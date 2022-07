Goals at both ends in Wales

Bet 1: Back BTTS in TNS v Linfied @ 10/11 - KO 19:00 BST

As ever, The New Saints and Linfield begin their European journeys in the summer, as the Welsh champions taken on the Northern Irish champions in the first leg of their 1st Qualifying Round Champions League tie.

There is no recent form on offer, given that their respective domestic campaigns haven't started yet, but the hosts have played three friendlies - winning two and losing the other. Of note, this selection landed in the two wins.

There isn't much to choose between the two teams on paper, and with away goals no longer a factor in this competition, there is no need for the hosts to overly worry about conceding. On that basis, alone, both teams to score is a fair price at 10/11.

A high-scorer from Brazil

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Atletico MG v Emelec 4/6 - KO 23:15 BST

Atletico MG are the overwhelming favourites to win this Copa Libertadores last 16 second leg, and I am expecting plenty of goals in the game too.

The first leg in Ecuador finished 1-1, which was a good enough result for the Brazilians. Home advantage will be big here, and they are in good form domestically.

The reigning champions of Brazil are unbeaten in seven in all competitions - winning four of their last five. It's also worth noting that their last three victories have all finished with at least three goals.

I can't see the visitors keeping the hosts at bay for long, and that will mean they have to start pushing for a goal themselves.

Boca to book their place in the quarter-finals

Bet 3: Back Boca Juniors @ 4/5 - KO 01:30 BST (Wed)

Another Copa Libertadores tie now and I am expecting Boca Juniors to beat Corinthians in Argentina.

Boca managed to draw the first leg 0-0 in Brazil, and that was quite an impressive result given the form of Corinthians.

Interestingly enough though, both sides are winless in three in all competitions now, with the focus on this tie perhaps causing a distraction.

It should be a pretty tight match, but I do expect the hosts to edge it.