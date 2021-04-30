Dimitar Berbatov: Manchester United destroyed Roma

I'm glad I didn't turn the United game off at half time!

The first half was totally different to the second half and how many times have we said that about United this season? They took the lead then gave it up, all of a sudden I don't know what happened at half time in the dressing room but the second half was completely different. They destroyed Roma in the second half. In the first half they showed some tactical unawareness, especially with the Dzeko goal, the line of defence wasn't how it should be. In the end though it was a great result for the team.

We all know this, but that second half performance says they have lots of quality in the team. When they are fully motivated, concentrated and on their performance I think they can beat anyone, they can go all the way and win any match. Even in the Premier League they have the quality to build on what they have done this season and improve. The second half demolition was the United we all want to see, playing with no mercy, pushing as hard as possible.

Confidence is high after the first leg result but they cannot underestimate Roma, yes they have had a couple of bad results now against United but also they put three goals past Barcelona not long ago. So United must not underestimate them whatsoever, everyone must be 100% full concentrated.

Cavani proves his class again

Edinson Cavani once again proved his quality for United, he's the guys who brings the goals, knows how to use the space, no selfishness whatsoever, one touch when he needs to play one touch, in the box he is a killer and he knows exactly where to position himself. Against Roma was another great example of all his quality, he's 34 but who cares when he can play like that.

If he can continue like that and help the young players around him then United should be doing all they can to keep him. He's a class act and I'm so happy to see that everything is going well for him, it doesn't matter what your age is, quality will always be there.

Now the it's a difficult situation, Cavani knows he is 34 and from time-to-time he will need to recharge his body, if he is happy with being rotated then I think he will stay. If he has other plans for a different chapter in his career then he will say 'thank you Manchester United, I've done my part and now I need to move on,' and nobody can blame him for that because he has done his job perfect whilst he has been at the club.

A win on Sunday will be even sweeter

United have two big games coming up and Solskjaer needs to decide if he plays a strong team on Sunday, or he could give players a rest ahead of the Europa League second leg. Sunday is an important derby game, not just for pride but also to keep that pressure on City and prevent Liverpool from getting any closer to the top four.

A win will be even sweeter knowing that City won't be crowned champions this weekend and Liverpool's hopes of a top four finish will be further away, it will feel like a job well done. I think there is enough time from Sunday to Thursday to go strong, especially considering the four goal lead United have over Roma.

Spurs' wait for a trophy goes on

I was very disappointed in Spurs, I didn't see enough bravery and I saw a totally different side to Spurs to the ones I've seen in the Premier League when Son, Kane and Bale are driving forward. The players looked nervous and I think the occasion got to them, the fear was hitting them a bit too much and they showed too much respect to City.

Going forward they didn't exploit the spaces with their speed and I seeing how Harry Kane played I don't think he was fit enough, he wasn't moving around well and the aggression wasn't there. In a final you need to be clever and know how and when to tackle. You have to be smart, a freekick is half a chance and it is as easy as that, especially when you play against a team like City.

Seeing how they performed and how much of the ball they gave to City I think the occasion got to them, which is strange to me because these players have so much talent and they shouldn't be thinking about the occasion.

Harry Kane wants to win 'team trophies'

I read Harry Kane's comments this week and when he says he wants to win 'team trophies' it sounds to me like he wants to win trophies with the team he is playing for. I don't know if he's giving a hint about leaving, which could be the case, or if he is telling us he wants to win trophies with Spurs. In the end we will see what he decides to do.

Spurs' hunt for a manager goes on

I'm not surprised to see that Naglesmann has chosen Bayern Munich over Spurs, he is a very young coach who still has lots of time to learn and make mistakes before leaving Germany to go to somewhere like England, I'm sure he will come to the Premier League at some point but for now he is happy to develop still in the Bundesliga, which is understandable. Erik Ten Hag was also rumoured to be on Spurs' list, but he has just signed a contract extension at Ajax, which will be a blow.

I think Spurs should have a young manager, an ambitious one with view on how to change things for the future, someone with modern thinking that can develop with the game. Ryan Mason is in charge at the moment and if the results are good his chances of becoming the permanent manager will absolutely increase, if that isn't the case the club will be looking elsewhere. Scott Parker is doing a great job in my opinion, despite the relegation battle Fulham are in. I know first hand how good a job he can do, I feel he can help Spurs and take them to the next step.

City should fear Mbappe's revenge

City got a good win but their lead is nothing, especially when you play PSG who have Neymar and Mbappe. Yes, Mbappe had quite a few critics for his performance against City, and I agree it wasn't his best game and he has so much more to offer and show with the talent he has, but every player has a bad game every now and then, you just don't want it to be in a big game like a Champions League semi-final.

The good thing for Mbappe is that he and his team have the chance to correct themselves, which is why City should be very careful in the next leg. When you are a striker and you don't score you are frustrated and disappointed, so I expect Mbappe will be thinking about the second leg and preparing with revenge in mind. I remember when he played with Monaco against City at the Etihad, he scored a great goal and in the end they went through in that two-legged tie.

Credit to City for containing them in the second half and getting the result they need but now in this situation, in a game like this, everything is still possible, despite their lead it is still fifty fifty for me.

Tuchel will give Chelsea the edge

The second leg will be an interesting one, seeing how Chelsea have progressed under Tuchel, I think they have a great chance go to to the final, but the same goes for Real Madrid, this season people have spoken about them being in a crisis but bam, they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League. For me it's another even tie, but I'm slightly favouring Chelsea in this one to be honest.

Benzema's goal in the first leg was unreal and it shows how underrated he is. He is Real Madrid's main goal scorer, he is a leader going forward, always looking to create chances and control the game. I'm a big admirer of his and he is the main man for them and Chelsea will need to keep an eye on him.