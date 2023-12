Back Everton to book semi-final place

Boro's extra class should tell

Newcastle big price to take another scalp

Liverpool have brilliant Anfield record despite weekend draw

In-form Everton play host to Fulham on Tuesday night.

The Toffees have now won four games on the bounce, without conceding a goal. If not for their ten-point deduction, they would now be tenth in the Premier League, with a genuine hope of qualifying for Europe. If their punishment is maintained, then cup success is likely to be Everton's most realistic route to continental competition.

Fulham were in strong form themselves, with two consecutive 5-0 wins at home, before losing 3-0 at Newcastle at the weekend, following Raul Jimenez's dismissal. That was Fulham's third away loss in a row and Everton look value at 1/12.00 to win.

Back Everton to beat Fulham at 19/201.95 Bet now

A side from the Football League will get their chance to book their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, when Port Vale take on Middlesbrough.

The hosts are struggling somewhat in League One, where they currently occupy 15th position. Their 3-2 home win against Wigan over the weekend ended a run of seven games without a win at Vale Park (D3 L4).

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are not faring as well as was expected in the Championship, after making the play-offs last season. After their 2-1 win at Swansea at the weekend they are 13th in the table. With Boro conceding in each of their last six away games, which includes their 3-2 win at Exeter in the last round, let's go for an away victory and both teams to score at 12/53.40.

Back Middlesbrough to beat Port Vale and both teams to score at 12/53.40 Bet now

The main event on Tuesday night is Chelsea's clash with Newcastle.

Chelsea's 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday extended their unbeaten record at home to four matches (W3 D1). They have lost their last three on the road, which is a run that started with a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle.

The Magpies bounced back from consecutive defeats against Everton, Tottenham and AC Milan, with a 3-0 home victory against Fulham over the weekend. Though they are face a gruelling fixture list, Newcastle look a little underrated here, considering they have already knocked Manchester City and Manchester United out of the competition. An away win within regular time is worth a try at odds of 10/34.33.

Back Newcastle to beat Chelsea at 16/54.20 Bet now

Liverpool will be looking to get over a frustrating weekend when they take on West Ham on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team dominated Manchester United at Anfield, but couldn't get the goal they needed to claim the win. That saw them lose their lead at the top of the Premier League and slip down to second. It was their first home game of the season that they didn't win (P12 W11 D1).

West Ham knocked Arsenal out of this competition and are capable of beating anyone, but this remains a tough task, with Klopp picking relatively strong teams in this competition. Though this should be tight, you should expect the home side to prevail. The draw half-time/Liverpool full-time double result is 7/24.50.