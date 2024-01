Liverpool edged out Fulham in a 4-3 thriller last month

Diogo Jota looks sharp and can help land a BB at 4/1 5.00

Liverpool v Fulham

Wednesday January 10, 20:00

Live Sky Sports Main Event

Reds on a roll after Arsenal win

Liverpool are on the charge again.

Two seasons ago, Jurgen Klopp's men made a serious assault on the Quadruple, winning this competition and the FA Cup but just missing out on the Premier League and Champions League.

And after last season's hugely disappointing campaign, they have four-trophy momentum once more after going top of the Premier League and booking their place in the fourth-round of the FA Cup with a gutsy 2-0 win away to Arsenal at the weekend.

Liverpool had to overcome the Gunners without the services of skipper Virgil van Djik (illness), star forward Mo Salah and influential holding midfielder Wataru Endo (the latter two away on international duty) but Klopp juggled his pack and found the winning formula again.

In all competitions, the Merseysiders now have eight wins, two draws and a rather irrelevant Europa League defeat (the group was already won) in their last 11 matches.

Fulham back to winning ways

Fulham were on a great run of their own in early December when scoring 16 Premier League goals in four games, the three wins in that spell including back-to-back 5-0 successes at Craven Cottage.

The one setback was a 4-3 loss at Anfield but the Cottagers were 3-2 up in that one with 10 minutes left and it needed four sparkling Liverpool strikes - two, from Alexis Mac Allister and Endo, were shortlisted for the Premier League's Goal of the Month - to deny Fulham a famous win.

A sticky run of three defeats either side of Christmas coincided with the rejuvenated Raul Jimenez being suspended for a red card at Newcastle but the Mexican returned to give them a 2-1 victory over Arsenal and they added a 1-0 home win over Rotherham in the FA Cup on Friday night.

That said, they remain massive underdogs to come through this tie and book their place in a major domestic final for the first time since 1975.

Hosts red-hot favourites

Fulham's hopes of getting past Liverpool aren't helped by the rather arcane format that sees semi-finals in this competition played over two legs. Expect that to be booted into touch very soon.

In the to Qualify market, Liverpool are just 2/91.22 to reach Wembley while Fulham are 16/54.20. For this first leg, Liverpool trade at 1/31.33, with The Draw 9/25.50 and Fulham 15/28.50.

Liverpool and Both teams to Score at 6/42.50 is one way of boosting that price on the Reds while still backing the most likely outcome of a home win. Draw/Liverpool at 3/14.00 is another.

Both would have landed in the recent 4-3 at Anfield, a game in which Salah didn't score but Endo did. Slow starts have been common for Klopp's side: even when winning big at home against West Ham (this competition) and Newcastle (Premier League), eight of their nine goals across those two games came after the break.

Jump on Jota

Liverpool have 11 days off after this one so there's far less need for Klopp to rotate his side for the tasks ahead.

Looking at the hosts' front line, the one in easily the best form is Diogo Jota.

While Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo mix moments of clarity and frustration, Jota has been bang on the money since his return from injury.

The Portuguese slotted home to seal Boxing Day victory over Burnley in his first game for over a month after coming off the bench and then set up Diaz's clinching second goal at Arsenal.

He's been re-introduced gradually and after half an hour against the Gunners there's every chance Jota goes into the starting XI here with Mo Salah absent.

With eight goals in his last 15 games for the Reds, Jota has been finding the net regularly and can bank another here in a Liverpool victory.

Add in a Fulham goal - Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games at Anfield - for a Bet Builder of around 4/15.00.

Jimenez is the obvious Fulham goalscorer at 7/24.50 but value seekers could check out Bobby De Cordova-Reid at 5/16.00.

He scored in the 4-3 loss at Anfield and has banked winning goals in Fulham's last two games - the successes over Arsenal and Rotherham.

Both Jota and De Cordova-Reid to score pays just under 16/117.00.