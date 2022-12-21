</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Manchester City v Liverpool: Big odds for rejuvenated forwards
Dan Fitch
21 December 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-21T09:59:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-21T10:01:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Guardiola Klopp - 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Manchester City host Liverpool in the tie of the round in the League Cup on Thursday night, and Dan Fitch believes a couple of star names who are fresh from not going to the World Cup can put on a show... Doubts over streghth of Guardiola squad Liverpool had strong side in weekend win Haaland and Salah look value to score Manchester City [2.0] v Liverpool [4.1]; The Draw [3.9]Thursday 22 December, 20:00Live on Sky Sports Main Event Uncertainty over City strength Manchester City return to action with a high-profile match against their biggest rivals, when they host Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round on Thursday. With City five points behind the leaders Arsenal when the season paused for the World Cup, Pep Guardiola needs his side to hit the ground running. How realistic that is at a time when the side are short of match practice and players are still recovering from the World Cup, remains to be seen. On Saturday they beat Girona 2-0 in a friendly. The scorers were Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who along with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, were the only regular first-team players to feature. After that game Guardiola revealed that Nathan Ake, Aymer Laporte and Rodri would return to training this week, with players from the England and Portugal squads to follow a little later. We shall have to wait and see how strong City's side will be for their first match back. Liverpool put out impressive side at weekend Liverpool have an even greater need than Manchester City for their form to improve following the World Cup break. The Reds were sixth when the season were paused. Challenging for the Premier League title looks out of the question, but it's imperative that Jurgen Klopp's team finish in the top four. Klopp will hope that Mohamed Salah in particular, has been refreshed by the break. The Egyptian has had a rare chance to recharge, with his nation having failed to qualify for the World Cup. Though Salah has been typically lethal in the Champions League, he's only scored six goals in 14 Premier League matches. There's a big doubt on whether Liverpool will be able to field players that were involved in the World Cup from the quarter-finals onwards. Nevertheless, Liverpool beat AC Milan 4-1 in a friendly over the weekend and were able to name a pretty strong starting lineup, with Darwin Nunez coming off the bench to add two late goals. Value could be with visitors Manchester City are the favourites at [2.0], with the draw at [3.9] and Liverpool at [4.1]. That's quite a short price for City considering we have little idea how strong a team that they will be able to field. Liverpool were able to put a side out at the weekend that would surely be favourites against the one that Guardiola selected in City's friendly. You can get odds of [1.99] for Liverpool to avoid defeat in 90 minutes in the Double Chance market, or [2.56] in the To Qualify market. Both could provide quite a lot of value based on the respective sides that we saw at the weekend, though with such uncertainty regarding the team selection, you may wish to wait until the sides are named. Haaland big to continue scoring streak What does seem like a certainty is that Haaland will start. He's had a few weeks off to rest while the World Cup was going on. Not that he needed one, of course. The Norwegian scored 23 goals in 18 appearances in the first part of the season. Odds of [1.92] for him to add to that tally look huge considering his previous form and that he netted over the weekend. Liverpool will be looking for Salah to deliver and when you factor in all of his goals across all competitions, 14 in 21 appearances doesn't look too shabby. Salah is [3.05] to find the net. You can back the two players to score in a Bet Builder at combined odds of [5.35]. Or, take a little less risk at [4.0] by combining Haaland to score and Salah to either score or assist. Back Haaland to score for Manchester City against Liverpool at 1.92 1.92", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Guardiola%20Klopp%20-%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dan Fitch" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Guardiola Klopp - 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Guardiola Klopp - 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Guardiola Klopp - 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Guardiola Klopp - 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will go head to head, once more. </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207090859" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.207090859","entry_title":"Manchester City v Liverpool: Big odds for rejuvenated forwards"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207090859">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Manchester%20City%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Big%20odds%20for%20rejuvenated%20forwards&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Fmanchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html&text=Manchester%20City%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Big%20odds%20for%20rejuvenated%20forwards" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Manchester City host Liverpool in the tie of the round in the League Cup on Thursday night, and Dan Fitch believes a couple of star names who are fresh from not going to the World Cup can put on a show...