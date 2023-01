Bet 1: Back Leeds @ 2/7 - KO 19:45 GMT

Leeds came from behind to draw 2-2 at Cardiff in the original match of this FA Cup Third Round tie, and while they are a short price to win at home here, I fully expect them to do so.

The hosts were beaten at Villa Park last Friday, but they were much the better team, and if they play like that again, they will surely beat the Bluebirds.

The visitors are winless in seven in all competitions, and they don't have the greatest away record either.

Bet 2: Back Man United @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United are on a roll under Erik ten Hag, winning their last nine games in all competitions.

They travel to Selhurst Park fresh from a win in the Manchester Derby, and with Palace in poor form, it's difficult to see them stopping United taking the three points and moving into second place.

Patrick Viera's men have lost their last three, and five of their last six in all competitions. They have offered little in recent weeks, and they are up against one of the in-form teams in the division.

We finish with a last 16 tie in the Copa del Rey, and Real Betis look a bit overpriced at even money.

The hosts are currently sixth in La Liga, and they have only been beaten in one of their eight home matches this term. They also have a fantastic recent record against Osasuna - five straight wins from 2020.

The visitors are having a good campaign themselves, as they are in seventh, but they rarely win on their travels, and as mentioned, have a poor record here.