Carabao Cup First Round Tipsheet: Back 2/1 Stoke & rare home win for Wrexham in 10 tips for Tuesday

The first round of the Carabao Cup kicks off on Tuesday with a bumper fixture list as the road to Wembley begins all over again. The 11 Premier League sides not in Europe enter the competition in round two so there could be some juicy ties for the winners this week.

Here's the best 10 bets from Tuesday's fixture list...

Bromley v Ipswich, KO 20:00

Just a second ever League Cup tie for Bromely and they get a side fresh from a Premier League campaign last year, so are a huge 7/18.00 home outsiders with the visitors big 4/111.36 favourites.

The Tractor Boys have drawn their last three away ties in the competition against sides from divisions below them, losing two of the three ensuing penalty shootouts, and Bromley won their home League Two opener 2-0 so they'll hold some hope of causing an upset.

Although immediate prmotion is the priority for Kieran McKenna, there's enough superior talent in his squad to get through, although with Bromley yet to concede this season then I wouldn't expect too many goals.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 7/2

Blackburn v Bradford, KO 19:45

Blackburn are unbeaten in eight against Bradford, with the Bantams winning just once (back in 1921) and losing 13 of their last 18 trips to Ewood Park.

Rovers are 3/41.75 for this and have progressed from eight of their last nine first round ties in the competition,

They played OK in a 1-0 opening day Championship loss at West Brom, generating slightly more xG than the hosts, so at almost evens they're good value and worth including in any Tuesday accas.

Recommended Bet Back Blackburn to win SBK 3/4

Coventry v Luton, KO 19:45

Coventry are slight odds-on shots at 19/201.95 at home but their stats aren't great here - having won just one and losing five of their last 12 meetings with Luton.

The Sky Blues have also been knocked out in three of their last four first round ties, so maybe there's hope of a Hatters upset at 14/53.80 after they won both their League One games so far without conceding.

Frank Lampard's side drew with Hull but were the better side and just lacked a finish touch, Luton's 10 new summer signings seem to be bedding in so even with changes will be tough. This one's a top draw candidate.

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Coventry v Luton SBK 13/5

Middlesbrough v Doncaster, KO 19:30

Two wins from two for Doncaster who have hit the ground running in League One continuing their flying form from their League Two promotion campaign - so they'll be skipping into the Riverside having not lost since early March.

They've lost 11 of their 13 away games at Middlesbrough though, winning just once and failing to score in their last eight visits, so even though their form suggests they're live upset candidates at 29/103.90 history is very much against them.

Boro ground out a 1-0 win over Swansea in their Championship opener and I can see something similar here.

Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough win to nil SBK 12/5

Stockport v Crewe, KO 19:30

Not great League Cup pedigree between these two - as Crewe have won just one of their last five ties (via pens) while Stockport have been knocked out in 11 of their last 13 games in the competition.

Edgeley Park has been a decent fortress for County, they haven't lost in 90 minutes since the start of January, but Crewe did win on their last visit in February last year.

Both sides have started the season well with two wins and at least two goals scored in every game so this could be a lively one with goals at both ends - but I like the hosts here.

Recommended Bet Back Stockport to win & both teams to score SBK 23/10

Stoke v Walsall, KO 19:45

Stoke are 8/111.73 here and usually get the job done at home against lower league opposition - winning the last nine such ties in the League Cup.

Mark Robins' men will also be on a huge high after their dramatic stoppage time win over Derby in the Championship opener, and although the Potters picked up a few injuries even making changes shouldn't hurt them too much against Walsall.

The Sadlers don't look a side geared up for a cup run as they still chew on last season's League Two play-off heartbreak - so I think they'll happily go out of this early to concentrate an automatic promotion this time around.

Recommended Bet Back Stoke win to nil SBK 2/1

Northampton v Southampton, KO 19:45

It's all about promotion of course for Southampton but Will Still knows a decent cup run will boost morale - and it's something Saints fans are used to with a quarter-final and semi-final appearance in the last three years.

Northampton have had a tough start in League One with a home draw against Bradford making it now just one win at Sixfields in nine, and with a woeful recent Caraboa Cup record they're rightly big 11/26.50 home underdogs.

There's a pretty big gulf in class here so I'm happy to get odds against on Saints to win by at least a couple.

Recommended Bet Back Southampton -1 on the handicap SBK 5/4

Watford v Norwich, KO 19:45

Watford are 23/202.15 favourites but have lost all three previous League Cup ties against Norwich, while the 23/103.30 Canaries have also won the last three Championship meetings between the sides.

The Hornets have an impressive 11 wins from 13 League Cup first round ties, with even those two defeats coming on penalties, but Norwich have brought in plenty of new faces in the summer and that can help maintain their recent dominance of the fixture.

Recommended Bet Back Norwich to win SBK 23/10

West Brom v Derby, KO 19:45

Derby have won their last four games against West Brom, and have also been victorious in five of their six previous League Cup meetings, so have plenty of stats behind them as 27/103.70 outsiders.

And the Rams played well at Stoke before getting mugged late on with two stoppage time goals in a 3-1 loss, while the Baggies earned a 1-0 home win over Blackburn.

John Eustace has plenty of new faces at Derby and should do well this season, but he's also got plenty of injuries and this may be a case of just seeing what he's got. I think West Brom are more settled at this stage and with home advantage I'll take them to go through.

Recommended Bet Back West Brom to win SBK 21/20

Wrexham v Hull, KO 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Wrexham have won just one of their last 19 home League Cup games and just one in six against Hull but are 7/52.40 favourites for a rare victory in the competition.

It was almost a Hollywood start to life in the Championship as Wrezham led at Southampton for 90 minutes before conceding two late sickeners, while Hull played out a 0-0 stalemate at Coventry.

I can see this one not being as exciting as Wrexham's first game, but on home turf there'll be a great atmosphere and I fancy them to just be a bit more up for this one than the visitors. At odds-against they are worth a bet.