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Doubts over streghth of Guardiola squad</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Liverpool had strong side in weekend win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Haaland and Salah look value to score</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207090910">Manchester City <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> v Liverpool 4.1; The Draw 3.9</a><br><strong>Thursday 22 December, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><h2>Uncertainty over City strength</h2><p></p><p><strong>Manchester City</strong> return to action with a high-profile match against their biggest rivals, when they host Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round on Thursday.</p><p>With City five points behind the leaders <strong>Arsenal</strong> when the season paused for the World Cup, Pep Guardiola needs his side to hit the ground running.</p><p>How realistic that is at a time when the side are short of match practice and players are still recovering from the World Cup, remains to be seen. On Saturday they beat Girona 2-0 in a friendly. The scorers were <strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> and Erling Haaland, who along with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, were the only regular first-team players to feature.</p><p>After that game Guardiola revealed that Nathan Ake, Aymer Laporte and <strong>Rodri</strong> would return to training this week, with players from the England and Portugal squads to follow a little later. We shall have to wait and see how strong City's side will be for their first match back.</p><h2>Liverpool put out impressive side at weekend</h2><p></p><p><strong>Liverpool</strong> have an even greater need than Manchester City for their form to improve following the World Cup break.</p><p>The Reds were <strong>sixth</strong> when the season were paused. Challenging for the Premier League title looks out of the question, but it's imperative that Jurgen Klopp's team finish in the top four.</p><p>Klopp will hope that <strong>Mohamed Salah</strong> in particular, has been refreshed by the break. The Egyptian has had a rare chance to recharge, with his nation having failed to qualify for the World Cup. Though Salah has been typically lethal in the Champions League, he's only scored six goals in 14 Premier League matches.</p><p>There's a big doubt on whether Liverpool will be able to field players that were involved in the World Cup from the quarter-finals onwards. Nevertheless, Liverpool beat AC Milan 4-1 in a friendly over the weekend and were able to name a pretty strong starting lineup, with <strong>Darwin Nunez</strong> coming off the bench to add two late goals.</p><h2>Value could be with visitors</h2><p></p><p>Manchester City are the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207090910">favourites</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>, with the draw at 3.9 and Liverpool at 4.1.</p><p>That's quite a short price for City considering we have little idea how strong a team that they will be able to field. Liverpool were able to put a side out at the weekend that would surely be favourites against the one that Guardiola selected in City's friendly.</p><p>You can get odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.99</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> for Liverpool to avoid defeat in 90 minutes in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207090912">Double Chance</a> market, or <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207578050">To Qualify</a> market. Both could provide quite a lot of value based on the respective sides that we saw at the weekend, though with such uncertainty regarding the team selection, you may wish to wait until the sides are named.</p><h2>Haaland big to continue scoring streak</h2><p></p><p>What does seem like a certainty is that Haaland will start. He's had a few weeks off to rest while the World Cup was going on. Not that he needed one, of course.</p><p>The Norwegian scored 23 goals in 18 appearances in the first part of the season. Odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> for him to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207090859">add to that tally</a> look huge considering his previous form and that he netted over the weekend.</p><p>Liverpool will be looking for Salah to deliver and when you factor in all of his goals across all competitions, 14 in 21 appearances doesn't look too shabby. Salah is <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207090859">find the net</a>.</p><p>You can <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-football-league-cup/man-city-v-liverpool/31943069">back the two players to score in a Bet Builder</a> at combined odds of 5.35. Back Haaland to score for Manchester City against Liverpool at 1.92 Read past articles

The Daily Acca: A 5/1 boost from the Carabao Cup

The Daily Acca: Glory for Argentina as part of this 11/2 boosted treble

The Daily Acca: A trio of Championship home wins at 12/1

More EFL Cup 