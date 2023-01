Bet 1: Back BTTS in Southampton v Nottingham Forest @ 5/6 - KO 19:30 GMT

There is a big six pointer at St Mary's tonight, and I am expecting both teams to score.

The Saints are bottom of the table, and Nathan Jones is yet to make an impact as manager. They have lost all three of the league games he has been in charge of, and the only win was in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln City.

One thing that has been consistent is that this selection has landed in all four of his matches, and while Forest have only scored one away goal all season, this is the place to go and get one.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Leeds v West Ham @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Two more struggling teams now, and again, I expect both teams to score.

Leeds are down in 14th place, with just four wins from 16 fixtures this term. Their last three games at Elland Road have finished 2-3, 4-3 and 1-3, and Jesse Marsch's men will go on the attack against West Ham.

The Hammers are having a shocking domestic campaign, and a 0-2 defeat to Brentford on Friday was their fifth straight Premier League loss.

David Moyes has built a lot of credit at West Ham, but football is a fickle game, and he really needs a result soon. Expect his team to be quite attacking this evening.

Bet 3: Back Aston Villa @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Julen Lopetegui won his first two games in charge of Wolves, but they slipped to a 0-1 home defeat to Man United on New Year's Eve, and I can definitely see them losing again tonight.

Aston Villa have been vastly improved under Unai Emery, and they have won three of their last four - beating Man United, Brighton and Spurs. Even in their defeat to Liverpool, they created a whole host of chances.

With the hosts in this kind of form, I fully expect them to take the three points here.