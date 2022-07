Set your watch by Norwich

Bet 1: Back Norwich @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 BST

You know what you are going to get from Norwich as they have turned into the perennial yoyo club in the last few seasons.

They start life back in the Championship in Cardiff, and the Bluebirds could only finish 18th last year.

Steve Morrison joined the club as manager in October, and he has a win rate of 38%. They have gone unbeaten in pre-season, but that doesn't mean too much, and I expect the Canaries to have too much for them this afternoon.

A strong start for the Hatters

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Luton just missed out on what would have been a shock promotion last season, and while I doubt that they will make the top six again, I can definitely see them beating Birmingham at home today.

The Blues have a new man in charge in the shape of John Eustace, and he has a job on his hands to keep them away from a relegation battle.

They finished 20th of 24 last term, and won just one of their final 10 matches. The Hatters were very strong at Kenilworth Road, and Nathan Jones' men can begin with a win.

A tough start for Tomasson

Bet 3: Back QPR @ 27/10 - KO 15:00 BST

New eras begin for both QPR and Blackburn at Ewood Park today, as Michael Beale takes charge of the former, and Jon Dahl Tomasson the latter.

Beale came through the coaching ranks at Liverpool, before moving to Rangers and then Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard. He is an exciting prospect, and I have quite high hopes for him at Loftus Road.

It won't be easy for the visitors to get the win on the road, but they are a decent price, and Rovers really fell away last season.