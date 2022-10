Fulham's goal-trend to continue against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Barcelona to bounce back from El Clasico defeat.

Goals for both teams at the King Power.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Fulham v Aston Villa @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 BST

Fulham put a couple of defeats behind them by drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth at the weekend, and while at least it wasn't a third straight loss, they would have been hoping for better.

Conceding goals has been the problem for Marco Silva's men, as despite being 12th in the table, they have conceded the fourth most amount of goals - and that's having played one game less than most.

Backers of this selection would have been happy with them though, as nine of their 10 would have seen them collect, with the only one that didn't coming back in early August.

The stats aren't quite as good for Aston Villa, but three of their last six have still had goals at both ends.

Bet 2: Back Barcelona @ 40/85 - KO 20:00 BST

Barcelona are aiming to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu on Sunday, and while Villarreal are a good side, I am expecting a home win here.

Xavi's side are unbeaten at the Nou Camp this season, and four of their last five in all competitions have ended in victory.

The visitors have won their last two - one league and one cup - but they haven't even scored in any of their last four away matches in La Liga.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Leicester v Leeds @ 6/10 - KO 20:15 BST

We finish back in the Premier League, for a clash between two teams that badly need a win.

The Foxes are bottom, and they couldn't build on their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest a couple of weeks ago. They lost 2-1 at Bournemouth, before drawing 0-0 with Palace on Saturday.

Leeds are winless in six, and three of their last four have ended in defeat. They have struggled for goals lately, but they will surely fancy their chances of scoring against this Leicester defence.