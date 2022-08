A close game in the Midlands

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Brom v Watford @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The Baggies started their campaign with a solid enough 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, and with Steve Bruce in charge, I wouldn't expect too many high-scoring games this season.

Rob Edwards made a great start to life as manager at Vicarage Road, as he led Watford to a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

These two sides are quite evenly matched, and I certainly don't expect many goals when they meet at the Hawthorns this evening. Neither manager will want to lose, and I can't see either taking too many chances.

No clean sheets in Argentina

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Tigre v Rosario Central @ 11/10 - KO 00:00 BST

To Argentina now, and I fancy both teams to find the net in the only top flight game of the night.

These two clubs sit side by side in 21st and 20th in the Liga Professional Argentina standings, and the hosts head into the match on a pair of 3-3 draws - one in the cup and one in the league.

This selection has landed in four of their last six at home, and the visitors netted three times on their most recent away outing.

Goals at a premium in Brazil

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Coritiba v Santos @ 8/15 - KO 00:00 BST

We finish in Brazil, for what should be a low-scoring affair in Serie A.

Coritiba are down in 15th place, and they have lost three of their last four matches. It's just two wins in 12, and 10 of their last 15 have finished with two goals or fewer.

Santos drew 2-2 last time, but prior to that eight of their nine in all competitions had seen Under 2.5 backers collect.