Lincoln and Oxford. Both can get on the scoresheet here in Monday's live game on Sky. KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough have lost four of their last five New Year's Day league matches (D1) since beating Barnsley 2-1 in 2013. Back BTTS @ [4/6] Bet now Leg 2: Charlton Athletic v Oxford United, Monday 15:00: Back Oxford to win Charlton are often overrated in my opinion in terms of price, and once again they are favourites here back at the Valley at [6/4], but that does nothing for me. The Addicks seem stuck in mid-division on 29 points and lost two of their games over Christmas. Previously they had drawn four on the spin too. Michael Appleton might be under a little pressure if his side fail to win again. Oxford are very patchy and don't look the same side as they did under Liam Manning, but they do score and have an xG away at 1.39 and have netted nine in their last five games. KEY OPTA STAT: Oxford have won four of their last five league matches against Charlton (D1), winning 2-1 earlier this season. Back Oxford to win @ [7/5] Bet now Leg 3: Portsmouth v Stevenage, Monday 15:00: Back Under 2.5 Goals Portsmouth had the wobbles over the Christmas with two draws and a defeat and their lead at the summit has now eroded to just two points, so if one sense the [10/11] price on the top team in League One is understandable. Stevenage have been the surprise package this term in the top six and with only 13 conceded on the road, can go to Fratton in search of a point at least. Stevenage are unbeaten in three league games against Portsmouth (W2 D1) since losing 2-0 in March 2016 and while the draw is attractive here given Pompey's form, it might be a scrappy one with the visitors aiming to spoil. KEY OPTA STAT: Portsmouth have won just two of their last 16 Football League matches on New Year's Day (D5 L9), beating Reading in 2008 and AFC Wimbledon in 2019. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ [3/4] Bet now Back the L1 treble @ [7/1] Bet now League Two Leg 1: Tranmere Rovers v Notts County, Monday 15:00: Back Macauley Langstaff to score Notts County were in blistering form over Xmas and justified their odds-on price with a 5-0 victory against Morecambe, added to their previous 3-0 success. Macauley Langstaff, the League Two Haaland, netted a hat-trick against Morecambe to take his tally to 19 for the season. And with Tranmere conceding 15 at home and 22 away, Langstaff should get opportunities here. Tranmere have won three on the spin which is why I am avoiding the away win. KEY OPTA STAT: Tranmere have lost four of their last seven Football League matches on New Year's Day (W1 D2) and have lost their last two against Coventry (2020) and Crewe (2023). Back Langstaff to score anytime @ [6/4] Bet now Leg 2: Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons, Monday 15:00: Back MK Dons to win MK Dons are looking to complete a league double over Doncaster Rovers for a very first time. They won 2-1 in Buckinghamshire earlier in the season with a counter-attacking display and got both of their goals early in the game. Donny are 1.17 xG and 1.4 xA at home and that makes vulnerable here, especially as the Dons have really improved under new manager Mike Williamson. The hosts earned a tremendous point at Mansfield over Xmas but they are not the sort of team to back-up a good performance and they lost five at home this term. KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons have failed to win either of their last two league games on New Year's Day (D1 L1) since a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers in 2020. Back the MK Dons to win @ [10/11] Bet now Leg 3: Stockport County v Mansfield Town, Monday 15:00: Back the draw Two of the best teams go head-to-head on Monday in a real top-of-the-table clash and Mansfield, so consistent, can go to Stockport and get a point. That's the way I am playing this at the price of [12/5]. Nigel Clough's team have a superb defence, the best at home and just 13 conceded on the road, and with the Stags drawing five this term away, they are a pretty reliable medium. Stockport were held in both Xmas games and are unbeaten in their last five home EFL games against Mansfield (W3 D2) since a 1-0 defeat back in February 1993. KEY OPTA STAT: Mansfield Town are looking to complete a Football League double over Stockport for the first time since the 1992-93 season. Back the draw @ [12/5] Bet now Back the L2 treble @ [16/1] Bet now Now read Tom Victor's Liverpool v Newcastle preview here. <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Derby entertain Peterborough in the big League One fixture on New Year's Day</figcaption> class="inline_odds" title="2.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.50</span></b> </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman has Monday <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> accas </strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>League One</h2><p></p><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388383820">Leg 1: Derby County v Peterborough United, Monday 15:00, live on Sky: Back BTTS</a></h3><p></p><p>Peterborough have lost five of their last six league visits to Derby (D1) since winning 3-2 there in February 1993 and they need to convert their Christmas goals into three points as they were held to draws in both of their games over the festive period 2-2.</p><p>Jonson Clarke-Harris was back in the side on Boxing Day, and back amongst the goals too with a brace, although he has been heavily linked with a move to Charlton ahead of the transfer window. If he starts again, the <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> on him to Score Anytime is fairly big as he is usually much shorter.</p><p>Derby are level on points with the Posh on 46 and are in a great run of form with three wins on the spin - including three goals against Lincoln and Oxford. Both can get on the scoresheet here in Monday's live game on Sky.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Peterborough have lost four of their last five New Year's Day league matches (D1) since beating Barnsley 2-1 in 2013.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.67"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.67</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.388383820" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D256171%26bsmId%3D924.388381824">Leg 2: Charlton Athletic v Oxford United, Monday 15:00: Back Oxford to win</a></h3><p></p><p>Charlton are often overrated in my opinion in terms of price, and once again they are favourites here back at the Valley at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.50</span></b>, but that does nothing for me.</p><p>The Addicks seem stuck in mid-division on 29 points and lost two of their games over Christmas. Previously they had drawn four on the spin too. Michael Appleton might be under a little pressure if his side fail to win again.