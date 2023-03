Bet 1: Back Middlesbrough @ 2/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Middlesbrough had their momentum halted at the Hawthorns last weekend, but I see that as only a minor blip, and they should be able to get back on track at the Riverside.

The visitors are Reading, with the Royals down in 15th place. Paul Ince's men beat Blackpool last Saturday, and while that was their second win from their last three outings, both of the victories came at home.

On the road they have taken just one point from the last 18 available, and their four latest away games ended in defeats to nil.

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

Luton are still hanging on to a Play-off place despite winning just one of their last five in the Championship, but then they don't lose many games either.

Rob Edwards' side have recorded two victories from their last four at Kenilworth Road, and I can forgive a narrow defeat to Burnley and a draw with Millwall.

Swansea have picked up just one point from their three latest outings, and they have lost their last two on their travels. Overall, it's just four away victories all season, and they are down in 16th place.

Bet 3: Back Burnley @ 4/7 - KO 15:00 GMT

We are getting towards the part of the season where some funny results can happen, but I don't see the clash at Bloomfield Road being one of them.

The Clarets are 12 points clear at the top, but they will want to get promotion sewn up as quickly as possible, and since their loss at Bramall Lane on November 5th, they have won 12 and drawn two of their 14 league fixtures.

Mick McCarthy's Blackpool are second from bottom, and with three defeats in their last four, it's hard to see them laying a glove on Vincent Kompany's men.