Dimitar Berbatov: Mourinho must make Spurs a winning machine

Tottenham aren't in crisis, and Jose Mourinho hasn't lost it, but the team are suffering from the same old problem: inconsistency.

To be fair to the manager, Spurs are famous for beating the big teams and dropping points against teams they're expected to put away. But Mourinho was brought in to make Tottenham a winning machine and, at the moment, they're falling short.

It doesn't help Spurs that Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all gaining points and Chelsea are already looking better under new manager Thomas Tuchel. By the time Spurs wake up and start winning again it will be too late for them to challenge for the title, even in this unpredictable season.

A couple of months ago I thought this could be Spurs' year to win the Premier League but now I think they're going to have to fight to finish in the top four.

On paper Spurs have a great team, even when Harry Kane is injured, but matches are won on the field and their inconsistency is stopping them from fulfilling their potential.

Kane is a major force, not just for his goals but also for the chances he creates and the way he motivates his team-mates. He is irreplaceable and any team would miss him.

Mourinho would love to beat Tuchel's Chelsea

Thursday night's London derby could be an ideal opportunity for Spurs to start winning again and beating Chelsea would be great for the spirit in the camp. Mourinho would certainly love to inflict Tuchel's first defeat.

Chelsea looked more organised in their win against Burnley but it will take more than a change of manager to get them challenging at the top again. It will take time and Tuchel would probably have liked this match to come later in the season.

Both teams will be up for it at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will probably come down to who wants it more. I wouldn't be surprised if they had to settle for a point-a-piece.

Ruthless United have come a long way and must go further

Manchester United were excellent in their 9-0 win over Southampton and gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exactly the kind of performance he would have demanded after the draw at Arsenal and defeat to Sheffield United.

It also gave United's goal difference a great boost which, in a title race, can be crucial.

I felt sorry for Southampton, who didn't stand a chance after the early sending off of Alex Jankewitz, and United were able to relax. For them it was simply a matter of how many goals they would score. Football can be like that sometimes and watching the match reminded me of the time I hit five at Old Trafford in a 7-1 win over Blackburn.

It was good to see Anthony Martial end his drought with a couple of goals. United played well but the important thing is that they carry their momentum into Saturday's match at home to Everton.

Paul Pogba was on the bench against Southampton and should benefit from the rest. He has been brilliant for United for the past couple of months and will be key to their chances of winning the Premier League.

It was also shrewd of Solskjaer to take off Edinson Cavani at half-time on Tuesday. The Uruguayan is another important player who adds a different dimension to the attack and, at 33, using him sparingly is smart.

If United beat Everton, they can look forward to watching Sunday's massive game at Anfield between Liverpool and Man City, knowing they've put pressure on both their title rivals.

Both two teams are starting to hit top form. I have a feeling City could edge it but, more than anything, I want to see a top of the table clash where both teams go for it and goals are scored at both ends.

At the start of the season, everybody expected a two horse title race between City and Liverpool, but it looks like it's a three-way race and that shows how far United have come in the last year under Solskjaer. He will be hoping for both teams to drop points at Anfield and I'd love to see a 2-2 draw.