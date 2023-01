Bet 1: Back Man United to Win or Draw @ 10/11 - KO 16:30 GMT

Things were going great for most of Wednesday night for Manchester United at Crystal Palace, but then Casemiro picked up a booking in the 80th minute, and then the Eagles equalised during stoppage time.

Losing the Brazilian is a big blow for Erik ten Hag, but I still think they are capable of getting a result at the Emirates this afternoon.

Arsenal will move eight points clear at the top again with a victory, but they were held here by Newcastle last time, and the visitors haven't lost since early November.

Barcelona are three points clear at the top of La Liga, and I expect them to rack up a few goals against Getafe at the Nou Camp.

The visitors are down in 16th place, and while they have only conceded 24 goals in 17 outings so far this term, their two latest games have seen them lose 2-1.

Xavi's hosts have seen four of their last seven at home end with the ball in the net on at least three occasions, and that should be five out of eight by the end of the day.

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 29/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao are a tough nut to crack on their own patch, but at 29/20, I can't let Real Madrid go un-backed.

Atletico Madrid and Espanyol have both won here this season, and Osasuna managed a 0-0 draw most recently.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost 2-1 at Villarreal on their latest away trip, but they have still won seven of nine on the road this term, and they need to keep the heat on Barcelona at the top.