Easy win for Championship leaders

Blackburn 1.42/5 v Hartlepool 9.08/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Wednesday 10 August, 19:45

Blackburn are top of the Championship after two games. They've beaten both QPR and Swansea without conceding a goal and are the only team in the division with a 100% record.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool have yet to score a goal in League Two (P2 D1 L1). You can back a Blackburn half-time win, Blackburn full-time win and 'No' in both teams to score at 2.962/1.

Coventry back in action

Coventry 2.0421/20 v Bristol City 3.613/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 10 August, 19:45

Coventry have had plenty of rest ahead of this fixture, after their weekend home game against Rotherham was postponed due to a dangerous pitch. That means that they've not played since their 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the first day of the season.

At this stage of the season inactivity is not an advantage, but Bristol City have had a poor start to the campaign, losing to both Hull (2-1) and Sunderland (3-2). Avoid the result and instead go for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.910/11.

Hard to have faith in Boro

Middlesbrough 1.434/9 v Barnsley 8.27/1; The Draw 4.94/1

Wednesday 10 August, 19:45

Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough are still waiting for their first win. A 1-1 draw with West Brom was followed by a 3-2 defeat at QPR over the weekend.

League One's Barnsley lost their opener at Plymouth, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Cheltenham. It's hard to have much faith in Boro at this price, so go with both teams to score and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.942/1.

Peterborough will continue unbeaten start

Plymouth 2.3211/8 v Peterborough 2.9215/8; The Draw 3.711/4

Wednesday 10 August, 19:45

Peterborough are top of League One after two games, winning 3-2 at Cheltenham and then 3-0 at home to Morecombe on Saturday.

Fellow League One club Plymouth won their opener against Barnsley, but then lost 2-1 at Fleetwood. Back Peterborough double chance and both teams to score at 1.9620/21.

Fresh Rotherham will win

Port Vale 3.412/5 v Rotherham 2.265/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 10 August, 19:45

Port Vale won their first game against Fleetwood upon their return to League One, but were brought back down to earth at the weekend when they were thrashed 4-0 at Exeter.

Now they face a Rotherham side that have not played since drawing 1-1 with Swansea on the opening day, following that postponement at Coventry. There looks to be some value in backing the Championship side, so simply go with a Rotherham win at 2.265/4.

Back repeat of play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday 2.3611/8 v Sunderland 3.185/40; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 10 August, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

This televised clash sees Sheffield Wednesday hosting the Sunderland side that beat them in last season's League One play-off semi-finals. Sunderland earned promotion and have made an unbeaten start to life in the Championship, drawing with Coventry and then beating Bristol City.

Wednesday have also made an unbeaten start, drawing 3-3 with Portsmouth and then winning 1-0 at MK Dons. Yet their odds seem shirt against a side that got the better of them in the play-offs. Go for Sunderland double chance and both teams to score at 2.285/4.

Baggies will keep it tight

West Brom 2.3211/8 v Sheffield United 3.211/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Thursday 11 August, 19:45

There's also a game on Thursday, with two Championship clubs meeting when West Brom host Sheffield United. The Baggies have drawn both of their games, with their matches against Middlesbrough and Watford finishing 1-1.

Sheffield United lost 1-0 at Watford, but managed to beat Millwall 2-0 at the weekend. Under 2.5 goals is 1.834/5.

Wednesday EFL Cup Acca

Back Blackburn to beat Hartlepool, both Coventry and Bristol City to score, Rotherham to beat Port Vale, Sunderland double chance against Sheffield Wednesday at 7.04