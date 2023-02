Rashford's goals or Newcastle defence to decide final

Can Karius be the unlikely Newcastle hero?

Back a big double Bruno Bet Builder

Manchester United and Newcastle meet at Wembley on Sunday for the season's first silverware as the Carabao Cup will be handed out.

A first trophy in six years for the Red Devils would be yet another endorsement of Erik ten Hag's revival at Old Trafford, while Eddie Howe is chasing Newcastle's first piece of domestic silverware in 68 years.

Man United are big favourites, but Newcastle have proven tough to beat this season, so who will win the first trophy of the season? And more importantly for us, just how will the game be won?

Red-hot Rashford fires Man Utd Bet Builder

Man Utd have scored in their last 26 games - scoring at least twice in their last 10 in a row and in 14 of 15, eight of those last 10 has also seen over 2.5 goals so it's fair to say that a Red Devils win here will likely come with a few goals.

Before the last two head-to-head draws, Man Utd had also owned the Magpies with three 4-1 wins and a 3-1 in four straight comprehensive victories - so in this scenario we envisage goals going in.

And where there's goals there's usually Marcus Rashford, who scored in five in a row before the Barcelona game and looks like scoring every time he's on the pitch. It's hard to see United winning and Rashford not scoring.

Man Utd win (90 mins) BTTS, over 2.5 goals & Rashford to score 6/1

Newcastle defensive masterclass Bet Builder

If Newcastle are to win this one, then it'll be down to what their success has been built on all season, and that's the defensive prowess of the stingiest team in the Premier League - and it's not particularly close.

They're the last team to stop Man Utd scoring way back in October and have kept more clean sheets than anyone in either the league or in this competition.

Nine of Newcastle's last 11 games have been level at half-time and they'll again frustrate United here - who themselves have been level at the break in eight of their last 15.

In this scenario we can afford a 0-0 in 90 minutes and still profit as Newcastle somehow find a way to get their hands on that elusive trophy.

Newcastle to win the trophy, BTTS 'No' (in 90 mins) & HT draw 13/2

The Bruno show Bet Builder

Two Brunos in this game, both crucial to their sides, so it'd be no surprise to see both of them heavily invovled on the stat sheet in some form.

Bruno Guimaraes is as crucial as they come for Newcastle - they've not won a Premier League game without their star Brazilian in midfield and suffered their only two defeats without him. The only game they've won without him all season was against Tranmere.

He returns from suspension well rested and eager to prove a point - so although he's not prolific by any means he'll try his luck at one stage and could well hit the target as he did at Old Trafford - but he's more likely to give away a foul or two.

Guimaraes has 11 Newcastle games with multiple fouls this season, including five in the semi-final of this showing that when the pressure's highest he can lose his head.

He's also 13/5 to pick up his seventh card of the season in the heat of the Wembley battle, something his namesake Bruno Fernandes can also be backed to do at 4/1.

Fernandes has nine bookings this season, including one against Newcastle, when he also gave away three fouls in one of eight league games with multiple fouls. He also had three fouls and a booking against Barca. The two Brunos should be heavily involved at Wembley.

Guimaraes & Fernandes 2+ fouls & 1+ shot on target each 21/1

Karuis redemption story Bet Builder

We all love a good redemption story, and what a story it'd be if former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius was to thwart the old enemy on his Newcastle debut!

Karius last played for Liverpool in that horror show of a Champions League final, costing his side two goals and the trophy against Real Madrid, albeit with concussion as we later discovered.

'A chance for redemption.'



Now, with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied the German will make his Magpies debut in a showpiece final at Wembley - no pressure then!

For this one we'll back a low-scoring draw in the game followed by Karius to enjoy the ultimate redeption by saving a penalty or two in the following shootout to hand Newcastle the trophy. There wouldn't be a dry eye in the house!

Under 2.5 goals & Newcastle win on pens 13/1

The big-name Bet Builder

So here's the big one, with everything we know about these two sides all rolled into one big juicy League Cup final Bet Builder - starting with Newcastle's enforcer Joelinton, who leads the team with 37 fouls and will be charging into tackles from the off.

Casemiro has had more games with multiple fouls (9) than he has with no fouls (3) in the league this season, including three against Newcastle - he's also served out two bans already, missing a game for five yellows and then three matches for his red card against Palace.

Both are prime suspects for a booking but look nailed-on for a couple of fouls.

Fernandes will get a goal or an assist and Rashford will hit the target for United, while Newcastle will cause serious trouble with crosses and set pieces.

Joelinton hit the woodwork twice with headers at Old Trafford, Callum Wilson will be dangerous if he starts and the giant Dan Burn, who scored his only goal of the season in the quarter-finals, will cause problems in the air.