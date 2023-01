Manchester United v Charlton

Tuesday 20:00

Charlton still 150/1 to win League Cup

This column's diving into the EFL Cup for Manchester United's quarter-final with Charlton Athletic. The visitors from League One upset Brighton in the last round and will need to administer an even bigger shock if they are to progress today.

Among the eight teams left in the competition, Charlton are the outsiders to lift the trophy at 150/1. Dean Holden's men have a shot at history though: the Addicks have never reached the semi-finals of the League Cup before.

But, short of Erik ten Hag sending out the kids, it's hard to make a case for the upset. For now, the only noteworthy bit of United teams news is that Bruno Fernandes is suspended.

Man Utd's dominance over Charlton

Charlton have lost 21/25 at Old Trafford. Home and away, United have won the last 10 head-to-heads. More recently - and more importantly - United have found some form: the Red Devils have won 5/5 matches since the World Cup.

Crucially for us, they've kept a clean sheet in 4/5 - a David de Gea howler against Everton is the only goal they've conceded since mid-November.

Charlton, meanwhile, should probably count themselves a bit fortunate to be here. The Addicks have scored just three times in four EFL outings so far this term, relying on penalty shootouts to get through three of the last four rounds. We'll take United to Win to Nil on the Exchange at anything close to evens.

The visitors also look vulnerable at the other end. Charlton have lost 4/5 on the road in all competitions, conceding three times on three of their last four away days (to Plymouth, Stockport and Oxford United).

Across four appearances at Old Trafford since the World Cup break, the Red Devils have won 4/4 by a combined 11-1. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a fast start and the Man Utd/Man Utd Half Time/Full Time double is suitably odds-on.

Rashford's red-hot form

For a longer shot, we're looking at one man in particular. Check the team sheets to see if he starts, but if he's in the lineup, Marcus Rashford is the one to watch.

The England forward has scored in all five club appearances since the World Cup and also has a fine record in this competition.

Opta reports he's scored nine times in 12 appearances. Use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Rashford to score, both teams not to score & United to win - and you'll have a wager that pays out around 3.39/4.