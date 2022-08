EFL Cup Second Round

Tuesday 21 August, 19:45

Gerrard should take cup seriously

Bolton 7.413/2 v Aston Villa 1.434/9; The Draw 4.77/2

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Steven Gerrard's unimpressive record as Aston Villa is being pointed out with some regularity at the moment, so he really needs to take this game seriously. Bolton lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend and you can back a Villa win and under 3.5 goals at 2.111/10.

Saints will go strong

Cambridge 8.615/2 v Southampton 1.384/11; The Draw 5.14/1

At this stage of the competition last season Southampton fielded a strong team and won 8-0 at Newport. League One side Cambridge pulled off a minor shock in the last round with a win over Millwall, but this could be too big a task. Back Southampton to win, Southampton to win half-time and over 2.5 goals at 2.68/5.

Colchester cup run will end

Colchester 12.5 v Brentford 1.271/4; The Draw 5.85/1

Colchester won at Ipswich in the last round and now face Premier League opposition. Currently 18th in League Two, they will struggle to pull off a shock against a Brentford side that is likely to be rotated, but will still contain plenty of quality. A Brentford win, over 0.5 first-half goals and over 2.5 goals, is available at 1.9520/21.

Fulham will progress

Crawley 11.010/1 v Fulham 1.251/4; The Draw 6.05/1

It's been a bright start to life back in the Premier League for Fulham and Marco Silva is likely to take the opportunity to make plenty of changes against Crawley, in order to keep his side fresh for the weekend trip to Arsenal. With Crawley yet to win in League Two (P5 D1 L4), that gamble should go unpunished. A Fulham win and over 3.5 goals is 2.68/5.

Everton could struggle again

Fleetwood Town 7.06/1 v Everton 1.434/9; The Draw 4.77/2

It's fair to say that Frank Lampard is already under pressure, with Everton having failed to win a game this season (D1 L2). League One side Fleetwood are unbeaten in five (W2 D3) and could make things tough. The half-time draw and under 3.5 goals is 2.77/4.

Forest have strength in reserve

Grimsby 9.417/2 v Nottingham Forest 1.42/5; The Draw 5.04/1

This looks like the perfect opportunity for Steve Cooper to give some of his ever growing squad an opportunity to impress. Grimsby drew 0-0 at home with Sutton United at the weekend and you can back Forest to win to nil at 2.0621/20.

Norwich finding form

Norwich 2.915/8 v Bournemouth 2.68/5; The Draw 3.412/5

After a slow start to the season Norwich have found some form, winning their last two games. A cup run is unlikely to be a priority for the Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, so go for Norwich in the Draw No Bet market at 2.0421/20.

Palace have the quality

Oxford 6.86/1 v Crystal Palace 1.528/15; The Draw 4.3100/30

Palace went out of the EFL Cup at this stage last season to Watford, but it's worth noting that Patrick Vieira went with a strong side. With one eye on Manchester City at the weekend, the French coach will doubtless rotate, but should have enough quality against an Oxford side without a win in three League One games (D1 L2). A Palace win and over 2.5 goals is 2.47/5.

Foxes will concede

Stockport 8.27/1 v Leicester 1.374/11; The Draw 5.14/1

Leicester's defensive problems from last season have continued into this campaign, with the Foxes having already conceded eight goals in four games. Stockport have scored in all six of their games and both teams to score and over 2.5 goals can be backed at 2.26/5.

Wolves looking toothless

Wolves 1.674/6 v Preston 5.85/1; The Draw 3.9

Wolves have yet to win this season (P3 D1 L2), with a lack of potency in attack still a big problem. Preston have yet to concede a goal in the Championship, so a low scoring game looks likely. Under 2.5 goals is 1.875/6.