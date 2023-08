Norwich are top scorers in the Championship

Leicester have won every game this season

Chelsea have just claimed first victory

Struggling Harrogate host Blackburn

Norwich are one of five Championship clubs to have made an unbeaten start to the season (P4 W3 D1). Second in the table, the one area where they are well out in front of their fellow Championship sides is goalscoring. The Canaries have already found the net 13 times.

It's actually 14th placed Bristol City that are the slight favourites to win here at 7/52.40 on our 90 Minute Payout market, which is settled after 90 minutes, regardless of what happens in added time. With home advantage, that's perhaps understandable, though it does see Norwich available at a tempting 6/42.46.

Yet the safe bet is to back over 2.5 goals at 20/23. Norwich's four games in the second-tier this season, have averaged 4.75 goals-per-match.

Back in 2000, these two clubs met in the League Cup final. They have been on very different journeys since then, with Tranmere now struggling in League Two and Leicester flying high in the Championship.

The Foxes have won all four of their Championship games this season, following their relegation from the Premier League. Top of the table, they also enjoyed a routine 2-0 away win at Burton in the last round.

Tranmere progressed on penalties, after a 2-2 draw at League One's Barnsley. They are not faring so well in League Two, losing four of their five games (W1), which has left them in 21st place. Everything points to a Leicester win and they can be backed at 4/91.43 to claim victory within 90 minutes.

Chelsea have not been involved in this stage of the EFL Cup since the 2016-17 season. This is also the first time that the Blues have played their neighbours AFC Wimbledon, last meeting the previous incarnation of the club back in a Premier League clash back in 2000.

Mauricio Pochettino's side enjoyed their first win of the season over the weekend, with a 3-0 win over Luton on Friday night. The manager is likely to rotate his side, but with no European competitions to worry about this season, he can afford to go stronger than he otherwise might.

Wimbledon have made a fine start to their season. They are unbeaten in League Two (W2 D3) and knocked Championship outfit Coventry out in the last round of this competition, with a 2-1 win. Nevertheless, with the quality that Chelsea possess, the hosts should be able to win half-time/full-time at 4/91.43.

League Two's Harrogate Town play host to Blackburn from the Championship on Wednesday night.

The hosts beat Carlisle 1-0 in the last round of the cup, which was followed by three league defeats. They bounced back with a 2-0 win over Morecambe, which leaves them in 17th place in the League 2 table.

Blackburn have only lost one match this season, which was a 2-1 home defeat to Hull, in which they were reduced to ten-men after just 16 minutes. At the weekend they won 1-0 at Watford and you can back class to tell with another away win, priced at 8/131.60.

That finishes off a four-fold with pays out at odds just under 11/26.40.