England v Republic of Ireland: Stick with 8/5 Bellingham & back 5/1 Irish treble

England comfortably beat Republic of Ireland in the reverse of this fixture two months ago, registering nine shots on target in a 2-0 win. Now back at Wembley, the Three Lions are huge odds-on favourites to win again, and that means that we can expect plenty of shots on target.

You can back the ROI goalkeeper - likely to be Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher - to make four or more saves on Sunday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 4/91.44. To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

England vs Rep Ireland

Sunday 17 November, 17:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

It's almost job done for Lee Carsley after that pretty solid win in Greece, with just an expected victory against Republic of Ireland at Wembley needed to get back into the top division of the Nations League.

Carsley ends his interim reign as he began it - with a game against the country he represented as a player - and he can hand over to Thomas Tuchel having achieved promotion as long as the 1/71.14 Three Lions win as they're fully expected to do.

The Irish arrive at Wembley as virtual no-hopers according to the betting - at 13/114.00 for what would be a stunning upset even more so than Greece's victory in England's last home game.

Carsley has not been shy of making some eye-catching selections during his brief stint, but after getting the nod up front on Thursday, and scoring, Ollie Watkins will be back on the bench with captain Harry Kane confirmed as a starter on Sunday.

Ezri Konsa's injury could lead to changes in defence, but Ireland have visited France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Greece without scoring of late, so of the bets for the match most worth backing - I'd still plump for an England win to nil at 8/111.73.

Irish Bet Builder

Player props Bet Builders look the best way in for this game, and there's an Irish one worthing looking at that involves Evan Ferguson giving away a foul and having a shot on target and Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher making 5+ saves a 5/16.00.

Ferguson scored against Finland last time out and has hit the target in three of his last four so he'll have confidence enough to get a few shots in on goal, while he's had a foul in his last three internationals.

Liverpool keeper Kelleher has been in great form - including a fantastic double save from a penalty against Finland - and will likely be a busy man again at Wembley.

He had seven saves in the reverse fixture back over in Dublin, and made five in the trip to Greece so there's evidence he's well worth backing for 5+ saves at 1/12.00.

Bellingham still the man to back

As for England, Kane will be keen to make a point as he returns to the starting line-up and is 8/111.73 to score anytime - while he's 8/151.53 to score or assist and the same price to have 2+ shots on target.

The form Kelleher has been in then preference goes to the latter.

Curtis Jones did more than enough to start again, and is worth including at 8/111.73 if he starts, and I'd like to see Lewis Hall start at left-back - he's a sneaky 1/12.00 for 1+ foul which is good value if he's named in the team.

We hit the post with some Jude Bellingham props - quite literally - for the Greece game but he's worth sticking with, especially to continue his run of being fouled.

He's been fouled at least three times in his last three internationals and in five of seven (fouled twice in the other two) so we'll back Bellingham to be fouled 3+ times at 8/52.60