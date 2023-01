Leicester's last four League Cup quarter-finals have gone to penalties

Only seven goals in Newcastle's last six League Cup games

Back under 2.5 goals here at Evens

With Foxes keeping cup clean sheets the 90-minute draw can be backed at 3/1

Newcastle v Leicester

Tuesday 10 January, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

High-flying Magpies spying silverware

Riding high in the Premier League, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also has his eyes on a trophy, which would instantly carve his name into club history even before the end of what looks a superbly promising season.

Newcastle beat Leciester 2-0 in the league last month and with the Foxes struggling then the hosts fancy themselves to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for just the second time.

Seven losing quarter-finals since then, including against Brentford a couple of years ago, means the Toon Army can't get too confident, and much will depend on the two teams selected at St James' Park.

A bitterly disappointing FA Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend brought them back down to earth a bit, so Howe will likely play something more resembling his league team to move one step closer to that elusive trophy on Tyneside.

Frustrating Foxes looking for cup boost

A much-changed side from Brendan Rodgers just about squeezed past Gillingham in their FA Cup third rounder, and he should bring some of his big guns back for this one.

However, he may have one eye on a monumental East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest coming up on Saturday - with both sides level on points just above the relegation zone the stakes could hardly be higher.

So, it's about weighing up what a boost to confidence getting into a cup semi-final would be against some of his star players playing a hard cup tie and possibly picking up niggles ahead of the big one.

Leicester have only been able to keep clean sheets in the cups recently, with four altogether in both competitions, but after somewhat soft draws this represents a huge stpe up if they 2000 winners are to get down to the sharp end.

Newcastle strong home favourites

You have to go a long ay back to find an 'L' on the Newcastke home record, with Liverpool the last away winners back in April - and the Reds in fact were the only team to have beaten them in any competition this season until Saturday's loss in Sheffield.

It's no surprise then to see them pegged as big 8/15 favourites to win this in the 90 minutes, with Leicester big 5/1 outsders.

Leicester increased capacity for clean sheets in cup competitions goes up quite nicely with Newcastle's low scoring in this competition - just seven total goals in their last six League Cup ties.

Under 2.5 goals here is Evens even though it could get a bit frantic at the end as there's no extra time here and should there be a draw we go straight to penalties.

And since Leicester's last four League Cup quarter-finals have all gone to penalties, then prices like 3/1 on the 90-minute draw come into play - as it's a much better price than Newcastle to win on pens and the same as Leicester to go through on spot-kicks, yet both of those outcomes give you a win.

Woods to haunt Foxes again

Chris Wood has scored six goals against his former side Leicester - including the opener in the 3-0 league victory last month, and he's 7/2 to score first again and 13/10 to score anytime.

Jamie Vardy played against Gillingham but he might get another run out here and very much has a liking for this tournament with five goals in his last three appearances.

Vardy at 12/5 anytime scorer looks a solid shout but as always check the teamsheets, if he starts then his pace could cause problems.