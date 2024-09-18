EFL Cup Tips: Coventry can keep struggling Spurs quiet

How to boost Brighton price at home to Wolves

No cup classic this time round between Coventry and Tottenham

Tuesday's tips included 6/4 and 1/1 winners

Brighton's excellent start to the season took a slight hit at the weekend, when they were held to a 0-0 home draw by Ipswich.

Wolves were defeated 2-1 by Newcastle and their only victory during this new campaign remains their 2-0 win against Burnley in the last round. Brighton have been ahead at the break in all three of their victories and they are 6/42.50 to win half-time/full-time.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton to beat Wolves half-time/full-time SBK 6/4

It's a repeat of the 1987 FA Cup final on Wednesday, as Coventry take on Tottenham. The Sky Blues are only 14th in the Championship, but they've been keeping things tight.

Five of their six games have seen two goals or less scored. With Spurs struggling to score, under 2.5 goals looks big at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals between Coventry and Tottenham SBK 11/8

Tuesday's tips

Stoke come into this game having sacked their manager Steven Schumacher, after losing 1-0 to Oxford at the weekend. Alex Morris and former captain Ryan Shawcross will take charge.

Fleetwood are 12th in League Two and will also have a former Stoke player in the dugout, with Charlie Adam in charge of the club. The sacking of Schumacher seems a bit of an overreaction, with Stoke thrashing Middlesbrough 5-0 in the last round. Back Stoke to win to nil at 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Stoke to beat Fleetwood to nil SBK 13/8

Fulham's 1-1 draw with West Ham means that they are now unbeaten in their last four games (W2 D2).

The Cottagers reached the semi-final of this competition last season and should have too much for a Preston side that have only claimed four points in the Championship this season (P5 W1 D1 L3). Odds on an away win looks relatively big at 8/111.73.

Recommended Bet Back Fulham to beat Preston SBK 8/11

This all-Premier League clash features two teams that have yet to win in the top flight this season. Everton beat Doncaster 3-0 at home in the last round, while Southampton won 5-3 at Cardiff.

The Saints have only scored one goal in the Premier League, but it is hard to see Everton keeping a clean sheet. A home win and both teams to score is 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Everton to beat Southampton and both teams to score SBK 11/4

Steve Bruce got off to a winning start as Blackpool manager over the weekend, with a 2-1 victory over Exeter.

Blackpool could make things tricky for Sheffield Wednesday, who have failed to win any of their last four games in the Championship (D1 L3). The draw seems overpriced at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday to draw SBK 12/5

Crystal Palace travel across London to meet a QPR side that are unbeaten in six games, but are not winning too many of them (W1 D5).

The Eagles are also struggling for league wins (P4 W0 D2 L2), but beat Norwich 4-0 in the last round. A Palace win and over 2.5 goals is 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Palace to beat QPR and over 2.5 goals SBK 6/4

Another London derby sees Brentford host Leyton Orient of League One. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have beaten the Bees this season and this should be a straightforward tie for them.

Thomas Frank made a lot of changes in the 1-0 win over Colchester in the last round and you can back a home win and under 3.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford to beat Leyton Orient and under 3.5 goals SBK 1/1

Manchester United claimed a 3-0 win at Southampton on Saturday and now have the opportunity to build some more confidence when they host a Barnsley side that lost 3-0 to Stevenage in League One over the weekend.

The Red Devils have kept clean sheets in both of their two victories this season and you can back them to win to nil at 1/12.00.