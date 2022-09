Bank on the Swiss

Bet 1: Back Switzerland @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

The Swiss need to avoid defeat at home to Czech Republic to avoid relegation from League A of the Nations League, but I think that they can go one better than that and win the game.

The visitors were thumped 0-4 by Portugal last week, and not only was that their third defeat in a row, it was their third consecutive match without scoring.

Switzerland have now won their last two - and those victories came against Portugal and Spain.

Ravaged Scots to have promotion dreams ended

Bet 2: Back Ukraine @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The Ukraine were soundly beaten by Scotland when they met last week, but the Scots have injury and illness issues ahead of this return in Poland, and I am expecting a completely different result.

Steve Clarke's men only need a point to secure promotion from League B, but they don't have a huge depth of quality in their squad, and they are missing some key players tonight.

The selection managed to bounce back from their Glasgow loss by winning 5-0 in Armenia, and they also beat Scotland in World Cup Qualifying. They can win again tonight and pip them to promotion.

Sweden to survive

Bet 3: Back Sweden @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Sweden need to beat Slovenia to avoid relegation to League C, and while they haven't been in great form, they should be able to rouse themselves to put a run of four straight defeats behind them.

Prior to that run they beat Slovenia in the revere fixture - winning 0-2 back in June - and while both teams have had contrasting fortunes since then, it's difficult to imagine a big turnaround in Solna.