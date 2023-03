Bet 1: Back Exeter @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Exeter have done well since their promotion from League Two, and while they won't be making the Play-offs, they won't be getting relegated either.

Gary Caldwell's side have won their last two at home, and only Ipswich and Charlton have beaten them in their last 10 outings here.

Accrington Stanley are the visitors, and a miserable run of results has seen them slide into the relegation zone. It's just one point from a possible 15 since their last victory, and they haven't won on the road since November.

Bet 2: Back Barrow @ 19/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Barrow narrowly escaped relegation from League Two last season, but they are up in 10th this time around, and still have an outside chance of making the Play-offs.

Their promotion bid suffered a setback last week, as they were beaten 1-0 at Harrogate, but that was their first loss in five, and they are back at home today.

Wimbledon are in 17th, and while they won't go down, their form is pretty dire. The Dons are winless in 10, and they have lost five of their last six.

Bet 3: Back Crawley @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's desperate stuff at the bottom of League Two at Broadfield Stadium this afternoon, as third from bottom, Crawley, host the rock bottom, Rochdale.

This is a must win for the Dale, as they are seven points behind Crawley - and they have played a game more. Jim Bentley's men were involved in a remarkable 4-4 draw at home to Swindon last Saturday, but on the road it's just one point from their last five.

The hosts are improving at just the right time, winning two and drawing one of their last three. They have also lost just one of their last five at home.