</p><p><img alt="Michael Appleton pre season 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2dbec804597606098819f4c4517c4099120c3e9d.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Oxford are very patchy and don't look the same side as they did under Liam Manning, but they do score and have an xG away at 1.39 and have netted nine in their last five games.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Oxford have won four of their last five league matches against Charlton (D1), winning 2-1 earlier this season.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Oxford to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D256171%26bsmId%3D924.388381824" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972%26bsmId%3D924.388382155">Leg 3: Portsmouth v Stevenage, Monday 15:00: Back Under 2.5 Goals</a></h3><p></p><p>Portsmouth had the wobbles over the Christmas with two draws and a defeat and their lead at the summit has now eroded to just two points, so if one sense the <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b> price on the top team in League One is understandable.</p><p>Stevenage have been the surprise package this term in the top six and with only 13 conceded on the road, can go to Fratton in search of a point at least.</p><p>Stevenage are unbeaten in three league games against Portsmouth (W2 D1) since losing 2-0 in March 2016 and while the draw is attractive here given Pompey's form, it might be a scrappy one with the visitors aiming to spoil.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Portsmouth have won just two of their last 16 Football League matches on New Year's Day (D5 L9), beating Reading in 2008 and AFC Wimbledon in 2019.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 3/4</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972%26bsmId%3D924.388382155" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the L1 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972,256171,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388382155,924.388381819,924.388383820" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>League Two</h2><p></p><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D21553929%26bsmId%3D924.388725607">Leg 1: Tranmere Rovers v Notts County, Monday 15:00: Back Macauley Langstaff to score</a></h3><p></p><p>Notts County were in blistering form over Xmas and justified their odds-on price with a 5-0 victory against Morecambe, added to their previous 3-0 success.</p><p>Macauley Langstaff, the League Two Haaland, netted a hat-trick against Morecambe to take his tally to 19 for the season. And with Tranmere conceding 15 at home and 22 away, Langstaff should get opportunities here.</p><p>Tranmere have won three on the spin which is why I am avoiding the away win.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Tranmere have lost four of their last seven Football League matches on New Year's Day (W1 D2) and have lost their last two against Coventry (2020) and Crewe (2023).</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Langstaff to score anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D21553929%26bsmId%3D924.388725607" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D893582%26bsmId%3D924.388380977">Leg 2: Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons, Monday 15:00: Back MK Dons to win</a></h3><p></p><p>MK Dons are looking to complete a league double over Doncaster Rovers for a very first time. They won 2-1 in Buckinghamshire earlier in the season with a counter-attacking display and got both of their goals early in the game.</p><p>Donny are 1.17 xG and 1.4 xA at home and that makes vulnerable here, especially as the Dons have really improved under new manager Mike Williamson.</p><p>The hosts earned a tremendous point at Mansfield over Xmas but they are not the sort of team to back-up a good performance and they lost five at home this term.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: MK Dons have failed to win either of their last two league games on New Year's Day (D1 L1) since a 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers in 2020.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the MK Dons to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D893582%26bsmId%3D924.388380977" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805%26bsmId%3D924.388380968">Leg 3: Stockport County v Mansfield Town, Monday 15:00: Back the draw</a></h3><p></p><p>Two of the best teams go head-to-head on Monday in a real top-of-the-table clash and Mansfield, so consistent, can go to Stockport and get a point. That's the way I am playing this at the price of <b class="inline_odds" title="3.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.40</span></b>.</p><p>Nigel Clough's team have a superb defence, the best at home and just 13 conceded on the road, and with the Stags drawing five this term away, they are a pretty reliable medium.</p><p>Stockport were held in both Xmas games and are unbeaten in their last five home EFL games against Mansfield (W3 D2) since a 1-0 defeat back in February 1993.</p><p><strong>KEY OPTA STAT</strong>: Mansfield Town are looking to complete a Football League double over Stockport for the first time since the 1992-93 season.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805%26bsmId%3D924.388380968" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the L2 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,893582,21553929%26bsmId%3D924.388380968,924.388381558,924.388725607" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong>Now read Tom Victor's Liverpool v Newcastle preview <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle-premier-league-predictions-how-to-back-a-bet-builder-at-11-4-on-betfair-on-monday-291223-1015.html">here</a>.</strong></h3><hr><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47972,256171,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388382155,924.388381819,924.388383820">You can back the L1 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b> </a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,893582,21553929%26bsmId%3D924.388380968,924.388381558,924.388725607">You can back the L2 treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> </a></strong> </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2> Alan Dudman's P and L 2023-24</h2> <p>Multiples: +28.50pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-tottenham-v-bournemouth-new-years-eve-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-301223-1063.html">Tottenham v Bournemouth: Stick with Solanke in 5/1 shot</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle-premier-league-predictions-how-to-back-a-bet-builder-at-11-4-on-betfair-on-monday-291223-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 11/4 Bet Builder in Liverpool v Newcastle</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a 